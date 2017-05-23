Titan Pharmaceuticals: Outlook For Probuphine

Management has little to offer when it comes to providing guidance, but does say the next quarter will be very telling.

On February 7, I wrote an article that stated Titan Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:TTNP) Probuphine was facing various challenges moving forward, and that investors should expect a slow rollout. For the reasons I outlined, I stated that it wouldn't be wise to be long the stock. The stock has lost 42% of its value since then.

Recent Quarter

Like everyone else, I would describe the most recent quarter as a major disappointment. Sales were objectively terrible. The company only booked $40,000 in revenue. Furthermore, the company is unable to provide any guidance. The CEO stated that Braeburn wants Titan to wait a few quarters before releasing any guidance. I understand that it's too early to determine any sort of trend, and the lack of visibility was one of the reasons that I didn't want to be long the stock. However, both Titan and Braeburn undoubtedly have some idea of what revenues will likely be like for 2017, so it's a disappointment that they're letting their shareholders fly blind. I understand why they're doing it, and I assume that a lot of bulls think that it's the reasonable thing to do, but it could lead to problems.

The problem I see is that most estimates have the company generating $200,000 to $400,000 next quarter, but the company will most likely not hit those numbers. I've long thought that the analyst community has had too high of sales estimates and that the assumptions used in their DCF valuation models were too aggressive. Those estimates have started to come down to more reasonable levels after the past quarter, but they may need to come down more depending upon how the next couple of quarters goes. Thus, the stock could remain under pressure over the next two quarters.

Financial Outlook

The company is currently burning about $3 million a quarter. Approximately $2 million in research in development and $1 million in general and administrative costs. The CEO stated that they expected to be reimbursed by Braeburn for some of the Probuphine related R&D costs, but it's reasonable to assume that the company will burn $3 million a quarter because R&D will ramp as the ropinirole clinical study gets under way in Q3. Meanwhile, the company will likely only generate $700,000 to $2.5 million in revenue for 2017. Titan had $10 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of March 2017. If sales don't take off, it looks like the company will need to raise cash at some point in 2018. Shareholders should be concerned about the company being forced to raise money at an unfavorable valuation.

Zacks Estimates

Matthew Burdeshaw has provided the SA community with multiple articles, which have outlined the bull case for Titan Pharmaceuticals. In his last piece, Matthew utilized estimates from an analyst over at Zacks, John Vandermosten. The estimates were optimistic and painted a bullish picture. I think readers would care to know what the analyst over at Zacks, John Vandermosten, thought of the most recent quarter.

Mr. Vandermosten, who has been bullish on TTNP, apparently thought that the most recent quarter was a minor disaster. He lowered his price target by 45% from $11 to $6 a share. Furthermore, he lowered his estimate for TTNP's 2017 revenue by an astounding 97%. Also, he lowered his 2018 estimate by 88%.

Why You Should Expect the Slow Ramp-Up to Continue

Note: The following list is comprehensive, but not all-inclusive.

Long sales cycle

A long sales cycle exists from getting a medical professional certified to when the therapeutic is actually prescribed. Only medical professionals who have completed the Probuphine Risk Evaluation Mitigation Strategy program can prescribe, insert, and remove Probuphine.

The company said, in the most recent quarter, to expect slow sales.

The company expects a slow ramp-up, which means that an extremely slow ramp-up is highly possible. A company will never say that their sales are going to be terrible, so you have to read in-between the lines. The company has always framed Probuphine as a groundbreaking treatment that represents a paradigm shift in how addicts are treated, but now they expect sales to be weak moving forward. This isn't a good sign.

Sheldon, CEO of Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, stated back in September of 2016 that not even 10% of the doctors who have been trained on implanting and removing Probuphine have ordered it. Sheldon was very surprised by this, "There was an intensive and robust training program that you wouldn't think people would go to unless they were going to prescribe the product". Braeburn and Titan have been surprised by just how slow the sales have been since the very beginning, and I think they will continue to be surprised.

It's a difficult market.

CNBC reported that the number of doctors that prescribe Suboxone is tiny: "only about 2 percent of the nation's doctors are authorized to prescribe the drug, and only about one-fifth of those waivered doctors write around 90 percent of all buprenorphine prescriptions." Also, Rand Corp released a study back in 2016 that found that the median number of patients being treated with buprenorphine per doctor is only 11. Furthermore, the study showed that the median duration for buprenorphine treatment per patient was only 53 days.

The study stresses the importance of having as many doctors as possible, who are likely to prescribe Probuphine, trained because the per doctor prescription amount is likely to be low. However, it's also key to focus on the right doctors since most of the prescriptions come from a small percentage of doctors. Also, the average duration number isn't a positive because the ideal use case for Probuphine, as outlined by the FDA, states that a person should be stabilized for a 90-day period prior to being prescribed Probuphine. Given the dynamics of Probuphine, it would be dangerous to give an unstable patient the implant because they could overdose.

Furthermore, the medical community, in general, isn't as concerned about the opioid crisis as your local news team is. Behshad Sheldon, CEO of Braeburn Pharmaceuticals, stated " There seems to be, despite us being in the middle of a horrible epidemic, a missing sense of urgency in getting access for [addicted] people, and ... opening up treatment pathways for people".

Marginal benefit to marginal cost

Shareholders need to accept the fact that the product is not as special as management makes it out to be. Probuphine isn't a new drug, but rather a new technology. It's a new way to administer an already approved treatment.

The benefits are primarily in the form of ease of use and non-fluctuating drug exposure. However, you have to remember that taking a pill isn't hard to do. I know this may be surprising, but adults can manage their orally administered medications fairly easily. Sure, orally administered medication can get lost, or stolen, or you could forget to take it; but all of those are minor issues and are just not common enough to necessitate the real need for the product.

Furthermore, the whole argument about how Probuphine won't be sold on the street, like the alternatives often are, is a non-starter. The average doctor doesn't care what you do with your prescription because a doctor isn't there to hold your hand through treatment. The whole idea that a doctor is going to be worried about a patient not adhering to their treatment is an exaggeration.

Furthermore, a person who hasn't shown the ability to stay on their treatment consistently, i.e. selling their pills on the streets, isn't a candidate for Probuphine. In other words, you're not going to stop the kind of person who would sell their pills on the street because that kind of person doesn't qualify for Probuphine.

The product provides marginal benefits, but is much costlier than Suboxone. The average cost per month for Suboxone is only $180-$720 depending upon how many milligrams an individual is required to take, but Probuphine works out to be around $833 a month. Also, a patient may need to pay for pills on top of the 8mg, which kind of defeats the purpose of Probuphine. 18% of patients in their 6-month clinical study had to use supplemental doses of buprenorphine.

Ideal use case shrinks the market

There's a multitude of reasons that contribute to Probuphine's addressable market being smaller than what has been advertised, but a big one has to do with the ideal use case. An ideal candidate is someone who is already stabilized on low doses of Buprenorphine, appears self-motivated, has been demonstrating improved psychosocial function, displays low levels of criminality, has adhered to regular clinical visits, and has low rates of positive urine tests. Bulls in the past have stated that this hurdle is "low", but it's absolutely not. Especially since the median duration that a patient takes buprenorphine is only 53 days. Moreover, the ideal client is someone who doesn't want to take a pill daily or can't manage to take their medication regularly. Well, the ideal client for Probuphine is someone who has been able to do adhere to taking buprenorphine regular, so I find it hard to believe that average client will want to switch to a costly and invasive treatment.

Lastly, some potential prescribers are worried that Probuphine will result in a patient not utilizing other forms of treatment like counseling or frequent visits. I think this is a good example of how the incentive structure for prescribing Probuphine is more complex than is often stated. Sure, doctors can make more by administering an implant than by prescribing a pill, but some potential prescribers might be concerned about Probuphine cutting into other revenue streams.

Braeburn's sales efforts haven't worked thus far

Braeburn's launch was an outright failure. There were a variety of issues that contributed to it, but I think their marketing strategy was a large part. The strategy wasn't ideal given the dynamics of the market. Also, they didn't seem to give their ill-conceived strategy that hard of a push. Updates on implant training really slowed down after July of last year. Furthermore, Titan stated that only 2,500 medical professionals were trained in 2016, but the company's goal was 4,000. However, Titan, on the Q4 conference call, talked about shifting their strategy to focus on 80 key treatment centers, which the company thinks will be future "centers of excellence" for the treatment of Probuphine. The strategy on its face sounds more conducive to success, but we don't have a lot of clarity on the dynamics of the 80 centers. Regardless, it will take a couple quarters to see how the approach translates into sales.

Reimbursement issues

There's been issues with reimbursements. The company stated that Probuphine, "has been launched in what can only be described as a challenging reimbursement environment". The company provides little detail, like they always do, of what exactly this means. However, reimbursement is vital so it's certainly not a plus.

The company has been granted a J-code that has been effect since January of 2017 and doctors have two paths for obtaining Probuphine. The physician can purchase the product directly from Braeburn through the Braeburn Access Program and subsequently bill the patient or their insurance company, Medicaid, or Medicare after the patient has been given the treatment. This process is known as "buy and bill". The problem I see with this is that a doctor must shell out money up front and receive payment later. This method doesn't incentivize doctors to build up an inventory of the product. The second option is for the physician to write a prescription and have the product shipped directly to their office by a specialty pharmacy at no cost to the physician.

The National Council of Alcoholism and Drug Dependency stated back in July of 2016 that doctors were having a hard time integrating Probuphine into their practices for a variety of reasons: "Questions remain about billing, reimbursement and pre-authorizations for Probuphine". Some of these issues have been alleviated by Probuphine receiving a J-code. However, it appears, based upon managements limited commentary, that issues likely still exist.

Titan's management lacks confidence

The company doesn't appear to be very confident about Probuphine, which was evident on the latest conference call. Furthermore, the CEO was unwilling or unable to issue any sales guidance and did not provide much clarity or color on any of the issues facing Probuphine's adoption. Also, the stock would appear to be cheap, but insiders haven't been accumulating. Why is management not buying their stock since it's at a 3yr low, sales are going to ramp, Europe is going to open up, there's possible milestones, etc.? I think that it's reasonable to assume that the management team at Titan Pharmaceuticals would like to add to their net worth, so it's likely that management does not see a clear and easy path towards profitability.

(Recent purchases)

The Bottom Line

The company may appear to be cheap, after all the ProNeura technology has been validated with the approval of Probuphine, but I think that prospective buyers should wait for more visibility before buying. The company pushes a narrative that sales of Probuphine will start to snowball in the coming quarters. I would wait for such a thing to occur before investing. I would rather pay a higher price in exchange for greater visibility about the future. Good Luck.

