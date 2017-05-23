AMD: Vega Is A Nvidia Killer

Things are just starting to heat up for AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) thanks to an arsenal of products being released for the entirety of 2017. Vega, Naples/EPYC, and Threadripper are set for release in Q2 and ASUS just announced the first Ryzen Mobile gaming laptop. With additional products in the pipeline, the gains stand to be significant in comparison to the stock's current evaluation. AMD has jumped more than 10% since I called the bottom at ~$10 in a previous article, and Monday's (5/22/17) slight drop was met with heavy resistance at ~$11. With the recent hardware spec releases, Intel's "K" enthusiast blowback, and cloud deals with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), AMD is looking to revive the image it once had as a semiconductor company that's backed by its customers as fans, and not just consumers.

Vega vs. 1080Ti : Vega Takes the Crown

A previous leak, released 5/1/17, assumed and compared Vega to being in the performance range of Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) 1070, something that could negatively affect the stock price if revealed this was the top-end release. This leak must have been a lower-end Vega card or one without the proper drivers needed to achieve peak performance. The latest leak shows Vega overthrowing the GPU throne with an impressive 12.5 TFLOPS vs. the 1080Ti's 11.4 TFLOPS, an 11% difference. With the 1080Ti having a $699 price tag and Vega rumored to have the same, AMD is set to take away market share and drive profits through the roof. It isn't going to take much to convince enthusiasts to buy an 11% performance increase for the same price in an arena where FPS is the name of the game.

Vega is a Nvidia killer. If AMD can display a similar offering to Nvidia products with Vega as it did to Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) with Ryzen, AMD is considerably undervalued. If they only match the 1080Ti price, the 11% increase should be enough to convince consumers. If AMD is able to beat Nvidia's price while offering better performance, they won't be able to keep them on the shelves. Admittedly, I can see inventory being a potential problem for this reason.

However, I wouldn't see this as a negative catalyst. AMD cards have been hard to come by before. The demand led to an increase in card prices, which could serve as a great margin catalyst if past events play out again. The premium on the cards were driven by a rise in Bitcoin and other crypto currency prices. While GPUs are no longer used for Bitcoin mining, they are still relevant in the alt-coin conversation. With the meteoric rise in price, many of the alternative cryptocurrencies that tend to piggyback off Bitcoin's value have also risen to record levels and there could be good reason for GPU demand (again) in mining. Few analysts are going to acknowledge or even recognize this possibility. The all-too-common theory of the price being "baked-in" to AMD is hogwash, especially for a technology company that has well known ties to the Bitcoin world.

If the 1070 Rumor Ends Up Being True…

This may not be the end of the world for AMD if proven true. AMD surprised consumers, analysts, and the industry when they unveiled Ryzen prices and specs at costs that were half that of what their competitor offered. The move was meant to sway and encourage consumers to switch platforms, paving the road to profitability. Once one boards the AMD train, it's hard to leave. More on that later.

Nvidia's 1070 is a popular card among VR enthusiasts, along with AMD's RX Fury series which contains HMB1 memory. The reason is the price/performance ratio these card hold. This is achieved by buying middle-of-the-road cards with exceptional value in the performance-per-dollar spent. The ratio declines the closer you reach the top-of-the-line market. Since VR is hardware intensive, there's a limited middle-of-the-road area and these two cards are the only options for this right now.

If there is a 1070-comparable card, it means that AMD will have a very cheap and low-level entry VR option that is aimed at taking more market share away from Nvidia than they would have with just a top-of-the-line offering. The reason being is simple; there are more people who can afford, and are buying, price/performance cards than are buying top-of-the-line cards, which can cost the same as an entire gaming PC themselves. While the margins aren't as lucrative, at a certain point it doesn't matter anymore. I have concluded this initial leak was AMD testing what will be their competition to the 1070 and they'll unveil a fully competitive lineup. It would be unreasonable to expect them to release a single version of their card. Consumers and investors alike should compare the Ryzen offering as reference. Worth noting is the effect on profits this will have if AMD has a complete lineup to face Nvidia. If they have a comparable 1070 card along with a 1080Ti killer, AMD will see significant market share gains. The TFLOPS don't lie, and AMD is clearly the winner here.

Benchmarks Don't Matter (Initially)

Don't take benchmark results for 100% face value at release time. A savvy trader who isn't especially interested in holding long term might play the price of AMD on misinterpreted benchmark results. Too often is the case that the testers who leak the info online are recipients of the products from the company to review. The problem is, as has been witnessed by Ashes of Singularity, often times it is with un-enhanced/un-optimized drivers that won't be reaching the consumer at release time and don't accurately reflect the chips performance in the end. Early benchmarks have been improved by up to 30% in the past. Traders will sell on the poor scores, but will rarely buy back after the optimizations have been released.

Additionally, TFLOP capability may not relate directly to the cards gaming performance, especially when using immature release drivers. If the benchmarks heavily disappoint the gaming community, a trader might sell the shares until a small consolidation has occurred, like we saw after the latest earnings report, and then get back in after the fear has settled and investors realize an over-reaction has occurred. Keep cool and remain calm through the release(s).

If you are a pure gamer who does nothing but ingest Mountain Dew and Cheetos as part of your essential vitamins and minerals diet, an Intel system with a Nvidia card is probably going to be your chosen path for the foreseeable future. That, however, is an old mindset that no longer applies to the gamers of this and the next generation. People are using their computers for more than just gaming. Consumers want a product that can do their video and photo editing, then launch Steam with all the high graphics options enabled. Yes, ALL of them. Maybe they throw on a newly purchased VR headset and use Ryzen and Vega to their full potential. With more and more people working from home, a work PC is often your personal PC as well. AMD is practically addressing this consumer market in a jack-of-all-trades-like fashion.

Reminiscing

AMD has always been the little engine that could. A small, California company that dared take on the mighty Intel behemoth. In the past, AMD has released amazing products that have proceeded to shake up the market. I remember (2003ish?) buying an Athlon XP-M processor, which was intended for mobile, but had used the same socket (Socket A) as their desktops. It was shipped heavily under-clocked and under-volted to reduce heat and prolong battery life. Like many others at the time, I ordered it for my desktop and cranked the frequencies up to crazy numbers, saving me quite a bit of money in performance comparison while running stable and cool.

Then there was the MSI 9800 Pro. At that time, AMD/Radeon was leading the pack with their ~$250 9800 Pro and ~$500 9800 XT. If you purchased the right 9800 Pro card (MSI RX9800PRO), it had the same R360 cores used in the XT and you could "softmod" (simple software modification and flash) it and instantly turn a $250 bargain into a $500 top-of-the-line GPU. It was much different than the "hardmods" at the time, which involved soldering and an extreme risk of bricking the card. Anyone on a budget equated finding this CPU/GPU combo to hitting the lottery.

This is the type of hype and fanfare that has fueled AMD's following and love of their products for years. They are an innovative company that puts top end technology within the financial reach of every consumer it can, and forces the industry leaders to sacrifice their margins in order to retain market share. The "A" in AMD should stand for Accessibility. Intel reducing their prices in the wake of Ryzen is just one example of this. Nvidia will most likely have a similar reaction when Vega is officially released.

Back then, I had switched from Intel's Pentium 4 processor, with the 423 pin setup, to the Socket A. I was furious that Intel abruptly changed the pin arrangement and went to 478 pins, stopping socket 423 production, and rendering my motherboard useless for future upgrades. I haven't looked back since. AMD even had customers in mind when they moved from the AM3 to AM3+ socket, making the newer socket backwards compatible. Is there any reason not to like a company like AMD based on these type of principles?

AMD has made great products in the past. Their Athlon series CPUs and Radeon cards were the market leaders for performance, price, and reliability. Fast forward a few years, and AMD is emitting a previous version of themselves with Ryzen and Vega. The similarities to my XP-M and 9800 Pro are noteworthy and exciting. AMD has released a lineup of products that does EVERY task well, draws minimal power, and doesn't severely injure your wallet.

Publicity Issue(s) At Intel?

Historically, AMD has released most of their products "unlocked." This has allowed enthusiasts and budget gamers to overclock their hardware, achieving better framerates and higher benchmarks at the cost of chip longevity and temperature control. This hasn't been the same story as far as Intel is concerned since you usually pay a premium for that (cough) "feature." Recently, their K series lineup of processors have come under fire. The "K" indication for Intel means that overclocking is unlocked and can be changed by the user in the BIOS. The outcry has been over the lineup getting much hotter than usual while mildly overclocked. Intel's uninspiring response was telling their customers not to overclock it, which is the reason why they paid extra in the first place. This type of behavior has been (thankfully) missing from AMD's resume, and is just another reason why the love of their products continues to increase and positive anxiety surrounds every release. Be on the lookout for a backlash from the enthusiast community. While I wouldn't call out a sell on Intel for this reason, I would argue that it acts as a positive catalyst for AMD.

What else does AMD have up its sleeve?

It has been publicly known for some time that Intel is releasing their X299 HEDT platform, which targets the ultra-high-end gamer. AMD's answer to the competition is its X399 chipset. An April article showed the HEDT sporting a 12 core CPU. Recently, AMD announced ThreadRipper, a 16 core, 32 thread monster, to compete, and surpass, Intel's offering. This sudden release has me thinking of what else AMD hasn't been telling us. It's one reason I arrived at the theory they weren't testing their highest-end Vega in the wild - it was just a slight tease as to what we can expect.

The mobile market is the next takeover target with Ryzen Mobile and starts shipping in Q3. The mobile chip promises inspiring mobile performance with battery life in mind, the effect of which I feel hasn't fully been realized by analyst coverage. Gamers, developers, creatives, and other professionals alike will have desktop performance wherever they go. If this has any effect on iMac users or convinces Apple to use its chips in their products, the stock is headed a lot further than the moon.

Ever since articles were released late last year yielding information that both Google and Alibaba had teamed up with AMD, the rhetoric surrounding these stories has been eerily silent. These are two huge companies with large enough budgets to have a significant and positive impact on the financial story of AMD. Since the cloud is requiring more GPU intensive operations than ever, it would be reasonable to assume larger orders from the two internet giants will be filled in 2017-2018.

While Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) help contribute to AMD's revenue with SoC chip demand, these companies are looking to AMD for building out their cloud servers. This will require purchasing the much higher profit margin CPUs and GPUs that are going to help make 2017 a year to remember. I wouldn't be surprised if Lisa Su is commended on Jim Cramer's CEO Wall of Fame, and she is just getting started!

Conclusion

Vega is a great name for the video card lineup. After its release, it's going to send the stock price to another star system, with Naples/EPYC, Threadripper, Ryzen 3, and their mobile lineup only adding fuel to that rocket. The current valuation should be seen as a low-price entry point, and investors should hold until the results of these product releases have been realized to make a move with their position. If you are flat AMD, the rest of us would like to (finally) welcome you aboard.

Unless releases are delayed (AMD has indicated all are on schedule), the products fail to match the competition (this leak shows them now leading the pack), or products don't have the anticipated demand (highly unlikely, given the cost savings to consumers and demand in the cloud and GPU marketplace), the company is going to thrive in this environment. Even if you missed the recent bottom, getting in at the current price will be considered a great entry point later this year. I write these articles as a fan of AMD who also happens to be an investor that can't wait to watch the rest of their story unfold.