Take-Two Interactive: Expect To See Red

The stock has already rallied beyond reality even prior to the game delay.

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) is trading up despite announcing that an expected hot game wouldn't be released prior to the holidays. The news originally sent the stock down 8% in after-hours trading prior to the release of quarterly results this morning.

The stock has been on an incredible run the last couple of years as the shift away from console games hasn't occurred and a eSports industry has built up around the mega console games. The question though is whether investors will see more red following the disappointing game delay?

The Rockstar Games studio decided to delay Red Dead Redemption 2 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One until Spring 2018 pushing the game beyond the 2017 holidays and out of FY18 revenues. When Take-Two Interactive initially teased about a sequel to the Western shooter that has shipped more than 15 million units, Oppenheimer slapped a $54 price target on the stock.

Now about seven months later, the stock trades above $72 after announcing this delay. In addition, the forecasts for the 1H of FY18 aren't that spectacular suggesting the business will struggle until the ultimate release of this next version of Red Dead Redemption and the hopes of turning this into a major franchise.

As expected, FQ4 results were strong as Take-Two easily surpassed EPS estimates. Revenues were up 19%, but the guidance for FQ1 is for roughly flat revenue YoY. Analysts were already forecasting basically flat EPS for the year so this delay will crash those expectations.

As the below chart highlights, the recent stock gains for Take-Two have far outpaced revenue growth in the last year or so. The chart also shows how the market might handle the expected spike in revenues to $2.5 billion for FY19 when the delayed game gets released.

TTWO data by YCharts

The biggest issue with the game delay is that the market likes to fret over the impact and we'll now have a year to sweat the details. As reported on the last earnings call, the original version sold 8.5 million units in the first year of release and 15 million in total. As well, unit sells reached 11.5 million by the following August or basically the first 15 months from the May 2010 release.

Ultimately, one can just take the revenue guidance provided by Take-Two Interactive which basically shifts up to $400 million of revenues from FY18 to FY19. The stock will have a very difficult time rallying during a long summer and a disappointing holiday period where revenues will decline by at least 15%.

The key investor takeaway is that the stock price is out of touch with the actual and expected results. The market will not continue rewarding the stock over the next year. Investors should expect to see red after this earnings fueled rally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.