J&J Is A Core Holding In The Pharmaceutical Space

With a 2.65% dividend yield, solid free cash flow generation, and a strong pharmaceutical pipeline, I think Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) offers a compelling risk/reward, even if the stock is trading at 12x EV/EBITDA 2017.

Thus, in this article, I will focus on a quantitative valuation of the company (without taking into account any potential M&A Johnson & Johnson could announce in 2017/2018, which looks unpredictable) to assess if there is any upside in the company as a standalone entity.

Base Case

DCF analysis, with inputs slightly above analyst estimates, shows that Johnson & Johnson's valuation looks still attractive.

I used the Excel template offered by Bloomberg, but I adjusted consensus estimates to reflect my bullish view on Johnson & Johnson's Pharmaceutical pipeline, which has been recently discussed at their Investor Day.

I like the depth of J&J’s pipeline, which is composed by both line extensions on existing blockbuster assets, as Imbruvica and Invokana, and 12 new late-stage pipeline assets. A recent slide from J&J’s Investor Day summarized the most attractive options in late stage pipeline for this company.

Source: J&J’s Investor Day, 17th May 2017.

I think the market has overlooked the upside potential for Xarelto, as a result of the positive data showed in the COMPASS trial for the treatment of coronary or peripheral artery disease. We are still waiting for the full presentation of the clinical data, but given that the trial was stopped earlier than expected, I think that the drug will show a compelling risk reduction, opening to door to at least $2-3B of additional peak sales for this mega-blockbuster drug.

Lastly, I believe the long term opportunity for Darzalex will be much bigger than expected. In addition to a likely expansion as 1st line therapy for multiple myeloma if the Phase III trial ALCYONE will readout positively by late 2017, this drug could also have some potential in the solid tumors space, given that it's in Phase II in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)'s Opdivo in the CheckMate-142 trial for metastatic colon cancer.

Here are my key assumptions for the estimates of Sales, EBITDA Margin and FCF:

Source: Bloomberg & My Own Valuation Model

As you can see, these estimates are slightly above consensus, as a result of more bullish assumptions behind few key Johnson & Johnson's future growth drivers.

Source: Consensus Comparison vs. My Own Valuation Model

To generate a DCF Analysis, I used 2 different methodologies:

Perpetuity Growth Method: I used reasonable assumptions about the perpetual growth rate and the WACC. In details, I used a perpetual growth rate of 1%, which is below the Free cash flow growth in the terminal year (i.e. 2022) and I assumed a WACC of 7.5%, that is in line with the Bloomberg one (i.e. 7.4%).

Source: Bloomberg

As can be seen in the table above, Johnson & Johnson is undervalued by about 15% based on the Perpetuity Growth Model. In addition to that, the sensitivity analysis shows significant upside (i.e. 44%), assuming more aggressive estimates for WACC and perpetual growth rate.

EBITDA Multiple Method: this analysis reveals a similar result for Johnson & Johnson's valuation, given that the company still looks undervalued by about 17%. I assumed an EBITDA exit multiple of 12x, which is a reasonable assumptions because it's in line with the peers' multiple (i.e. 12x EV/EVITDA 2017), but it's above Johnson & Johnson's historical EV/EBITDA valuation, to account for the deep pipeline of the company which should generate higher growth over the coming years, compared to its peers.

Source: Bloomberg

In terms of multiple valuation, it's worth noting that Johnson & Johnson is trading above its 5-year average historical EV/EBITDA (absolute and relative valuation), as shown by the following analysis.

Source: Johnson & Johnson's Current vs. 5-year average EV/EBITDA (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: Johnson & Johnson's Current vs. 5 year average EV/EBITDA (relative analysis vs. peers) – Bloomberg

Bear Case

Lastly, I modeled also a downside scenario. The key differences in terms of assumptions are:

I assume revenue growth of about 1% in 2019-2022, which is below consensus. There isn't a specific driver behind this scenario, but it reflects a bear case of pricing pressure in the U.S. market and limited success of Johnson & Johnson's pipeline in immunology (i.e. guselkumab in Psoriasis) and oncology (i.e. Darzalex in 1 st line Multiple Myeloma & Solid Tumours). There is no clinical data to assess how likely this picture is, but I think a bear case scenario should contemplate that assumption given that there are still many uncertainties behind this development program.

I assume a limited improvement in the EBIT margin over 5 years, which is materially below consensus.

I assume a 0% perpetuity growth rate and 10x EBITDA exit multiple.

As a result of these assumptions, my estimate for 2021 revenue is 4% below consensus and my estimate for 2021 EBIT is 9% below consensus.

Source: Consensus Comparison vs. My Own Valuation Model

Under this worst-case scenario, Johnson & Johnson is slightly overvalued by approximately 11% (Perpetuity Growth Method) and by approximately 10% (EBITDA Multiple Method), as shown by the following analysis:



Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Conclusion

In summary, as shown by this quantitative analysis, Johnson & Johnson is trading at an attractive risk/reward.

Assuming that the management will be able to deliver on their key pipeline development, the upside risk will be around 15% to 20%.

In a worst-case scenario, with catastrophic assumptions for the outlook of J&J’s pipeline, the downside risk should be around 10%, which looks still attractive compared to at least 15%-20% of upside in the base case.

