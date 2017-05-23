Strengthening Rand Clouds Outlook For Sibayne Gold

Last week, Sibayne Gold (NYSE:SBGL) published the terms of its rights offering, and the stock price took a dramatic decline. After we studied the issue, it became clear that the share price decline from $8.13 to $5.50 was justified (and not dilutive) because shareholders are scheduled to receive purchase rights (similar to warrants) which made up for the decline.

As you can see from the table below, it is our understanding that a value of $5.49/share (together with the value of the purchase rights post-closing) is breakeven to shareholders from the prior day's closing price of $8.13/share.

Nevertheless, financial news sites and headlines communicated the share price decline without being clear on that the rights offering was actually not dilutive to shareholders from the prior day's close. Here is one article and headline from the Motley Fool: Shares of Sibanye Gold Crash After Company Finalizes $1 Billion Rights Issue. Not only do we believe that the headline is misleading and incorrect, the content of the article is also.

Due to the misinformation and misunderstanding of SBGL's rights offering, and also believing that Platinum is under-valued to gold, we decided that it was a decent risk-reward play to purchase some shares of SBGL at $5.46/share.

Then, we read this article this morning: Rand Spikes After South Africa's ANC Reportedly Looking To Ouster President Zuma.

A Strong Rand is Bad for SBGL

The rand is in an uptrend channel from the beginning of 2016. We aren't too familiar with South African politics, and we cannot comment on any expected outcome. Nevertheless, we can see that the Rand is strengthening, and the political uncertainty (for whatever reason) suggests that the Rand could continue to strengthen.

A strong Rand is not good for South African producers because they essentially receive their revenues in dollars and pay many of their expenses in Rand. A strong Rand lowers Sibayne's profitability.

Here are two articles that support that thesis, both from May 4th, 2017:

SBGL vs. precious metal revenues

On the chart below, we have graphed SBGL share price versus a basket of precious metals that Sibayne produces. We used a rough approximation of Sibayne's recent production of gold, platinum and palladium, and converted the precious metal revenues to Rand.

In our view, Sibayne could still be a good investment, but with the political uncertainty, a rising Rand, we no longer felt comfortable with this in our portfolio. Plus, there is still uncertainty, misunderstanding and potential extra volatility with the rights offering. So, we took a two-day gain of 5%, and will look for another place for that investment capital.

If you liked this article, please hit the follow button above. Thanks, and good luck!