The broad market decline last week had me looking at favorite stock names for possible fresh entry points for new capital. So I'm stalking Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), one of my favorite stocks since it was unwanted in the low $20s after its IPO. Non-company specific pullbacks in extraordinary growth stocks like this give investors a fresh opportunity to participate.

Facebook shares dropped to as low as $144.42 last week intraday on the broad market weakness spawned by the Oval Office controversy. Stocks dove as uncertainty surrounded the head of the American government. The SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) was down 1.8% on May 17, but the PowerShares QQQ (NASDAQ: QQQ), which tracks the tech heavy NASDAQ 100, fell by 2.5% because many more richly-valued market leaders are found there. Facebook is one of those leaders, and its shares dropped 3.3% that day and were down 6.0% from their recent 52-week high to their intraday low that day. (FB Chart 6-Months).

I am not a technical analyst, but it does not take an expert technician to see that FB shares stopped at what appears to be a strong support level. The point proved to be a good spot to purchase the shares, as they are about to open Tuesday at approximately $148.60 or 2.9% higher than their intraday low marked about a week ago.

On a fundamental basis, FB shares may be priced richly on an absolute P/E basis, but using a measure like the P/E ratio on an absolute basis is simply negligent. FB shares trade at a trailing 12-month P/E ratio of 37.7X, compared to the trailing P/E of the S&P 500 at 23.4X (based on Wall Street Journal data). So, FB still appears richly valued to the broad S&P 500 Index. Versus a closer peer group in the Nasdaq 100, FB is still richly valued, with the Nasdaq 100 trading at a trailing P/E of 26X.

However, I still see value in FB shares because of its forward P/E of 24.8X, which matches better to the Nasdaq 100 forward P/E of 21.1X. FB shares' forward P/E matches well against analysts' projections for long-term growth (5 years) of approximately 20.7%, based on Yahoo Finance and its financial data provider partners' data (I used it as an analyst and still do today).

So FB shares trade at a PEG ratio of 1.2X; a PEG ratio near 1.0 is seen as growth at a reasonable price (or a value of sorts). Depending on the state of the economy and markets, we sometimes adjust fair value higher or lower. A PEG of 1.2X today would not preclude me from a stock like FB, given I love its business model (see my prior work on the stock).

FB is a value based on yesterday's closing price, so when it traded down last week, it was on sale. When stalking Facebook shares for a new entry based on a broad market factor, be sure to be sure the broad market factor is done factoring against stocks on the whole. If the Oval Office scandal got worse last week, stocks would have sold off further. The fact is that I'm looking for a 5% to 10% correction possibly by mid-June and here's why.

If the market drops that much, FB shares will probably drop even more because of its valuation and broad investor participation, so what seems like value today will look downright expensive in that worse scenario. So while I like FB shares today, given my concerns for the market remain, I'll wait a bit longer to go long the shares again at a fresh entry point.