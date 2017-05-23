Yandex Just Lost 11 Million Monthly Users

The loss of 11M MAU will reflect the company’s forecast for the upcoming quarters and it’s unlikely that it will achieve its current financial goals in the near-term.

Last Wednesday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed the National Security and Defense Council decision to apply sanctions to more than 400 companies and 1200 Russian residents, who have deep connections to Russian government and work closely with their representatives. Ukrainian government started to impose sanctions against Russians back in 2014, after the annexation of Crimea and along with European Union renews them each year.

The latest sanctions list includes companies like Vkontakte, Mail.ru Group, Odnoklassniki and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), which considered Ukraine as its second biggest market after Russia. While most of the companies don't trade publicly on the American stock exchanges, Yandex is the exception, and the loss of Ukrainian market could be catastrophic for the company and have a direct influence on the price of its stock. From the chart below, we could see that its shares took a direct hit on Thursday and currently are slowly recovering to its last week highs:

If you try to access Yandex services from Ukraine, here's the message that you'll receive from your internet provider:

Source: Kyivstar internet provider

In its latest 20-K filling, just weeks before the sanctions were approved, Yandex said that the uncertainty in Ukraine will have direct effect on the company's business performance:

There is significant uncertainty regarding the extent or timing of any potential further economic or trade sanctions, or the ultimate outcome of the Ukrainian crisis. Political and economic sanctions may affect the ability of our international customers to operate in Russia, which could negatively impact our revenue and profitability. Sanctions could also impede our ability to effectively manage our legal entities and operations in and outside of Russia.

Since the sanctions are already in place, it means that any company or person cannot have partnership relations with Yandex subsidiaries in Ukraine and all its assets will become useless over time. According to Yandex statistic, it has 11 million Ukrainian users that use its services on a monthly basis. It's also the second biggest search engine in the country after Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), with the 33% share of the market:

Source: uaweb

Overall, Yandex has around 70 million monthly users, and the loss of 11 million of them means that the company is going to have problems delivering its financial forecast in the current quarter and it will take long time, before it could replace those users with the new one. In addition, as Ukraine continues to integrate with the European Union markets, more and more western-based application will enter the market and continue to spread to other Eastern European countries, where Yandex has advantage. We could already see this happening, as the news also come out at a time, when Yandex struggles to gain advantage on its other markets like Belarus and Kazakhstan, where Google continues to establish stronger presence there, especially in the search space.

From a financial standpoint, while Yandex improved its Q1 revenue, its net income continues to decline on an annual basis since 2014, when the Ukrainian crisis started, and except for Russia, it doesn't have any advantages or opportunities in foreign markets. Also, its cash reserves continue to decrease and its cash to debt ratio is now 1.33, while the WACC is still over 18%, and the loss of its second biggest market is going to increase the cost of debt.

Source: gurufocus

Conclusion

As noted in Yandex's 20-F filing, Ukrainian sanctions will impact the company's overall business performance and will urge it to find new ways to increase the popularity of its services in other regions. The loss of 11 million active monthly users will reflect the company's forecast for the upcoming quarters and it's unlikely that it will achieve its current financial goals in the foreseeable future.

We opened our short position in Yandex after the Ukrainian sanctions were announced and at the moment we recommend to stay away from the Russian companies, as the European Union sanctions are also expected to be renewed for additional year later in June.

