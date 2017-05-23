Baytex Energy: Head To The Slaughter House

The Eagleford assets are not worth enough to sell to try and get the company out of debt. The Canadian division would have insufficient cash flow for the remaining debt.

Baytex Energy (BTE) made an acquisition to bolster the heavy oil division. Earlier the prediction was that this would be a non-profit acquisition. Currently that prediction is unfortunately holding up. Insufficient profits would be accurate, but either way the implications of the acquisition are troubling. The first quarter has now closed and the results do not look encouraging.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Baytex Energy First Quarter 2017 Financial Statements Combined With Management Discussion And Analysis

Management is kind enough to break apart the Canadian and United States results to provide a clear picture as to what happened during the first quarter.

Not only is the Canadian division losing money (heavy oil primarily with a little conventional oil and natural gas), but the cash flow looks terrible. A decent proxy for cash flow from operations is basically net income plus depreciation. This gives a very rough idea of where the cash flow is coming from. The Canadian division shows an approximate cash flow of C$37.3 million. But the United States division shows an approximate cash flow of C$95.3 million. So the United States cash flow is about 2.5 times the cash flow from the Canadian Division. That is one huge difference.

Plus despite the acquisition and the accompanying 3,000 BOED along with the drilling and ballyhooed returns. The heavy oil experienced a whopping 5% increase from the fourth quarter. At least the acquisition was paid for with a stock offering. Despite the acquisition, the division clearly lost money. If management were to allocate out the corporate expenses, the cash flow contribution gets really sad. So about 50% of production produces a pathetic amount of the corporate cash flow. Yet management made an acquisition in this area. In 2016, things were far worse in the first quarter because there was really no cash flow from the Canadian division.

Source: Baytex Energy First Quarter 2017 Financial Statements Combined With Management Discussion And Analysis

It should be no surprise that the heavy oil and gas weighted Canadian operating netback is pathetic. Neither the heavy oil nor the gas production has much of a netback in the current price environment. Yet those two are the focus of the Canadian division production. The profitability outlook for the Canadian production is pretty bleak without a major sustained commodity price increase.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Penn West May, 2017, Corporate Presentation

The main culprit appears to be the high breakeven (click on the May corporate presentation) of the heavy oil projects. This presentation from Penn West (PWE) clearly shows the breakeven cost of the heavy oil project that Penn West participates in. Penn West is one of the more efficient operators out there. These heavy oil projects have profitability that increases far more per oil price increase than light oil because of the higher breakeven.

Even more importantly, Penn West is predicting cash flow nearly equal to long term debt. But Baytex Energy has improved cash flow that approaches one-sixth of long term debt. That is a huge difference. Baytex is far more levered to oil price changes than many competitors because of the large heavy oil mix. Yet the latest improved cash flow provides little room for error or commodity price decreases. Last year the first quarter pricing was so poor that management shut in production to reduce losses. Cash flow was drying up in that hostile environment. Yet management chose to increase the company exposure to another repeat experience. This company does not really have the excess cash flow for sustained production shut-ins.

Penn West can withstand a heavy oil production shut-in indefinitely. Not only is the cash flow ratio far better but heavy oil production is a much lower percentage of overall production. So Penn West is in the position to reap some benefit should oil prices return to WTI $70 without gambling the whole company. Baytex Energy is clearly gambling the whole company in return for a profit windfall at higher prices unless costs drop significantly quickly.

Management to their credit is talking about reduced drilling costs, increasing initial flow rates, and reduced production costs. But these costs need to decrease at least one-third so that the breakeven of the heavy oil falls into the mid $20 WTI range. That is before considering how the discount could widen for heavy oil during times of low commodity pricing.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Indicated)

Source: Baytex Energy Corporate Presentation May, 2017

Baytex Energy cites free cash flow at WTI $55. Compared with industry leaders such as Murphy Oil (MUR), that figure is sky high. Later on the company also discloses a maintenance capital budget of about C$300 million. Since the latest cash flow in the first quarter was more than C$80, that capital maintenance leaves little room for a commodity price decline. Any substantial commodity price decline will result in a lower capital budget combined with a potential debt spiral. That makes any potential long term investment scenario absurd. This stock is strictly a trading vehicle based upon volatility and announcements. The cash flow from the production is insufficient to support the long term debt of approximately C$1.8 billion.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)

Source: Baytex Energy First Quarter 2017 Financial Statements Combined With Management Discussion And Analysis

Even worse, the company decreased capital spending in the United States despite a professed preference to spend on the high return Eagleford. The acquisition money would have purchased much more profitable Eagleford production than the heavy oil acquisition could ever accomplish. This company badly needs a greater percentage of profitable light oil production. Unless management can show very significant heavy oil operational improvement, these properties clearly need to be sold and fast. They are a lead weight to the company results. However, the current debt load dictates a pretty decent price for the sale to be accretive. So the company is in one tough debt bind unless operations improve materially. This management needs cash flow to double from the latest improved figure. But that does not appear to be in the future at the current time. So this company is basically a walking corpse until a way is found to materially improve the cash flow and debt relationships.

Eagle Ford Property Values

One suggestion that appears from time to time is to sell at least some of the Eagle Ford properties to pay down debt. Outside of the fact that the Eagle Ford production is the most profitable for the company with the lowest breakeven point, the value is simply not there.

Source: Sanchez Energy Andarko Acquisition Presentation January 12, 2017

One of the more cited sales is the sale by Anadarko Petroleum (APC) to Sanchez Energy (SN) and a couple of the Blackstone companies (BGB). But as shown above, the sale had several material advantages over many other property sales that needed to be considered. So Baytex Energy is very unlikely to achieve a sales price anywhere near the sales price obtained by Anadarko Petroleum.

As shown above, the proved developed producing (click on acquisition presentation) was worth about $767 million to Sanchez Energy (SN). The Sanchez Energy share of production is about 33K BOED. That would equate to about $23K per flowing barrel at the time of the acquisition. But the DUC's provide a very high rate of return for the purchaser. Their IRR was estimated in excess of 100%. Therefore those DUC's are worth far more to the purchaser than the amount indicated above. Non-producing property was a minuscule amount of the purchase price. Plus there was infrastructure with excess capacity. In addition, Sanchez and Blackstone appear to be able to more than double production in less than twelve months. The quick cash flow increase benefits are enormous. Blackstone, in particular is not known for paying top dollar for anything. There is no way that the purchase can be construed as a premium price. Plus Sanchez Energy has some of the lowest well costs in the area with some of the fastest paybacks.

This acquisition was based upon a total well cost in the $3 million area with a payback of less than a year. Baytex Energy, even after the translation, is showing higher costs. That could change, but the management reluctance to discuss payback points to an operational cost lag. Already, Sanchez Energy is reporting increasing benefits from a higher well cost. So the cost comparison between the two companies is very fluid. Rates of return do appear competitive at current pricing though. The major point is that the Baytex Energy acreage does not appear to show a superior return or have any advantages that would imply a premium sales price. Plus this is a buyer's market, so discounts are very common.

The company currently shows about 20,200 net contiguous acres controlled on the company website. So the absolute most the acreage would be worth is $800 million. But without the advantage of the DUC's shown in the purchase above, a more realistic figure would be $450 million or potentially less. Sellers are looking for a deal in the current market and so far the Baytex Energy acreage has no special Eagleford or industry advantage. So any potential sales price should be conservative and then hope management beats that price.

But the problem is that the potential sale would eliminate about 75% of the corporate cash flow while only generating enough cash to pay maybe one-third of the debt. Remember there will be taxes, selling costs, and adjustments. Even the most robust figure would pay half the debt. That leaves the company in a very untenable position of 25% remaining cash flow, a sky high breakeven point, and far more debt than the remaining cash flow can service.

Conclusion

This company is clearly in a bind. The latest oil price rally has provided some cash flow relief. But management has some major cost cutting to do before this stock can be considered for long term appreciation. The fact that management made an acquisition to add to the high cost production makes a long term investment thesis much less desirable. This management clearly needs to decrease its exposure to high oil along the lines of Penn West.

Probably the best avenue available to management would be to sell about C$300 million of common equity and use it to pay off some debt. Then management needs to really cut costs and make sure the debt load gets cut in half at least from surging cash flow. The current configuration of the company really cannot afford an extended period of production shut-in similar to what happened last year.

Until the ratios make a whole lot more sense. This stock is best watched from the sidelines, or invested in as a trading vehicle. Long term investors can find far better prospects than this. Penn West would be one of many examples I have written about.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.