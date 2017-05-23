General Electric: What's Really Driving The Decline

But the dividend yield is too low. At least compared to alternatives.

GE is all about the dividend.

The decline in General Electric's (NYSE:GE) share price has been in the dumps recently. The finger of blame is pointed at disappointing earnings and the Deutsche Bank downgrade suggesting a dividend cut may be necessary.

But in this article I will propose a different reason.

The Great Divide

GE has undergone some significant changes in the last two years.

Yet no event, earnings release, management decision or re-structuring has caused any meaningful divergence away from the path of Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) over the last two years. Or at least not until December 2016.

The correlation with Staples may seem an odd one; Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) may seem a better match, but as GE is such a large, diversified conglomerate, it doesn't feature in either sector's top ten holdings.

Nevertheless, two beta adjusted portfolios of GE and XLP correlate well as shown above, and the cause for the correlation is in no doubt. GE is a defensive dividend stock and as such is interest rate sensitive.

The hunt for yield in the last two years put a universal bid for instruments such as bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT), Utilities, Staples, and REITs.

But reflation and the Fed rate hiking cycle has burst that particular bubble and caused some noticeable divergences.

The middle left chart above shows Staples in red and GE in blue. For nearly 600 sessions they traded in very similar patterns.

Yet in December 2016 all that changed. GE reversed and dropped 16% into the May lows while Staples, and indeed bonds and other related instruments went different directions.

What Happened?

It's natural to expect a major event or trigger for such a divergence, but in reality the causes can be more subtle. When I look back at Seeking Alpha articles and news from the end of last year everything looked rosy. GE had recovered back to the highs at $32, authors were bullish, and no major bad news can be seen.

One disappointment came from the announcement on the dividend increase on December 9th. Holders had waited two years for the increase, and the 4% finally delivered was pretty underwhelming.

In the context of US 10 year interest rates spiking over 60% higher in a matter of months, a 4% increase in two years is worrying.

And of course, the Fed raised the short term rates in December 2016 and were clear more hikes were to follow.

At a price of $32, a $0.24 quarterly dividend gave GE a yield of 3%, compared to 2.5% in 10 year treasuries. Quite simply, this premium is not high enough for a stock which has made little headway for three years.

It's no coincidence GE topped just three sessions after 10 year bonds bottomed in December.

More warning signs came from the JP Morgan downgrade on January 3rd.

Fundamentally, we see more downside than upside.

It had little effect on price, but the call was vindicated by poor Q4 earnings on January 21st, posting a $540m top line miss, the second miss in a row.

The subsequent fall set up a new trading range, which held until Q1 earnings, which again disappointed.

The downgrade by Deutsche Bank on May 12th merely rubbed salt in the wounds.

Takeaway

While a dividend cut would seriously hurt GE's share price in the short term, the longer term share price relates to the price and yield of comparable safe havens.

For several years GE remained artificially bid as a 'bond refugee'. This was a concept explained in my August 2016 article 'General Electric: Bond Refugees Causing Price Instability'.

In August 2016 GE's dividend carried a risk premium of around 1.4% compared to the 10 year UST yield. That premium narrowed to just 0.5% at the December highs and is still only 1%, even with the first dividend increase in two years.

If price were to decline to $26, the dividend yield would be 3.7%, and the risk premium back to around 1.4%.

Anything below $26 looks a good buy.

Technical Target

The technical target for this decline is $24.6 based on the head and shoulders target, gap fill and a Fibonacci extension of the first wave down.

No-one can say for sure where price will go, but if it gets to the $24.6 target, it will be both fundamentally undervalued and a good technical buy.

Conclusions

Many GE investors are focusing on the risk of a dividend cut. It's a valid short term concern, but in the bigger picture this decline started last December on the lack of a decent dividend increase and a rotation out of GE and back into bonds.

GE is declining to an area where its dividend yield is attractive again. This should be in the $26 area, although a short term technical move to $24.6 can't be ruled out.

