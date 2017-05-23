Despite An Impressive Run, This 6% Yielder Still Offers Value

Despite an impressive run, the stock still looks undervalued, trading at a significant discount to its peers.

In contrast to its peers, Nord Norge has very limited exposure to oil & gas sector and shipping loans.

Sparebank 1 Nord Norge is a quality play on Northern Norway with a double-digit return on equity and a dividend yield of 6%.

Sparebank 1 Nord Norge (OTC:SPXXF) was one of the best performing stocks in our global portfolio. Nord Norge has rallied by 42% since we shared our bullish thesis on the bank.

Source: Bloomberg

For starters, SpareBank 1 Nord Norge is a Norwegian savings bank providing services to private households and small & medium enterprises in Northern Norway. In contrast to DNB (OTCPK:DNHBY) (OTCPK:DNBHF), which is the largest Norwegian bank, and its smaller Norwegian peers, Nord Norge has very limited exposure to oil & gas sector (less than 1.5% of total lending) and shipping loans.

Source: Company data

Despite an impressive run, the stock is still reasonably valued and, importantly, offers a dividend yield of 6%.

Strong macroeconomic outlook

Northern Norway stands out from the rest of the country due to its stronger growth, lower unemployment and limited exposure to oil & gas sector.

The region's economy is supported by several growing industries, including fishing industry and tourism. Given that these industries are largely export-oriented, Northern Norway's economy was the main beneficiary of the Norwegian krone depreciation in 2014-2015. Importantly, Northern Norway has been relatively immune to lower oil prices, thanks to its limited exposure to the sector. As a result, the region's unemployment rate is lower than the rest of the country.

Source: Company data

Source: Company data

Source: Company data

According to Nord Norge, the Business Barometer for Northern Norway forecasts economic growth of 3% in 2017. This compares to a growth rate of 1.6% for Norway as a whole.

Conservative mortgage portfolio

In contrast to DNB, Nord Norge is a retail-oriented bank with a focus on mortgages, which represent around 70% of its total loan book. It is well known that mortgage growth and credit quality largely depend on property prices. In recent years Norway has seen a rally in property prices, and we do acknowledge that there are concerns around possible housing bubbles in Nordic countries, especially in the light of the latest developments in the Canadian housing market, which remains a very hot topic. With that being said, Nord Norge is well-positioned to withstand a possible slowdown in the Norwegian housing market as more than 90% of the bank's mortgage portfolio has an LtV (loan-to-value) ratio of below 70%.

Source: Company data

Solid capital position and 6% dividend

The bank's CET1 ratio increased by 30bps to 15.3% in 1Q17. As the chart below shows, Nord Norge's capital adequacy ratio is well above regulatory requirements with a comfortable buffer of 180bps.

Source: Company data

The stock is currently offering a 6% dividend yield for 2017 and a 7% yield for 2018. It is important to note that management will consider higher dividends, if the bank's P/B multiple is lower than 1x. Nord Norge is currently trading at a 1.08x P/B multiple.

Valuation

Nord Norge trades at a significant discount to other Nordic banks despite having a double-digit return on equity and a 6% dividend yield.

Source: Bloomberg, Renaissance Research

We value SpareBank 1 Nord Norge at NOK68. Our valuation implies 15% upside potential from the current price.

Source: Renaissance Research

Bottom line

We believe that Sparebank 1 Nord Norge is an excellent investment opportunity for those, who think that Norwegian banking sector is an attractive place to invest but have concerns over oil market stability. It is a well-run bank with a double-digit return on equity and a 6%.

As a buy-side analyst and a deputy portfolio manager, I oversee a financials-focused fund and will be continuously providing research coverage under-followed banking stocks. If you would like to receive our articles, consider following us by clicking the "Follow" button beside our name at the top of the page. Thank you for reading.

We also invite readers to check out our recently launched subscription service. Get in-depth fundamental research, stock recommendations, trading ideas, exclusive access to professional databases, sophisticated valuation models and expert commentary on Wall Street recommendation from a hedge-fund analyst with a proven track record. Go here to learn more or to activate your free 14-day trial period, we look forward to having you on board.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPXFF, DNHBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.