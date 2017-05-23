Hike Up The Buyback!

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is trading at the lowest valuation among the auto majors, and keeps generating vast amounts of cash. By utilizing these cash flows for share repurchases the share count could sink dramatically, which would be good for those seeking share price appreciation as well as for those seeking dividend growth.

GM trades a little below $33 right now, which is roughly in the mid of where the company's shares have been trading for over the last year. Year to date shares are down, which means the company's owners did not participate in the big rally we have seen in the S&P 500 index and the broad market.

F PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Among the already cheap automobile companies General Motors is the cheapest, trading at just above five times trailing earnings -- this means the company's shares are trading at an earnings yield of 19.7% -- if GM returned all of these earnings to its owners the company's shares would be highly attractive.

General Motors' free cash flow should come in at a pretty strong level of close to $10 billion this year, when we calculate with $9 billion in free cash flow we get to a forward price to free cash flow multiple of 5.4 -- General Motor's shares are thus trading at a forward free cash flow yield of 18.4%.

GM Return on Invested Capital (TTM) data by YCharts

When we look at GM's capital returns, we see that its ROI, ROCE and ROA are all in the single digits, far away from the 18% free cash flow yield or the 20% earnings yield GM's shares are trading at. Using the company's cash flows to buy back their own shares on the market would thus be a pretty solid investment, as the returns they can get here are much more attractive than what they are getting from their main business -- each dollar spent on buybacks gives investors a close to 20% return, as the company's free cash flow and earnings are distributed over a lower number of shares, thus increasing each share's portion of the total.

In this chart we see the estimated return of stock buybacks at a certain share price: The lower the share price, the higher the return, with stock buybacks returning more than 15% as long as the share price remains in the 30s. When shares are breaching below $30, the cash on cash return is higher than 20% annually. With an 18% cash on cash return at the current price, I believe GM's shares are highly attractive for stock buybacks.

GM Stock Buybacks (TTM) data by YCharts

General Motors has been buying back some of its shares over the last three years, but the company's pace isn't really high, and the impact isn't very big so far -- the orange line in the above chart, which shows the company's number of outstanding shares, is moving up and down, in total dropping by just four percent over the last five years.

General Motors has spent $2.4 billion on its dividend over the last year, and $2.2 billion on stock buybacks over the same time -- in total $4.6 billion were spent on shareholder returns, which is less than half of the company's net income, and roughly half of the estimated cash flow for the current year.

By upping its buyback pace to $5 billion annually, which would mean total shareholder returns of $7.3 billion and which would still leave roughly $2 billion of free cash flow for other purposes GM could shrink its share count drastically over the coming years: This would mean a share count reduction of roughly ten percent annually, which serves two main purposes:

- The company's earnings per share number, which is a main determinant of future share prices, will increase by double digits annually, all else equal.

- If GM keeps its total dividend payments at $2.4 billion annually, the lower share count these dividend payments are distributed over leads to dividend per share growth of 11% annually -- this would make GM's shares highly attractive for dividend growth investors, as the initial dividend yield is pretty compelling as well (at 4.7%).

Stock buybacks thus are serving a purpose for all kinds of investors, and are relatively easy to execute as well as planable, since there are no unknown variables at work. Since car production has peaked in the US, and building new plants wouldn't be wise as overcapacity looms, spending the company's huge cash flows on the company's (cheap) shares seems like an opportune strategy.

Takeaway

By buying back their own shares GM can generate very strong cash on cash returns, making stock buybacks an opportune strategy in a time of overcapacity issues in the US car market.

Since dividend investors as well as those seeking capital appreciation would benefit from such a move, increasing the buyback pace drastically would benefit all kinds of shareholders, making increased buyback spending an opportune strategy as long as the share price remains low.

