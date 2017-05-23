Archer Daniels Midland's Price Needs To Come Down More Than 10%

If the stock comes down to the $30-$35 range, I might consider pulling the trigger.

In May, following the earnings report the stock came down 10%.

While Archer Daniels Midlands (NYSE:ADM) will recover in 2017 from its 2016 trough, the competitive landscape going forward makes it unlikely that the company will be able to grow the dividend at the rate is has managed during the last 15 years. This is not to say that this dividend aristocrat will not continue paying and growing its dividend, it will. However, the price will have to come down more to get me excited in initiating a position.

1st quarter earnings increased by 51% compared to Q1 2016, on revenues which were 4.2% higher. The combination of this year's 6% dividend increase with the 10% decrease in stock price in early May pushed ADM's dividend yield above 3%, thus introducing it into my screener.

The S.A.F.E dividend stock screener is designed to find stocks which have attractive yields, a history of dividend increases, room to grow the dividend, and whose financial condition ensure dividend stability.

It screens on 5 criteria:

Dividend yield greater than 3%. Payout ratio less than 70% Current ratio greater than 1x At least 5 years of consecutive dividend payments And a positive PE Ratio.

ADM fits the bill in every single respect, as the table below suggests.

Company Industry Name Dividend Yield Payout Ratio Current ratio Number of years Price Earnings 1 year dividend growth ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO Agriculture 3.08 58.98 1.51 42 17.51 6.6

The S.A.F.E Dividend Method is a framework developed by my son Sam and myself to uncover undervalued dividend growth stocks.

Within our framework, I analyze in detail any stock which makes it into our screener. I monitor the screener weekly for new entrants as well as exits.

REVENUES AND NET INCOME

ADM's revenues have declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% vs. 3% growth for the S&P 500 during the last 5 years; however, ADM's earnings still managed to grow at a 1% CAGR vs. 3.4% for the S&P 500.

Source: uuptick

Archer Daniels had to improve its efficiency in 2012, when the competitive nature of the market shifted away and it became apparent that its Ag services segment would be way down in subsequent years. Management expects the 2017 top line to be like 2015, still a far cry from 2013 levels. Management has also hinted that long term it now expects a normalized ROIC of 9% instead of its historical 10% estimate. They have backed this up by reducing their calculation of long term WACC from 8% to 7% based on lower equity risk premiums and long term interest rates.

This is something I am extremely wary of, because if anything long term interest rates and equity risk premiums are not stationary, yet management is aiming for 200 basis points over a lower estimate of cost of capital. Like the Goldman & Sachs analyst said: "Arithmetically, right, you've taken 100 basis points of ROIC, which, on your current invested capital basis, is like $240 million of NOPAT, which is like $0.40 of EPS".

In other words, long term, we should expect margins to be lower than they historically have, despite efficiency improvements.

HISTORICAL PAYOUT RATIO & OUTLOOK

The next thing I do is look at the company's payout ratio relative to its historical value. I also look at the evolution of the two underlying line items: net income and dividends.

Source: uuptick

The company has maintained a payout ratio between 25% and 60% throughout the last 5 years. This is a positive although the ratio has increased in both 2015 and 2016 because of higher dividends and lower operating income. The company will probably have a 35% to 45% payout ratio this year, based on analyst estimates. As such, investors can rest assured that the company generates enough income to pay the dividend, and keep growing it, at least in upcoming years.

HISTORICAL DIVIDEND YIELD

I then look at the company's dividend yield compared to its historical value as well as the historical 1 year trailing average.

Source: uuptick

ADM has historically yielded between 1.75% and 2.75%. When the price tanked in the last quarter of 2015, the yield spiked as high as 3.93%. This year, following first quarter results, the price tanked circa 10%, pushing the yield to 3.08%, above the historical range as well as the TTM average of 2.81%. This is encouraging, as dividend investors have an entry point which is more interesting in terms of current yield than any time in the last 5 years, bar the steep decline in price 18 months ago.

PRICE ACTION

During the last 5 years, ADM's price has somewhat tracked the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) with short stints of over-performance. The strong decline in 2015 made the S&P 500 a more lucrative investment over the last 5 years.

Source: uuptick

At $41, the stock price has recovered half of the losses incurred between 2015 highs and 2016 lows. The stock price has been extremely volatile, suggesting that bad news could provide an interesting entry point for dividend growth investors.

SAFETY OF THE DIVIDEND

Next I need to assess the safety of the dividend. While the payout ratio was satisfactory, the expectation of tighter margins in the long run means I need to make sure my dividend is safe in the medium run.

I will look at the degree of operating leverage (DOL) for our security, and how it evolved over the last 5 years on a quarterly YoY basis. This allows me to estimate the decline in revenues required to wipe out operating income. Each line uses the sensitivity between the stated quarter and the same quarter from the previous year.

Source: uuptick

In the real world, you sometimes get a negative relationship between revenues and operating income, in which case the data isn't workable. You also get a high standard deviation with so few observations

However, it is interesting to look at the range of values, excluding outliers: here between 20% and 50%. In other words, so long as revenues don't drop by 20% the company will definitely continue to produce positive operating income.

Revenues took an 18% haircut between 2014 and 2015 because of lower commodity prices and a stronger dollar limiting export opportunities. We know that the company's earnings are extremely volatile since they are exposed to considerable commodity and currency risk.

Another shock could put the company's payout ratio above 100%, forcing them to use the cash they have on their balance sheet, which would cover about 80% of this year's dividend.

This isn't reassuring for me as an investor. I might still invest in such a company, if the price is right.

I then look at the interest coverage ratio, to make sure the company's financial burden isn't too high to sustain a potential decrease in revenues.

Source: uuptick

In the last year, the company had enough to pay its 5.5 times. This is encouraging, since it indicates that the interest burden isn't oppressing the company. 2016 is expected to be the trough in earnings, so no further red lights are raised here.

I also want to know that the company has shown dedication to increase its dividend over time. ADM has been increasing its dividend every year for the last 42 years by different amounts. This is encouraging because it means that management will go out of its way to keep increasing the dividend every year. The opportunity cost of not doing so is just too high at this point.

Source: uuptick

The dividend has grown at an average rate of 11% per year since 2000. Unfortunately, I believe these high double digit increases are somewhat something of the past, and that the new reality will be more within a 5% to 7% yearly hike, which is still a healthy amount of growth.

I do believe the company will be able to keep paying and growing a dividend in the future, but I need an attractive price to convince me of buying into ADM.

VALUE OF THE DIVIDEND STREAM

Next up is figuring out what I want to pay for a stock which pays 1.28$ in dividends per year, which I will assume grows at 5% per year.

I run a simple DDM Model three times adjusting the dividend growth rate by +/- 1%. I then divide these values by the price to see what portion of the stock price can be attributed to the dividend stream, and what premium I must pay for exposure to potential stock appreciation.

I assume a constant 10% discount rate for every equity I analyze which allows me to compare the stocks within my screener's theoretical value to their stock price.

For ADM this gives us a value between $22 and $34, or between 54% and 81% of the current share price.

Source: uuptick

This is way below the 94% mean mid-point of stocks on the S.A.F.E screener, making it one of the most expensive stocks relative to its theoretical value.

The way I interpret this is that I would be paying $41 per share for a dividend stream which is worth about two thirds of that. This means that a ticket to profit from future ADM capital appreciation costs ~$14. Given the outlook, this seems too expensive for me right now.

RELATIVE VALUATION

I then look at Peter Lynch PE lines over the last 5 years. A Peter Lynch PE line gives you the theoretical price at a point in time if the stock traded at a certain multiple of earnings. I look at the PE line for the average 5 year PE as well as the minimum and maximum PE over the same period.

Source: uuptick

As you can see ADM is trading above its average PE multiple for the last 5 years. The ttm PE has averaged 14x with minimum and maximum values of 9x and 20x. The stock is trading at 17x ttm earnings, which is about 14x expected 2017 earnings.

Given my uncertainty over the company's operations in the upcoming years, I would want to purchase the company at no more than 14x times PE, ideally less.

CONCLUSION

Agriculture has a bright future, however the competitive landscape for ADM requires the company to adjust. I believe these adjustments will probably be done, and the company will continue to grow its dividend successfully, but I need the stock price to come down more, to the $30-$35 price to get excited.

I will be analyzing other stocks which are in my S.A.F.E stock screener during the next few weeks, so if you enjoyed this article please follow me and don't hesitate to ask any questions you might have.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the opinions of the author, and not of his company uuptick ltd.