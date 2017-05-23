Shopify: Supply Of Shares About To Fall

When we do the math, it looks like Shopify more than satisfies the "inclusion" requirements.

Shopify could be added to the flagship S&P/TSX Composite Index in June. This could create demand for over 5 million shares according to Scotia Capital.

A report from The Globe And Mail indicates Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) could soon be added to a major Canadian index [the flagship S&P/TSX Composite Index].

In the article, according to Scotia Capital, "Scotia estimates passive investors such as index funds will buy approximately 5 percent of Shopify's stock, or 5.4 million shares if the company joins the S&P/TSX composite."

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is a group of stocks listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The selection for inclusion is based on 3 main factors:

1) Market Capitalization of at least 0.05% of the index and greater than $1/share.

With Shopify's market cap at around CAD $11 billion and CAD $122/share, it falls above the average market cap of the index, and more than satisfies the rule by being about 0.47% of the index or 9x over the market cap requirement.

2) Domicile in Canada. Shopify is headquartered in Canada, with most of its employees in Canada. It is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada and files with Canadian security regulators.

3) Liquidity. Total shares traded on a Canadian Exchange over the last 12 months must equal at least 50% of the total available float-adjusted shares outstanding. The float adjustment excludes shares held by "strategic (control) shareholders," like executives, directors, private equity, holders of over 5%, etc.

The Globe and Mail article cites a change in the liquidity rule as a catalyst. As a US and Canadian dual-listed stock, Shopify sees most of its trading volume on the US exchange. This volume has not previously been counted towards eligibility. If US volume is included, the article suggests Shopify could be added to the benchmarking index.

The next additions will be after market close on June 16. We do not believe the rule will be changed by then. The consultation and survey voting deadline is June 9, 2017, only a week prior to June 16. The S&P will likely take more than a week to compile the results of the survey and come to a clear decision on the new rules if new rules are implemented.

Regardless of a rule change, we still believe Shopify could be added to the benchmarking index on June 16, 2017, after market.

Shopify had 90 million diluted shares outstanding in 1Q17 [pre-equity raise]. If we remove the insider holdings of 16 million shares, and FMR's holding of 11.5 million shares [over 5%], we are left with 62.6 million shares in our adjusted float.

We added up Shopify's Canadian exchange traded volume data from Google Finance. Total volume for the last 12 months was 35.7 million shares.

This gives us a ratio of 57%, which is greater than the minimum 50% requirement.

There are still a few days remaining until the cut off at the end of May, but even with zero trading over the next 7 trading days, our calculations give us a ratio of 56%, squarely over the requirement.

Conclusion

We are not recommending you "time the market" on this "index addition" catalyst. But we want you to be aware that there is potentially a lot of shares coming off the market in the next month, through a substantial demand catalyst.

This supply of shares is likely going to be tied up for the long term in index funds, ETFs and benchmarking mutual funds. This leaves less supply for the short-term trader, likely making the share price even more volatile than it already is.

We recommend buying Shopify for the long term, on any dips in the share price. We see this company continuing to deliver impressive growth for 10+ years. We believe management has the vision and execution ability to maintain the innovation of a start-up but break through typical growing pains of a maturing business.

