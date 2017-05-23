Callaway Golf Still Looks Far Too Expensive

Admittedly, Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) has executed an impressive turnaround over the past few years. The company has made huge market share gains in clubs and golf balls. Despite a significant headwind from the stronger dollar, Callaway has managed to improve sales and profits steadily. And ELY shares have responded as a result:

The plunge in short interest is particularly noteworthy, since there still seems to be a secular short case against the industry as a whole. Yet Callaway's execution of late apparently has led to a conclusion that it's not wise to short good management.

All that said, the recent gains in ELY - which is up ~25% since early March - seem a bit much. The company's Q1 report did beat expectations, and Callaway raised full-year guidance coming out of the quarter. But full-year projections still show the same challenges for Callaway going forward that existed heading into the quarter. Organic revenue growth is minimal, despite impressive market share gains. Margins are coming down year-over-year, and management already has admitted that the low-hanging fruit has been harvested.

Again, Callaway's execution has been tremendous, and I'm not terribly interested in trying to bet against it with a short. But its end markets range from outright bad to maybe OK, and even including its stake in Topgolf ELY trades at over 30x the midpoint of 2017 guidance. I still don't see anything close to enough in terms of sales or margin potential to support that valuation.

Q1 Earnings

Callaway's Q1 certainly benefited from low expectations. Street estimates were for a year-over-year decline in EPS and negative organic revenue growth - Callaway instead grew EPS ~15% and revenue increased 12.7%.

The driver of the Q1 beat was quite literally a driver: Callaway's new EPIC product. Brewer said on the Q1 conference call that EPIC was "the most exciting driver launch that I've ever been part of in my career" and said "it really has exceeded the expectations." In the Q&A of the call, Brewer told an analyst that the company would look at whether the "Jailbreak" technology underpinning EPIC could be useful in other clubs - potentially expanding the value of EPIC's early success.

EPIC is a big product for Callaway in an industry where it seemed of late that club improvements were stalling out somewhat. And the optimism behind it makes some sense.

But, EPIC aside, the Q1 numbers show as many challenges for Callaway as they do opportunities. The 12.7% revenue gain looks impressive - but organic growth was just 2.9%. The remainder came from the acquisition last year of bag maker Ogio and a apparel joint venture in Japan. Both deals appear to be progressing well, but the organic growth figure still shows an industry that appears to be declining.

After all, Callaway continues to make huge gains in market share. Hard good market share in the US rose 480 bps to 26.4%, no doubt helped by EPIC. Ball share increased 14%, aided by continuing improvement in the "green grass" (ie, on-course) channel. Hard goods share in Japan was up 660 bbps - rising 44% year-over-year. Callaway is number one in UK market share as well.

So in Q1, Callaway took a huge amount of share and released one of the most successful products in recent memory - and according to the 10-Q, its golf clubs sales declined 0.8% year-over-year. Woods revenue did rise 20.5%, driven by EPIC - but volume fell 10%. Iron sales were down 22%, with launch timing admittedly a negative factor, and putters 10%+.

To the credit of Brewer and Callaway, I'm not sure what else they could have done right in Q1. The acquisitions were well-received at the time and appear on point so far. EPIC is a huge hit. The company is taking huge amounts of market share, including in the higher-margin golf ball business (+16% YOY). It's a truly impressive quarter across the board - and organic sales grew less than 3%.

Margins on pre-tax income actually declined as well, though ex-Ogio they were likely flat or even up modestly. Brewer was asked on the Q1 call about the potential for operating leverage, and said the company was foregoing some leverage at the moment to invest in R&D and other areas. But Callaway also has ramped up endorsement spending, which it expects to continue, and in terms of COGS it largely has a variable-cost model, as detailed in its 10-K filings. There doesn't appear to be the operating leverage here that one might expect from a manufacturer, and that creates a real problem for Callaway.

Concerns Persist

Admittedly, I've been a small brick in the "wall of worry" that ELY has climbed to reach new post-crisis highs. But I still see little in the Q1 report to assuage my concerns toward the stock; if anything, the numbers seem to strengthen the case for cautiousness toward ELY stock.

At 30x EPS and ~14x EBITDA ex-TopGolf (using a value of ~$2.20 per share, as detailed in recent filings), ELY still is pricing in a rather large amount of consistent growth going forward. And I remain unsure as to where those earnings are supposed to come from. Revenue growth is going to be hard-earned in a market that still appears to be shrinking (though 2016 participation data did have a few bright spots). Callaway likely is benefiting, at least from a share standpoint, from Nike's (NYSE:NKE) exit from the business. (To be fair, those share gains may be offset somewhat by pricing pressure from inventory liquidations.) adidas AG's (OTCQX:ADDYY) TaylorMade is a mess, but its sale to private equity might allow for a turnaround there.

Callaway still isn't seeing much of the way in margin expansion; even excluding the ~$0.18 gain on sale of a portion of the TopGolf stake in 2016, and a projected ~$0.02 impact from Ogio this year, EPS is guided up ~10% year-over-year at the midpoint of guidance. Revenue is guided up 11%, with the majority of that coming from Ogio and the Japan JV.

The full-year guidance increase, meanwhile, isn't all that impressive looking at implied Q2-Q4 numbers. Full-year revenue projections were raised $45-$50 million; Callaway beat by $29 million, and added another $12 million thanks to beneficial fX moves in the quarter. Implied expectations for the balance of the year thus are up 2% at most. And EPS will decline post-Q1, barring results that come in above the high end of updated guidance.

I see the reason for some optimism toward ELY as a business, and even as a stock. Intuitively, a 20x+ multiple would make some sense, given market share opportunities and potential in Ogio, balls, and apparel. But Callaway is being valued as a true growth stock even though its end markets are not healthy - and may never be again, depending on how golf trends play out - and even though, again, club sales declined year-over-year in the seasonally important Q1. 'Better than expectations' doesn't mean great. As good as Callaway's execution has been, its numbers still raise the question of just how much upside, if any, really is left in ELY stock.

Valuation

Admittedly, I've made this case before, seeing ~$10 as a ceiling for ELY stock as recently as last year (and even shorting the stock and lucking into a small profit when broad markets stumbled last August). But ELY's valuation looks stretched both from a 'feel' standpoint - 30x+ EPS for single-digit organic growth - and from a peer standpoint. Acushnet Holdings (NASDAQ:GOLF) trades at ~15x EPS and ~9x EV/EBITDA. TaylorMade sold for a bit over 0.4x revenue, based on figures from the adidas annual report; Callaway is over 1x.

Certainly, ELY deserves a premium to peers. But more than double GOLF's EPS multiple and more than double TaylorMade's P/S multiple both seem somewhat excessive, given that all three companies are facing the same challenged industry.

At the end of the day, ELY's multiple can only be supported by operating leverage, or a huge increase in the value of its ~15% stake in Topgolf. There's still little evidence of the former, and little reason to see a consistent acceleration in revenue going forward that can boost margins significantly. Topgolf already is valued at ~$1.4 billion by Callaway's estimate; a doubling of that valuation would give it an enterprise value almost equal to that of the much larger Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY), and still would add only $2+ to ELY's per-share value. In that outcome, ELY still is trading at something close to 20x 2018 consensus EPS. It still has operating leverage questions, and as a cyclical stock, still in theory should be seeing some level of multiple compression as the US economy enters the ninth year of a positive cycle (however moderately positive it's been).

$13 perhaps doesn't seem that high a valuation - but it is. And it still seems to price in something close to perfect execution from Callaway. After the last few years, I wouldn't bet against that type of execution from the company. But what Q1 shows is that even when the company is perfect, there simply isn't that much growth potential here. Yet ELY shares certainly aren't priced as such.

