10 Attractive High-Yield Blue Chips For Contrarians

If you are an income-focused investor, and you appreciate the price appreciation potential of a good contrarian opportunity, then you may want to consider some of the ideas highlighted in this article. Specifically, we provide an overview (and data) on "Dogs of the Dow," "Dividend Aristocrats," retail REITs, healthcare REITs, MLPs, closed-end funds, and options strategies, including 10 of our favorite high-yield, contrarian, blue chip opportunities right now.

Dogs of the Dow

The Dogs of the Dow strategy is a contrarian, income-focused, method for identifying attractive blue chip opportunities. Specifically, the strategy advocates investing annually in the 10 members of the bellwether Dow Jones Industrials Average with the highest dividend yield (these are the dogs). The argument is that blue-chip companies don't alter their dividends based on market conditions therefore the ones with the highest yield represent companies at a lower point in their market cycle and are therefore the best value opportunities. For your reference, the following table ranks the 30 Dow Jones stocks by dividend yield, and it also includes a variety of other financial metrics for your consideration.

10. Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), Yield: 5.1%

Of the current Dogs of the Dow, Verizon is attractive, in our view. It is not surprising that Verizon's current dividend yield is so high considering it has faced a variety of challenges recently ranging from the troubled Yahoo acquisition to investors' preference for growth stocks (not dividend stocks) following the Trump election. In our view, the biggest challenge for Verizon going forward will be adapting to a changing technological landscape. Specifically, as investors cut off their land lines, Verizon must invest heavily to maintain its wireless network while simultaneously finding new growth opportunities to continue supporting its big dividend.

Verizon is not the same company it used to be as it continues to take on new risks to keep up with the times. However, assuming Verizon can adapt, it should be able to support the dividend and achieve some growth and price appreciation. As the table (above) shows, analysts have high growth expectations for the company over the next five years. We believe Verizon will likely be a little more volatile in the future than it was in the past, but we suspect its dividend is very safe, and its returns will be nice too.

For your reference, we've written about Verizon a couple times already this year, and you can read those articles here:

Master Limited Partnerships ("MLPs")

MLPs currently offer a variety of attractive, contrarian, blue-chip opportunities for income-focused investors. If you are not aware, MLPs are publicly traded limited partnerships that must generate at least 90% of their income from qualifying sources of depletable natural resources and minerals. And considering the challenging market conditions in recent years for many natural resource commodities (e.g. lower oil prices, lower natural gas prices) many MLPs are still on sale. For your reference, the following table includes a variety of data on publicly traded MLPs, including distribution yields, recent price performance, and current market capitalization, to name a few.

9. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD), Yield: 6.1%

If you are looking for big stable growing income, Enterprise Products Partners is worth considering. This midstream energy services provider (and MLP) offers an attractive 6.1% distribution yield, and the shares are on sale, in our view. Considering the company's large and strategic footprint, stable fee-based income, vertical integration, and growth (both in assets and distributions), we believe the distribution is safe, and will continue to grow. The price is attractive too. You can read our full write-up on EPD here.

Enterprise Products Partners: Big Stable Growing Income.

Dividend Aristocrats

To be included in the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrat index, a company must have increased its dividend payout every year for at least 20 years in a row (it must also be included in the S&P 1500). Income-focused investors are often attracted to Dividend Aristocrats because of the perceived safety of the growing income payments. We believe many of the Dividend Aristocrats currently offer attractive contrarian opportunities. For example, the following table includes a list of Dividend Aristocrats along with a variety of additional metrics.

8. International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM): Yield: 3.9%

IBM is a Dividend Aristocrat that is currently hated by many, and it has been for a long time. Despite the company's strategic growth initiatives, IBM's legacy business continues to decline, and its total revenues are declining too. And as the following chart shows, IBM's stock price has declined more than 20% over the last five years while the S&P 500 has experience significant gains. Yet, despite the declining stock price, IBM has continued to increase its dividend, and the dividend yield currently sits at a very attractive 3.95%.

One of the biggest negative narratives about IBM is that it is a financially engineered dinosaur that will die a long slow painful death. And while the legacy business is shrinking, let's not forget its enormous $120 billion backlog of service revenue will not go away overnight, and in the meantime the company is also enormously profitable (+$11.9 billion net income in 2016). Plus, the legacy business gives IBM unique insights into customer environments and needs.

And even though IBM hasn't pursued the same aggressive cloud strategy as many other large companies in the space, IBM does have growth potential via its analytics and big data business built on top of applications like Watson. Further, considering IBM's large consulting business and extensive existing relationships, we believe profits will grow, and the recent price decline this year provides a more attractive entry point for contrarian income-focused investors. We wrote about IBM the last time we thought the shares had gotten too cheap (read: Stop Hating IBM, It's Enormously Profitable), and we believe it's starting to get a little too cheap again.

Healthcare REITs

Many healthcare REITs offer big steady dividend yields, and they've also underperformed the broader market lately for a variety of reasons such as investor fear related to rising interest rates and potential changes to the Affordable Care Act. For your consideration, the following table shows the performance (and a variety of other metrics) for big-dividend healthcare REITs.

7. Welltower (NYSE:HCN), Yield: 4.7%

Welltower is one of the more blue-chip opportunities in the healthcare REIT space, and its price has recently declined, and its valuation has become significantly more attractive. Besides being the largest healthcare REIT, it pays a big, growing dividend. It's also well diversified across senior housing (triple-net and operating), outpatient medical, and long-term post-acute. The "post-acute" is somewhat risky considering other healthcare REITs (such as HCP (NYSE:HCP) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR)) have been shedding "skilled nursing" exposure because they don't want to deal with the regulatory reimbursement risks. However, we like that Welltower has some exposure to the upside in that segment.

In recent months, Welltower's business has remained strong, and its price to FFO ratio has dropped to a compelling 17.1x. We also like that Welltower rents properties under group leases rather than separate per property leases, because this makes it harder for tenants to drop underperforming properties. Also, we'd be remiss not to point out the strong demographics on Welltower's side (i.e. the aging US population, and the growing needs for healthcare). If you're looking for a compelling blue-chip healthcare REIT with a big dividend yield that has also underperformed the rest of the market (as measured by the S&P 500) over the last year (but is recently perking up and showing signs of life) we believe Welltower is worth considering.

6. Ventas, Yield: 4.6%

If you like the healthcare demographics story and the big-dividend yield offered by Welltower, but you don't like the Affordable Care Act risks associated with skilled nursing facilities, consider Ventas. Ventas is a healthcare REIT that offers a similar big dividend yield (5.2%), but spun off most of its risky skilled nursing facilities business into a separate REIT (Care Capital Properties (NYSE:CCP)) in 2015.

And despite the arguably lower-risk business, Ventas trades at a similar price-to-FFO ratio as Welltower (Ventas is slightly more attractive at 16.6x).

Worth noting, Ventas believes it has significant room for growth as shown in the following chart (realistically, this industry-wide opportunity may bode well for all healthcare REITs, not just Ventas).

Overall, if you're into big safe dividends trading at attractive prices, Ventas may be worth considering for a position within your diversified long-term, income-focused, investment portfolio.

Retail REITs

There's a false narrative going around that the Internet is going to put all "brick and mortar" stores out of business. And while this may be true for some stores, it's certainly not true for all of them. For your consideration, the following table includes a variety of data (including the big dividend yields and recent price performance) for a variety of retail REITs.

5. Realty Income (NYSE:O), Yield: 4.7%

For example, we believe big-dividend (4.2% yield) Realty Income isn't going out of business anytime soon. In fact, O is growing, its shares have inappropriately sold off, and it currently presents a very attractive buying opportunity for income-focused investors who would like to see some capital appreciation too.

Realty Income is an income-investor favorite because it pays big safe monthly dividends. And as the following chart shows, its price came down significantly last week.

Additionally, the dividend payment has increased for 77 consecutive quarters. We believe O is worth considering now because its business remains strong but its valuation has also come down. Specifically, the following chart shows that Realty Income's price versus its Funds from Operations ("FFO") has come down significantly since last summer (i.e. the shares are on sale).

Plus, Realty Income only expects to pay out ~ 83% of its adjusted FFO as dividends in 2017, which is a healthy margin of safety for this low-beta company. If you are a long-term, income-focused, value investor, Realty Income is worth considering, especially after this week's decline.

Business Development Companies ("BDCs")

Business Development Companies are yet another category of investment that often interests income-focused contrarian investors because they offer high yields and can trade at discounted prices. If you don't know, BDCs were formed by congress in 1980 to invest in (and help grow) small and mid-sized businesses. And they pay little or no corporate income tax as long as they meet certain distribution requirements (i.e. most BDCs avoid corporate income tax by distributing at least 98% of taxable income). And it is this distribution requirement that helps keep the yields so high.

Before investing in BDCs, it's important for investors to consider the unique market cycle risks as we have highlighted in this recent article: 3 Overcrowded High-Yield BDCs: Prospect, Main Street And Fidus. However, despite changing market cycle conditions, many BDCs continue to offer healthy dividend yields and attractive valuations.

4. Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC), Yield: 9.2%

Ares Capital is a big dividend BDC that has experienced a significant sell-off this month as shown in the following chart.

In particular, the shares were down after a sluggish first quarter earnings release (in this case it isn't all about the macro, it's company-specific too). Specifically, core earnings were only $0.32 per share versus $0.37 a year ago, and estimates of $0.38. CEO Kipp deVeer attribute the declines to a competitive market environment. In our view, the BDC industry as a whole faces challenges such as high valuations, less opportunities, and more competition. However, ARCC is a large BDC with deep relationships to source deals, and we like that the recent price decline brings its shares back closer to par with its book value. You can read our earlier report on ARCC here: Ares Capital: Big Dividend, 3 Big Risks.

High-Yield, Blue Chip, Options Strategies

Another interesting strategy for contrarian investors to pick up some extra income is by writing put options on attractive dividend stocks that you'd like to own at a lower price. The premium (income) available is often more attractive on unloved (contrarian) stocks where market fear is higher. Rather than trying to exactly call a bottom in such stocks, investors can collect premium income by writing puts now (i.e. selling insurance), and then they'll end up owning the dividend stock if the price falls far enough. Whether or not the shares ever get put to put to you, the options premium is yours to keep.

3. Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), Yield: 3.2%

As we've written about before, Gilead is currently a stock that fits the bill for our put option writing strategy. Specifically, it is very profitable and it pays a big dividend, but fear is high and the share price continues to fall. In our view, the premium for selling Gilead puts is attractive.

For some background, Gilead's share price continues to fall (as shown in the following chart) because investors fear the profits from its blockbuster Hepatitis drugs will run out as competition creeps in, and Gilead will find no way to replace that income. However, realistically, Gilead is a cash-rich company, and if it cannot find ways to return to growth organically, it'll acquire someone else to improve its future prospects. In the meantime, it remains profitable, the dividend is very nice, and we're happy to own the shares at a lower price. Plus we're happy to keep the income from selling the puts no matter what. In fact, we've recently been successfully writing puts on Gilead, and we'll likely add more in the near future as our existing position expired unexecuted last week.

High Income, Low Cost, Out of Favor, ETFs

There's no shame in owning passively managed exchange trades funds ("ETFs"), especially those that offer the exposure you want at a price that is reasonable. And by price we're talking about both the price of the ETF and the management fees it charges (avoid high management fees like the plague). We've highlighted one below that you may want to consider

2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM), Yield: 2.8%

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF offers exposure to large-cap value stocks, and it also offers an attractive (2.81%) dividend yield. Plus because it is offered by the blue chip investment management company (Vanguard) its management fee is very low at only 0.08% (Vanguard is known for low fees). Plus, this is an attractive contrarian opportunity because large cap value stocks have been significantly underperforming large-cap growth stocks so far this year thereby creating an attractive contrarian opportunity. And as we explained in our recent Blue Harbinger Monthly, value stocks have a long history of outperforming growth stocks over the long term thereby making now a more attractive time to invest from a contrarian standpoint, in our view. For your information, the top seven stocks held within this particular ETF include Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), General Electric (NYSE:GE) and AT&T (NYSE:T), all higher income value plays.

Closed-End Funds ("CEFs")

Closed-End Funds are often another income-investor favorite because of their big yields (often in excess of 7%), and they're also often a contrarian investor favorite because they can trade at significant discounts to their net asset values. However, before jumping in head first, investors need to be aware of a few things. First, the yields offered by CEFs are usually not all generated from dividends of the underlying securities they hold. After all, how do you think a CEF generates a 7% yield when the stocks it holds all generally pay only 2%-4%? The answer is capital gains (sometimes a return of capital) and leverage. Regarding capital gains, CEFs often share short and long-term capital gains via their distributions (it's not all dividends) and this helps keep the yields so high. Also, many funds use as much as 30% borrowed money (and sometimes slightly more) to help magnify the returns and the yields (and for operational expenses too). Distributing capital gains and using some leverage is not necessarily a bad thing, but it does introduce risks to CEFs that investors should be aware of. And if you're comfortable with them, then closed end funds can be an excellent source of high income.

1. The Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT), Yield: 7.0%

If you are an income-focused investor, and you like contrarian opportunities then you may want to consider the Royce Value Trust. This particular CEF offers an attractive yield (7.0%), a highly respected management team, it trades at an attractive discount to its net asset value, and it focuses on small cap stocks - a style that has underperformed recently but has a powerful track record of outperforming the rest of the market over the long term (you can read more about why we like small caps (and value stocks) right now here: Blue Harbinger Monthly). We own the Royce Value Trust within our Blue Harbinger Income Equity strategy.

Conclusion

As value-focused income investors, we believe the ten ideas highlighted in this article are all attractive, especially the ones we have positions in (i.e. long IBM, long RVT and recently expired Gilead put options). If you are also an income-focused value investor, and you're looking for more investment ideas, consider our recent members-only article: 5 More Attractive High-Yield Blue Chips (we currently own all 5). And importantly, no matter what your investment needs may be, always be careful to structure your own personal investment portfolio to meet your own personal investment needs (i.e. don't just blindly follow the herd).