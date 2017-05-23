Sirius XM Holdings' (SIRI) CEO James Meyer Presents at 45th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

45th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference Call

May 23, 2017 11:20 AM ET

Executives

James Meyer - Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Philip Cusick - JP Morgan Chase & Co.,

Philip Cusick

Hi. We’re going to get started guys. My name is Phil Cusick. I cover the Telecom and Cable space here at JPMorgan. I want to welcome Jim Meyer, who is the CEO of SiriusXM. Jim is the relatively recently appointed CEO, but he was with the Company for a long time as COO. Thank you for joining us.

James Meyer

Thank you.

Philip Cusick

Do you want to just give us a few minutes on sort of priorities that the Company is working on right now? What are the big issues that you're focused on?

James Meyer

I think the first issue that we pay a lot of close attention to is our content and obviously it's the reason people pay us and so I think we constantly push ourselves to be improving the bundle of content that we offer constantly. A good example is I think last Wednesday or Thursday, we introduced a exclusive Beatles Channel, which for those in a listeners Channel 18, it’s going to be really, really – it's a very, very good channel. It has been developed fully with the management, the Beatles’ management to develop and it’s just a good example of how we are constantly pushing ourselves.

Second is I worry a lot about our position in the car and in particularly our penetration rate in the new car, which is at an all time high in the upper 70s and I really worry about that for two reasons. One, it feeds our first funnel of where new subscriber come from. And second its oxymoron, but I lecture our guys all the timeline, it can't be a used car until it's been a new car and when you think about how big the used car business is in the United States and our rapidly rising penetration rate in that business is giving us a tremendous second funnel to drive growth.

And so we worry a lot about those. And the final area, I tell you I worry a lot, a lot, a lot about as our churn. And we spend a lot of time talking about. I meet with our teams almost every week in terms of why customers are leaving us and how we can do a better job keeping them.

Philip Cusick

Well, let's start on the first one. The new car penetration in the upper 70s, given the sort of skew of sales that are out there for new cars, is that about as high as you can get or as you look down the contract path, can you see even a higher mix there?

James Meyer

So believe it or not, there are still a lot of carmakers who kind of still sell that lead model with no floor mats and so there is – particularly some of the big U.S. guys, they want an entry level of vehicles that don’t have any features in them and so there is no use trying to push into those.

Second, if you get into that $17 million kind of SAAR, there is a chuck of those, I’ll give you an example work events that a plumping company will buy eight of or 10 of, those were never going to get a suppression from, and so we kind – I really see where it is today about where it will stay. If we see an opportunity to increase it, we will and working with the automakers, but we're not pushing it as far as we used to because where it is right now. So for instance in the luxury brands, we are 100% and there's a really good return on our economics there.

Philip Cusick

And as the electronics in the cars improve over the next few years, talk about where you're going from today sort of standard satellite radio 2 both 360L and connected car, what are the things that are happening there?

James Meyer

So one of the things I get to do is, we spent a lot of time with the auto industry and a lot of time with various levels of audio executives. I can tell you for instance, there are connected car work, I will tell you for instance with one large Asian OEM, we're already almost signing off the 2022 model year with them, okay, so were that far out.

So we have a really good view of what's going on in terms of where the trends are aware, this particular part of technology is going in cars. We don't weigh in on hybrids and electrical and all that stuff. And the one thing I can tell you and I've said it many times, in 2020 the vast majority of new cars built will have an embedded modem in them.

And they will have an embedded modem in them really having nothing to do with entertainment. They will have an embedded modem in them for all the things the carmaker wants to do with frankly the number one on the list is over the year software upgrades to the vehicle, which will have a profound impact on their warranty costs, but that modem will also allow an extensive change in the entertainment experience in the vehicle.

We've developed a piece of software, which had its sense is a new interface for the vehicle called 360L and the concept in 360L, I’ll give you an example, our headquarters at 49 Street and 6 Avenue, New York. If you were sitting out in front of our building, listening to satellite radio and you say, I really like satellite radio. You're not even getting from a satellite. You're getting it from a terrestrial repeater over a couple blocks and you don't care. All you care is I'm listening to the Highway.

In the world going forward, 360L will allow that entertainment experience to shift between our private satellite network, our private terrestrial network and the public wireless networks to significantly enhance both the front-end of our user experience as well as our back-end of our user experience.

And many people asking aren’t you really afraid of the connected car? No, I'm not. I mean I actually believe the connected car is really good for our business because frankly that connectivity is going to – we don't give up any of the advantages we have with our very powerful one to many network and we get all of those things that we're lacking in that network like return path data, a direct link to the customer to be able to really simplify our CRM process and our customer process and the opportunity to sell the customer new services.

Philip Cusick

So let's talk about the path of connected car, can you dig a little deeper into the new model mix of connected car in the next few years? And then also on the use side, you've introduced some products to start to connect some of the used cars out there, how do you see that ecosystem going?

James Meyer

Well, so I think the connected car business, I think I've been CEO a little over four years. I've been at Sirius almost 13 years and the one lesson I can't ever seem to learn is how slow the OEM cycle go, okay, even when I adjust it to what I think is the right speed, it generally goes lower than what we predict.

And a great example of that is if you went back 10 years ago, our incorporation rate of satellite radio in cars was mid-teens or high-teens and now it's high-70s, right. That isn't just driven by the popularity. The product it takes that long to work through the development cycles. The connected vehicle is coming. It's coming in a big way. I think all of you’ve seen with Toyota, Nissan, Fiat Chrysler, and Honda, all of those will be introducing our connected vehicle platform this year.

As we speak right now, they’re actually coming in the 2018 model year and we will begin rolling out and then you'll see those platforms rollout across their vehicle lines over the next three to five years. So we're really excited about building a different revenue source there than our current entertainment business. But also we're really excited about the capability that that's going to give us in vehicles to be able to enhance our existing service.

Philip Cusick

So how you think about those four automakers, the ones that they're launching in 2018, what's the mix of connected versus unconnected in those new model year where you're involved…?

James Meyer

Most of the OEMs don't like us to speak publicly about their plans. But I can tell you for most of them they're rather modest to where they start, but I can also tell you their plans are to continue ramping up that upgrade over the next three to five years.

Philip Cusick

If an automaker is launching a new platform 2018 model year is all the vehicles of that line going to be connected or is it sort of a high-end product within that…?

James Meyer

It is the way the automakers generally do it is they never put all their line at risk at once. And so they generally – they're divided into four increments or five increments where there's new models every year, but each time and so the either only 20% or 25% of the vehicles that convert over of the models. Let’s say sometimes the volume is really, really heavy like the F-150, the number one selling vehicle, when it changes it skews a lot and so at any given time there's usually about 20% of the volume that's being impact.

Philip Cusick

I'm thinking within that new model car, not – just the F-150 for example with all of the cars within that be connected or would there be sort of a good, better, best as well?

James Meyer

Well, we're not in the F-150, but right now actually – for some of them it’s actually starting at a lower trim level than you might imagine. It just happened to be the radio platform that was changing in the 2018 model year. It hasn't necessarily been about where it sits in the line and more about where they're changing the platforms over and they can fit this in as they get there.

Philip Cusick

And what's the opportunity for going back to connecting older cars? You've got a product that can do this…

James Meyer

Well, it's a great question. Most of you know we made an acquisition about three weeks ago. We announced the acquisition of the Company called Automatic Labs in San Francisco. And the reasons that interest me very much is twofold. One they have a really interesting what I'll call data clearinghouse platform that's geared to the vehicles right and if you want to be – if you want to keep growing in this business, one thing I'm sure of this is going to be a massive amount of data going back and forth between connected vehicles and people who might be interested in that.

And so we see a chance to continue to build that platform and then perhaps be able to work with our OEM partners to couple into that platform. As importantly they also have an adapter that allows you to plug in the vehicles. My guess is, there is between 120 million and 150 million of the used cars that are out there right now, do not have any connectivity that this would allow you to go backwards to connect those vehicles, and excites us looking at that opportunity. What we do with it and how we roll it out, we're not ready to say here, but we certainly are looking at the connected vehicle business going forward and going backwards.

Philip Cusick

And how does that product compare to the one that Verizon has a product, T-Mobile as a product to connect vehicles as well?

James Meyer

We think it'll be better, but we’ll see and we learn an awful lot about OnStar and what OnStar does and but I want to be clear we have not publicly said what our strategy will be in that space yet, we're still working on.

Philip Cusick

And as you mentioned that's sort of a new revenue stream, new business model, how does that affect the legacy SiriusXM business?

James Meyer

Not at all.

Philip Cusick

Not at all.

James Meyer

Not at all.

Philip Cusick

Okay. So let's switch over to 360L, as you start to get those vehicles connected, how do you treat the customer differently? How can you service them better?

James Meyer

So 360L will begin rolling out in the first half of next year. I'll caution you, it's like a lot of things in the auto industry and I've been very clear on my earnings call, it's a March, not a run and certainly not a sprint. It will go very slowly, very clearly across multiple vehicle manufacturers and multiple vehicle lines, it will take several, several years to build.

But it will greatly simplify our relationship with the customer. We've demoed it to a lot of people. There is I think 40 or 50 vehicles out now in operation around the country where we're testing it and using it. But for instance it allows you one touch renewal. You just literally can push a button on the dashboard and renew your subscription, upgrade your subscription, change whatever you want about your subscription with having zero conversation with us.

On the other side of it is it allows us to know that you love our country channels particularly the Highway. We noticed you never do listen to our Garth Brooks Channel and so the next communication we send you ought to be about now we have Garth Brooks, we have Kenny Chesney and we have this and why don't you try listening to it or you tell us you're a big God forgive, New England Patriots fan and we know there's a show or a game or whatever and we can immediately alert you them that those things are on. We can't do that in our one way network today, 360L will allow us to really change that experience.

Philip Cusick

As you think about that March, not the total penetration, but of new cars, do you expect that 360L will eventually have the penetration of new cars that SiriusXM does today?

James Meyer

I do. What I can and as I told you I admitted my – I confessed my biggest weakness, it will be slower than I think it will be. But what I can tell you is it's been – every OEM we've showed it to has loved it. It's just a matter of where it fits in their development cycles. What’s important by the way, it doesn't add any costs to the vehicle. It obviously is development costs for both us and each OEM as we roll it out, but it needs to go as they rollout their platforms to fit in and so we're busily working on those plans and my guess we will be for several years to come.

Philip Cusick

Leveraging some level of touch screen that's already there?

James Meyer

And voice.

Philip Cusick

And voice, no incremental OpEx, okay. And how does it change how you sort of think about your content? Do you expect to find out that some things are more popular and less than others?

James Meyer

Well first and foremost I think the biggest thing is it completely takes away any capacity constraints we have. So if today we want to do three additional music channels, we're almost at capacity in our satellite capacity and so we have to generally – when we put other programming up we generally try to either look for programming that's not as popular we can take down. I hate doing that, okay. There's always somebody who loves the channel we take down….

Philip Cusick

You mentioned the 40s channel?

James Meyer

Yes, we took the 40s channel down and I thought if you're listening to 40s channel maybe you should need to be driving, but that ended up not being correct, trust me I got more. By the way I got more e-mail campaigns and online campaigns by people of the 40s channel you can imagine. With this connectivity coming, we can have as many channels as we want.

We can also change our service. I'll give you an example. We have lots of talk content today, it's great. We have a great channel called Doctor Radio and how many of you listen to it? But it's linear. When you want to hear the chart the channel on men's prostate health, it needs to be on and you happen to be – need to be in the car when it's on. In the 360L, where we're going to be able to push a button and we can give it to you on demand, it's going to change our entertainment experience a lot.

More importantly that we’re also going to be able to customize that entertainment experience to you based on what you tell us your preferences are. I will tell you one thing though, I talked to a lot of young people and they're always telling me they want to go this way and that way and all that stuff.

Most of our subscribers I talk to asked me one thing. Hey, can you make it even easier for me to use. And so at it’s heart, the one thing that I've just driven through our organization 360L has to be simple, simple, simple to use and that's really the starting premise of it.

Philip Cusick

That's interesting. Let's open it up to the audience. If you have a question there's a mic that can come around, please raise your hand and I'd be happy to calling you. While we wait to see if anybody has a question, let me ask you about churn. You mentioned that as one of the big places that you focus. What are the things a) that are going well and improving over the last year and b) what do you worry about on the churn side?

James Meyer

So our number one, two, three and four and five reason for why people churn is pretty simple. I don't want to pay, I don't want to pay, I don't want to pay, I don't want to pay, I don't want to pay, okay. So of course there is – you took a channel off I don't like, but it's way over here and our primary competition without question is free and by the way everybody gets all excited about all of the streaming stuff, our primary competition I will tell you is terrestrial radio today without question.

And when I talk to people who have left us and want to understand why they left us. Most of them either say, I don't want to pay or frankly you never gave me enough reason for me to pay. And when I say where would you go? They almost all went back to their local AM and FM station, okay.

And they complain about it whether on the phone, they don't really like it, but we haven't given them a good enough reason. We've given 32 million people a good enough reason to pay us, okay. And so our churn has been really, really steady between 1.8% and 2% a month. That number is particularly impressive, ladies and gentlemen it includes turnover of the vehicle.

So if you’re a subscriber and you bought a new car, okay, in our model you’re a subscriber, you're a churner, you're a trailer, and then you’re subscriber again, right because you change vehicles and we can't necessarily match you up as well as we would like to in that system.

So a big part of our churn has sold my car, okay. That's going to get bigger and bigger and bigger over time and we’re – our team is really, really focused and what we're getting so much more sophisticated is to ask ourselves two questions every time that happens. Number one where did you go when you sold your vehicle? And in fact did we find you – almost overwhelming that you bought another car and where we able to simply transition you from that car to this car and keep our subscription relationship with you. That's the first question we ask ourselves.

And what's important today, we also say what happened to that car you sold? Where did it go? Who bought it and how do we establish a relationship with them? And so this natural turnover while I don't worry about it. We can't stop it. I think actually is going to give us a much bigger opportunity and getting second and third owners. When you go to the fundamentals of our business where you measure the impact potentially of competition and there I mean voluntary and non-voluntary churn, frankly we're operating right now as good levels that I've seen in 13 years and so I'm pretty pleased with it.

Philip Cusick

Let's go to the question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Hi.

James Meyer

Hi.

Unidentified Analyst

You and David have been skeptical about streaming services in the past, has anything changed in that respect?

James Meyer

Well, I don't know that I've been skeptical about streaming. I want to be clear, I love streaming as a technology. It's one of the arguments, I work for Mel Karmazin for eight years, but I love working for Mel. But Mel saw streaming as a competitor. I see streaming as a technology and the rules vote it, right. I mean there's not a human in the world don’t have one of these, okay.

And so we shouldn't care how customers listen. We should only care that they listen and pay us. And so I don't care, which device they listen to. I only care that they listen. The streaming businesses today I think have challenged economics and what we keep asking ourselves is, if we were to get involved in one of those businesses, how can we change that equation perhaps in a way that would be beneficial for our shareholders? That's a tough question.

I love spotify. I read about them all the time. I use their product all the time. At some point, they're going to have to make money. And I'm not sure how easy that's really going to be, right. And so those business models challenge us. The other thing we're really careful, and I want to be clear here and maybe we're not getting it right, but we think we really are seeing it crystal clear. We don't want to be in the music distribution business. Music has been distributed for 50 years. There are records and then eight tracks and then cassettes and then CDs and then downloads, and now downloads being replaced perhaps by $10 a month, let’s call it a lease business.

Those are different than the business we’re in. We’re in the radio business. We’re not in the music distribution business. We want to be careful with jumping over that void. Now I will tell you one thing. We're spending a lot of money on streaming. We're spending a lot of money – we have a big team working on significantly improving our apps and significantly improving the services that are available on those apps. And the day our customers say to us, hey Jim, I know you drew this line between these $10 services and something else. I expect to get that from you. We’ll have to give it to them. We’ll go develop that service and provide it to them.

Unidentified Analyst

When you stream your service, you confirm to the CRB rates that are relevant to your satellite service or do the CRB rates that are set by the SoundExchange for webcasting?

James Meyer

Our streaming product complies with the SoundExchange for webcast.

Unidentified Analyst

With some of the deals that have been done recently for webcasting at very high rates, does that have any relationship to your upcoming CRB discussions?

James Meyer

Not that we see at all, no.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks.

Philip Cusick

There was one here.

Unidentified Analyst

While you walkover, let's follow-up on the advertising model. Those streaming services are all driven by advertising, but your advertising business has been ramping up as well. What is the ad load on your product today and how are you selling it and how do you expect it to grow?

James Meyer

Well, I mean we don't have any ads on our music channels and at least as long as I’m in-charge we never well, okay. Our customers value commercial free in music and we need to protect that value equation with customers everywhere we can. On our talk channels, we do sell ads and frankly it's necessary because there are natural breaks in talk channels. I'll give example Howard Stern, he needs to take a break every so often and we run those ads when he's on break. Our ad business today is I think in the $140 million range, our total revenues in the $5.3 billion range. So it's 2% of our revenue growing to 3%.

I’d love to grow it one day to 5% of our revenue. I don't know whether we'll be able to do that or not, okay. And so it's funny I just spoke to our whole ad sales force last week until now great, everything is and they are, they're growing double-digit and I love it. But our primary way to make money is subscriptions and our primary way to make money going forward will be subscriptions.

Philip Cusick

Okay, the question for you.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, I was just curious your thoughts on trends around vehicle sharing, autonomous vehicles, vehicle ownership and how that's going to impact the business going forward?

James Meyer

Yes. I think it's going to change probably a little slower than some of you might think. But I certainly believe it could have an impact on how many cars there are in the U.S. or the world one day. Frankly we only care about North America. Our business is very North American centric both U.S. and Canada. So that's really all we worry about. There is the beginning of macro trends, which you just identified, which is more young people and older people coming back from the suburbs into the cities, more of them saying right, sharing works for me.

On the flipside, I'll tell you I got three kids, when everyone of them graduate from college, what would you like they all want a car, right. And so I'm kind of waiting to see that balance. We certainly don't see it having a meaningful impact in the next three to five years and we base that on both our own knowledge as well as the various – I know there's any given time 20 different forecasts out there from experts and banks and what's going to happen to the SAAR, inevitably it has to have some impact on it.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you talk about your penetration in the home and your strategy there and then your overall kind of medium-term growth rate, how you grow revenue?

James Meyer

So we dominate in car listening today and when someone subscribes our service, I can tell you they just mostly listen to SiriusXM and frankly they go back mostly for local weather, local sports, local news is why they go back to their terrestrial station. This is one of the things I'm so excited about connectivity for.

I don't know how many of you owned our – I’ll probably get killed for them, but how many of you owned our products like five years ago, if you wanted to listen to our product from the satellite you had to buy a boombox and put a little antenna. I mean we made some really clever products, but let's face it, that's not what you've got to be a really passionate fan to do that.

Now you can just take this device or your tablet and work it right through your home entertainment system. So and we announced in our earnings call last quarter, a huge increase in the amount of aftermarket devices were now available on, things like Sony Play Station almost every Smart TV and I can tell you there is more to come in the next 30 days in a big way.

And so our goal is to get you to listen more everywhere and we're going to work a lot harder on that and think about it. It's almost like the same as 360L, if we can get you to listen more at home through a connected environment, we get some of those same benefits I talk to you about that we want to go in the car. If we know you listen to the highway at home, it's a pretty good bass, you listen to the highway in the car, which gives us a little bit more knowledge about you to help us better experience what we offer to you to try to make you more sticky and a better listener.

So I think you will see more and more focus for us improving our streaming products and more and more focus on us trying to lift up the amount in-home listenership we get as well, without losing our position in the car. When I say in the car, I mean when you work out in the car, where those might be. I can't hear you ma'am sorry.

Growth, so number one, I will tell you I expect us to have subscriber growth as far as I can see. It gets harder and harder when we had 20 million customers, let's make it easier and churn rate was 2% that means we had to make up 400,000 a month to grow. Now we have 30 million for churns to now we're going to make up 600,000 just to stay easy.

If you got to 40 million and that would be 800,000, so and you see it with a lot of big Pay-TV services and a lot of the wireless guys, it gets harder and harder to offset that churn. That said we see subscriber growth for many years to come, which means we see revenue growth for many years to come and obviously EBITDA growth for many years to come. We haven't given a forecast beyond this year.

Philip Cusick

Let me follow-up on the first question and you mentioned when customers have to demand that there's going to streaming product within your application you’ll need to provide it? What our customers telling you today, do they want that today?

James Meyer

Today, they don't tell us they want it. It's very, very interesting as I told you, I keep waiting only talk to customers and for them to say what I really want there's a spotify like experience. That's not what we're hearing and I mean I can’t be emphatic enough here. But most of them are saying is I'm just not going to pay.

Philip Cusick

They want to curious radio type…

James Meyer

That's what they want. In our customers love our curation and not to bore, I had a root canal yesterday morning and my dentist is an avid – this guy is an avid listener of SiriusXM, and talking about everyone of our channels while he's working away and of course, I can't answer, right.

So – but he came back and when he came back to me as I love the curation and the way you do it, about say some interesting about him, which is interesting about our customers., if you got his age, he was 59 or 60 years old, okay, affluent obviously gets a charge dentist rates, right and he loves classic vinyl and those kind of channels and yet, it's always that fifth when we never get right that makes our service work. He loves Broadway show tunes.

We would have never been able to guess that was something that he loved and I find that more and more as subscribers, we know a little bit about their age and a little bit about where they live or what they do. We can get their three or four first channels right. It's always that fifth one that completely surprises us where they discover something they don't think they can get somewhere else.

Philip Cusick

I thinking in mind, top 20.

James Meyer

What’s it?

Philip Cusick

Top 20, line them up, all right, good. Let's talk a little bit more about the used opportunity and then we'll finish it up. As you think about growing into that big sort of used base, what are the couple of things that are really on the focus for the next year that you need to change, you can continue to drive that?

James Meyer

So I want to be clear – my message to the investors is clear. Our penetration in these used cars is just math, okay. I mean and again as I said earlier, it can't be a used car until it's been a new car. If we continue at our high-70s penetration, 17 million kind of SAAR, okay. There's more than double that used car sold. And so eventually, those two penetration rates have to catch up, right. So our opportunities for trials from the used car should double over the next five to 10 years and it’s just math, okay. I mean really it’s just math.

Well then what's so complicated about? There are two things that are very complicated about it. One is in a new business, not only is our relationship with the auto is important because they install our technology, but they also send us a sold record like you buy a car on Saturday, we get that sold record with your name, address, and phone number almost immediately so we can begin marketing to you, okay. That's really, really powerful.

In the used market, they don't get that data, okay. And so we're now out building all that data. Today we have 25,000 dealers that report to us every day. Here are the cars we took in on trade that have satellite radio and then in the evening they send us a data saying, here is all the cars we sold today with satellite radio.

Here is a name, address, and phone number. That's still not good enough to be able to get as big amount of data as we want. And so when you buy a new car, for you it's a new car, but a used car, right, generally most of them are financed, generally most of them are insured, so now we're working with finance companies and insurance companies to get that owner data as well.

And I'll tell you the area where we're really finding to be very fertile is service locations, places like oil change shops, places tire shops, places like that where they actually do record the car by VIN number and the name and the car comes in and we're really making a lot of progress. I think today we have over 14,000 of those locations reports. So the first thing that's necessary to drive the used business, we have to know who bought that vehicle and be able to market them in a timely basis.

The second challenge is going to be a little tougher and that is the demographic of those buyers is going to be different, okay. Today our average subscribers in their upper 40s and makes $115,000 a year. Obviously that doesn't describe America, right. Americas obviously younger than that and not as wealthy as that. And so as more and more used car buyers come to us, we're going to have to very, very smartly and very, very carefully manage that value equation for them as we transition and that content equation, okay.

And so for instance a car that's on its third owner and might be 10 or 11 years only has two years left or three years left, we might have a very different approach for selling a subscription in that vehicle than we do some who just bought a brand new car that's got 12 years a life or whatever, 14 or whatever it maybe.

Also there's a variety of pricing tradeoffs in there that will need to make as we try to go after a lower demographic and we need to be very careful. That's why when I say it's going to be done very, very carefully and very, very systematically that we don't disrupt this big base that we have that's paying us almost $16 a month today right.

So I'm really excited about it. We have a great CMO, Kathy Thomson joined us a couple of years ago. This is a huge amount of our focus as we understand those tradeoffs and I can assure investors that will be all over this for many, many years to come to maximize not just the yield of this funnel the use funnel or not just the yield of the new funnel, but how do we maximize both of those yields to generate the most revenue and EBITDA.

End of Q&A

Philip Cusick

That’s great. Thanks, Jim.

James Meyer

Thank you.

