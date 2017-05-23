Valeant: A Valuation Check

Valeant is no longer trading at discount to its 2 year average historical EV/EBITDA on an absolute and relative basis.

After the strong performance in the last two months and a 60% move off its lows, a valuation check suggests that Valeant is overvalued.

I've discussed Valeant's (NYSE:VRX) valuation in March 2017, but my conclusion was wrong.

I said that Valeant was not trading with an attractive risk/reward setup, but the stock has performed very well over the last month, driven by a favorable outcome for the litigation on Xifaxan with Actavis.

However, I think some profit-taking on the name would make sense at this time. In fact, after a 60% move off its lows in late April 2017, a valuation check suggests that the stock is overvalued.

Thus, in this article, I will go through three valuation approaches — DCF, sum-of-the-parts (SOTP), and multiple comparisons — to demonstrate why I believe the stock is poised for a pullback.

DCF Valuation

I discussed here the methodology behind my DCF Valuation for Valeant. In this article, I update my analysis on the basis of the announcement of the Q1/2017 Results.

My previous DCF was based on the assumption that Xifaxan would have faced generics competition in 2022/2023. Nevertheless, the recent announcement of a favorable outcome related to the litigation vs. Actavis implies that my assumption was too pessimistic. In details, Valeant announced that the 30 months stay period for the litigation with Actavis related to Xifaxan has been extended at least until February 2019, but the extension could be longer if litigation stay lasts more than 6 months,to allow a better understanding of the recent new bioequivalence guidelines from the FDA related to Xifaxan.

Thus, I have updated my DCF analysis, assuming that Xifaxan will be protected by generics competition at least until 2025, few years before its patent expiration in 2029, adding around $1B of additional sales to Valeant in 2022.

Here are my key assumptions for the estimates of Sales, EBITDA Margin and FCF:

Source: Bloomberg & My Own Valuation Model

As you can see, these estimates are still below consensus. Specifically, I assume a lower sales growth compared to sell-side estimates for 2019-2022 to reflect my conservative view on VRX’s pipeline, as discussed in my previous article.

Source: Consensus Comparison vs. My Own Valuation Model

To generate a DCF Analysis, I used 2 different methodologies:

Perpetuity Growth Method: I used fair assumptions for the perpetual growth rate and the WACC. In details, I used a perpetual growth rate of 0% and a WACC of 9%, that are reasonable for a company which are facing pressures on its main growth drivers.

Source: Bloomberg

As can be seen in the table above, Valeant is overvalued by 53% based on the Perpetuity Growth Model, while in my previous analysis it was worthless.

EBITDA multiple method: this analysis reveals a similar result for Valeant's valuation, because the company looks overvalued by 43%.

Source: Bloomberg

Thus, it’s clear that the long term prospective of Valeant has improved thanks to a more benign outlook on Xifaxan compared to my previous analysis, but the risk/reward on the name is still not compelling enough to justify an investment at current valuation.

SOTP Approach

To support my DCF analysis, I used also a SOTP (Sum of the Parts) valuation to show what multiple is now implied in the current 9.2x EV/EBITDA NTM valuation of Valeant, classifying Valeant's key drugs in 4 buckets: Salix, Bausch & Lomb, Branded RX and US Diversified Products.

Source: My Own Valuation Model

Despite I have assumed that Bausch & Lomb segment will trade at 11x EV/EBITDA 2018, which is at premium to the historical average valuation of Valeant and that Salix will trade at 10x EV/EBITDA 2018, which is at premium to the valuation discussed with Takeda for a potential takeover of Salix, Valeant is still overvalued by 35% according to my SOTP valuation.

I think it’s reasonable to assign a 4x EV/EBITDA valuation to Branded RX and US diversified Products, because these two segments are composed by declining assets with no patent protection and fierce pricing competition.

Multiples Comparison

Lastly, Valeant has traded over last 2 years at an average of 10x EV/EBITDA, which was at the low end of the diversified biopharma group. Today, Valeant isn’t anymore trading at discount to 2 years average historical EV/EBITDA on an absolute and relative basis, as shown by the following analysis. Thus, I think there isn’t any opportunity of further re-rating for the stock.

Source: Valeant's Current vs. 5-year average EV/EBITDA (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: Valeant's Current vs. 5-year average EV/EBITDA (relative analysis vs. Spec Pharma peers) – Bloomberg

Conclusion

If you've read my previous article, it's clear that I don’t like the fundamentals of Valeant, and I still see a lot of headwinds for the company in 2017 and beyond.

In addition to that, as shown by this quantitative analysis, even accounting for a more benign outlook for Xifaxan, the risk/reward on the name is not compelling, and the stock looks overvalued according to various valuation metrics. I would stay away from Valeant.

