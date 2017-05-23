GrowGeneration Buys Hydroponic Store In Seattle

GrowGeneration (OTCQB:GRWG) announced it has purchased all the assets of Seattle Hydro Spot for $140,000, plus amounts based on additional revenues over the next 12 months. GrowGeneration also signed a three-year lease on the 4,000 square foot facility that is in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle.

Seattle Hydro Spot has been in business for six years and was making approximately $1 million a year. The owner, David Iacovelli, is staying with the company as a salesperson that will target large commercial growers in the area. The remaining staff is also expected to remain with the company.

Darren Lampert, co-founder and chief executive officer of GrowGeneration, said:

"This represents a prime, underserved market for GrowGen, and we are excited to expand our brand into this region. With the cultivation 502 licenses issued, acquiring Seattle Hydro Spot, one of the original hydroponic retailers in Seattle, solidifies and strengthens our position in the Northwest, a region abundant with cultivators."

Lampert went on to add that by increasing the warehouse and retail space, they will be able to work with large commercial growers.

Seattle Hydro Spot was already working with 50 of the roughly 2,000 commercial growers and GrowGen plans to expand on that business. "By leveraging the established brand presence, along with our proven model, we are confident we can at least double sales in this region over the next year," added Mr. Lampert.

GrowGen will pay Iacovelli up to $30,000 based on the revenue earned over the next 12 months. For example, if the gross revenue for Seattle Hydro Spot is between $800,000 and $849,999, Iacovelli will receive $5,000. If revenue goes over $1.5 million for the next 12 months, the compensation to Iacovelli is capped at $30,000.

This acquisition moves GrowGen closer to its goal to have locations in every legalized state. It currently operates 13 stores with nine locations in Colorado, two in California, one in Nevada and one in Washington. The company has aggressive plans to grow in California and take advantage of the state's decision to legalize adult-use marijuana. It recently signed a three-year lease on an 8,000 square foot facility in San Bernardino, CA, that will serve as a retail and warehouse location to service commercial and home growers in the southern half of the state.

The company just reported record revenue last week for the first quarter with same-store sales increasing 18% and revenue up 68% over last year. The company has plans to expand in Michigan and New England during the second quarter and has a goal for 2017 revenue to be approximately $15 million.

GrowGen has two stores; the recently opened Denver South and San Bernardino location will also begin adding to revenue in the second quarter. However, that also means that expenses will be rising as the expansion plans continue. More payroll, more rent and more professional fees to get to this spot. The biggest challenge for GrowGen is the fall in commodity prices for marijuana. If prices continue to fall as more cultivators come on board and flood supplies, growers may find it hard to stay in business.

The first-quarter average spot price according to Cannabis Benchmarks was $1,613 a pound, a drop from last year's first-quarter average price of $1,953. Sequentially, though prices have risen from the fourth quarter, which was $1,487.

