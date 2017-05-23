Is The Australian Dollar Undervalued?

There are some good reasons why AUDUSD is currently trading below its long-term moving averages. Divergent monetary policy between the RBA and the FED, narrowing 2-year and 10-year bond yield spreads and soft iron ore prices are usually cited as the main causes of Aussie dollar weakness. But how likely is AUDUSD to weaken further and move towards 0.65 as some analysts expect?

I do not think that the bearish case for AUDUSD is strong enough. Range bound trading with a slight bullish bias is more likely to prevail. I see Aussie dollar trading in the 0.72-0.78 range over the next six months.

The bullish case

One only needs to look at the chart below (Australian Trade Balance vs AUDUSD) to ask an obvious question: is the Australian dollar significantly undervalued?

Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics

Trade balance, one of the most important macroeconomic indicators influencing the exchange rate, is looking pretty good. Monthly balance on goods and services has been positive since November, 2016. Twelve-month average balance has reached A$0.4 million, the highest mark since (at least) December 2012. Exports rose by 2% m-o-m in March on a seasonally-adjusted basis and despite the fact that commodity prices started to get weaker.

Indeed, if we look at the link between commodity prices and AUDUSD, bullish divergence is more evident than a bearish one. While major indices are retreating from the recent highs, they still remain near multi-year records. Commodity index priced in Australian dollars is at 132.75, a level which was previously associated with higher exchange rate not lower exchange rate (see the chart below).

Source: RBA

Likewise, the price for iron ore (one of the major export items) is not hitting new lows (see the chart below) and there is no compelling reason to expect that it will. In fact, iron ore performance may not even be the best proxy for AUDUSD. Australia is the second largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the world and LNG is currently one of the fastest-growing internationally traded commodities. Given that the price of LNG is linked to the price of crude oil and crude oil price is up 11% since May 5 (and is expected to remain elevated due to OPEC cuts), weakness in the AUDUSD may prove to be short-lived.

Source: CME Group

Domestic economy is also showing signs if not of robust growth, then definitely of stabilization and minor improvements. Labor market, one of the key indicators of economic conditions, has been surprising resilient. Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that employment rose by 37,400 in March, while unemployment rate fell to 5.70%, the lowest in five months. The release caught analysts by surprise as they expected only a 5,000 increase in payrolls and unemployment to remain at 5.90%. If history is any guidance, then we can assume that unemployment needs to rise above 6.10% to re-activate dovish stance at RBA and push AUDUSD below 0.70 (see the chart below).

Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics

That said, employment situation remains shaky, as full-time employment actually declined in March, but overall, labor market is clearly looking better than in 2016.

Inflation, which is perhaps the major metric in forex market because it determines central banks' monetary policy, is also picking up. Australian consumer price index was up 2.1% y-o-y in March, the highest it has been since September, 2014, while producer price index reached 1.5 year high. Import prices are still falling, but annual average pace has slowed significantly (see the chart below).

Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics

Conclusion

Bearish case for AUDUSD is unconvincing. Yes, there is no doubt that monetary policy in the U.S. is hawkish, while Australian central bank is more cautious. However, the market is driven by expectations and if you wanted to play the divergent monetary policy theme, then you should have shorted AUDUSD back in December 2013, when the FED first started to taper its aggressive bond-buying program. Going short on the basis of something as obvious as divergent monetary policy is too late now. The spread between the Australian and the U.S. 2-year bond yields has reached the lowest level since March 2001. Some view it as a card blanche for shorting AUDUSD. I disagree. Narrow spread should actually alert the bulls rather than reassure them, as there is now more potential for spread to increase than to fall further. In fact, the Aussie dollar exchange rate has been unable to catch up with narrowing spreads for at least a year now. So, buying the dips in AUDUSD seems to be a better strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.