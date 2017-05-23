Escalade Doesn't Look Quite Cheap Enough

A nearly 4% dividend helps, e-commerce penetration is growing, and M&A should continue, but ESCA still might need to hit single digits before it becomes compelling.

Retail channels are tough, and demand in archery, basketball, and other areas seems likely to be inconsistent at best.

ESCA looks like a classic small-/micro-cap value play - but I'm not sure it's quite cheap enough, even near a six-month low.

Sporting goods manufacturer Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) looks like a classic undercovered, undervalued, micro-cap play. Sell-side coverage is limited to two analysts. Escalade doesn't hold conference calls or give much detail in its disclosure in either news releases or SEC filings. A ~$170 million market cap keeps the stock out of view of many investors, as evidenced by ESCA's ~$200K average daily volume. And, one would think that last year's Sports Authority bankruptcy, which disrupted the entire sporting goods space, had an impact on Escalade in end markets like basketball and archery.

ESCA does appear to be undercovered, but even near a six-month low below $12, I'm skeptical that it's undervalued. Adjusting out a few one-time and non-cash factors, profits appear to be declining, despite revenue growth and $36 million-plus spent on four acquisitions from 2013 to 2016. Margin compression isn't abating, with higher material costs cited in a disappointing Q1 that also saw revenue fall almost 11%. There's a reason that, undercovered or not, ESCA shares fell out of Q1 and longer-term concerns that explain recent underperformance:

Source: finviz.com

Management and the board are well-incentivized here, there's a nearly 4% dividend, and the business should stay stable over the long term. A ~14x trailing multiple to adjusted EPS and a ~10.5x EV/EBITDA valuation (both my calculations) aren't exactly pricing in explosive growth. But stable might be the best Escalade can do on an organic basis going forward, and the valuation doesn't seem quite attractive enough - at least not yet.

The Business So Far

Escalade has a reasonably broad portfolio within sporting goods, with products in archery, table tennis, basketball, and billiards, among others:

Source: Escalade 10-K

Escalade divested legacy businesses in Information Security and Print Finishing, both in 2014, deciding to focus solely on the sporting goods space. And, it's buttressed its portfolio through five acquisitions over the last four years:

DMI Sports in 2013, darts, table tennis, and billiards, $6.1 million;

Cue & Case Sales in 2014, specialty billiards accessories, $10.4 million;

Onix Sports in 2015, pickleball;

Goalsetter in 2015, outdoor basketball hoops and mounts, $10.3 million for both Onix & Goalsetter;

Triumph Sports in 2016, foosball, 'bags', pop-a-short, and air hockey tables, $10.0 million.

There's a logic to the moves: Escalade is executing a sort of mini-roll-up in these niche end markets. To the company's credit, it's managed a reasonably difficult retail market rather well. Revenue has continued to grow, rising 8% in 2016 and nearly 13% in 2015. That's despite a significant amount of disruption in its retail channels. Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) used to be a major customer, driving 33% of sporting goods revenue in 2005. Sears' weakness and a shift in strategy at Escalade have moved that figure down to the single digits over a decade: the company actually walked away from Sears business in table tennis and billiards, per the 2009 10-K. Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is now the major customer, at 18% of revenue each of the last two years. Notably, Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) moved into 2nd place in 2016, generating 13% of sales and showing some strength in the e-commerce channel.

From a business standpoint, Escalade looks intriguing. Obviously, this isn't going to be a fast-growing business; but there's a cyclical component in a market and economy that looks relatively strong at the moment. Housing starts should be a benefit from hoops and even air hockey/table tennis. And, there really aren't any major competitors, save for Brunswick (NYSE:BC) in billiards. There's been a substantial amount of channel disruption over the past decade, ranging from the Sears decision at the time of the financial crisis to the Sports Authority and Sports Chalet bankruptcies last year. But Escalade has stayed consistently profitable the last few years: GAAP EPS of $0.73, $0.85, $0.82, and $0.81 last year. With room to integrate recent acquisitions and increase e-commerce revenue, Escalade seems set to continue growth going forward.

The Concerns

Fundamentally, the concern is that margins have come down quite a bit of late. There are some moving parts in the 2016 numbers, notably a spike in bad debt due to retail bankruptcies, more than offset by a gain on sale of land in Indiana. But by my calculations, backing out one-time effects (and non-cash amortization from EBIT), adjusted EBIT margins fell 410 bps between 2013 and 2016, and adjusted EBITDA margins, ~350 bps. Most of that compression is coming from a 370 bps decline in gross margin, from 30.1% in 2013 to 26.4% in 2016. Gross margin then fell 500 bps in Q1, which the 10-Q attributed to higher material prices and product mix.

The higher material prices may be a somewhat persistent issue, though steel has come down in Q2. The mix issue appears, from the 2015 10-K, due to weaker sales in archery (which the company has cited in quarterly releases as well), and higher R&D (which Escalade books in COGS) has had a modest (~30 bps) impact as well. (ESCA investor relations hasn't responded to an email requesting more color on margins, organic growth figures, and other questions.) It's not hard to imagine that taking pricing is difficult - given competition in the space, as well as a potential e-commerce/Amazon effect - and that mix will continue to veer away from archery. SG&A deleverage has been more modest - 150 bps between 2013 and 2016, including 30 bps leverage in 2016 - and is due to higher marketing and allowances.

The net effect is that Adjusted EBITDA (again, my calculation) hasn't moved and, in fact, declined from $20.0 million in 2013 to $19.4 million last year. That's despite 26% revenue growth over that period and some $37 million spent on acquisitions. Assuming even modest margins on that spend, like-for-like profit appears down double digits over the past three years. That seems to cast a shadow over future growth - particularly given the cyclical nature of the business and particularly after what looks like a very weak Q1.

Escalade doesn't give guidance, unsurprisingly. But in the Q4 release, CEO Dave Fetherman seemed to predict revenue growth in Q1. Instead, revenue declined 10.7% year over year. The Q1 cited retail bankruptcy liquidations and a tough comparison in basketball - but the launch of new basketball products in Q3 last year was supposed to help 2H 2016 growth and should have contributed in Q1 as well.

It's not wise to overreact to a single quarter for Escalade, particularly given the limited disclosure, and it certainly seems as if there is a wide divergence among consumer-facing companies in terms of demand in Q1. But in combination with recent performance, it doesn't look as if growth is all that great at the moment, and the gross margin result in the quarter looks concerning. EBIT margins for the quarter declined YOY despite a comparison against significant bad debt expense from TSA (GAAP SG&A deleveraged 470 bps in Q1 2016.) With COGS apparently in a continuing upward trend, it seems unlikely that Escalade can drive enough revenue growth to offset gross margin compression with operating leverage. That seems to imply ~flat earnings going forward, at best, and even at ~14x trailing adjusted EPS, that's probably not enough.

Valuation

To be fair, even with the concerns, $12 is not a terrible price for ESCA. There's still likely some shakeout ahead for the sporting goods business, and normalized inventory management and other practices will help. Escalade has put marketing muscle behind new products and still has some incremental benefit from acquired growth. A 3.9% dividend yield doesn't hurt, either.

But "not a terrible price" isn't exactly compelling, particularly given liquidity concerns, and it's not clear what the end game is for Escalade. While there isn't a major competitor, there also isn't a natural acquirer. Brunswick's billiards business seems more of an afterthought (it's been tucked into its Fitness segment, where M&A dollars have focused on fitness equipment manufacturers). Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) is more marine-focused. Maybe one of the gun manufacturers looks to diversify, but Sturm, Ruger (NYSE:RGR) at least has sounded like it's not terribly interested in M&A at all and particularly outside of its vertical. American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) has said its M&A would focus on "core customers", and Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) needs to clean its own house.

For this kind of story, the multiple needs to look compelling - and 14x against limited recent growth, with low-growth end markets (billiards and even archery aren't exactly 'hot' spaces), simply isn't it. In the single digits, this maybe gets more interesting - but that's still another 15%+ away. Until then, ESCA simply isn't cheap enough.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.