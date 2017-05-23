Tesla Will Likely Lose Money On Model 3

In our last two articles on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), we covered how the Model 3 compares with GM (NYSE:GM) Bolt and the implications Bolt and other competitors as well as tax credit phase out mean to Model 3. See:

The first article provides a basis for estimating the cost of Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3. The second article shows that between Bolt, other competitors, and reducing tax credits, Tesla would be challenged to get to even 200,000 units a year run rate once the company harvests its initial reservation queue.

In this article, we will share our view of the specific gross margins and lifetime losses we expect Tesla to incur over the life of Model 3. Our model, as we go on to show, suggests that Model 3 is a lost cause before Tesla ships a single unit.

The model below depends on a few key assumptions:

- We assume that both cars have a life of about three years due to the rapid changes in BEV technology.

- For Bolt, we assume three-year total shipments of 150K units (2017, 2018, and 2019).

- For Model 3, we assume three-year total shipments of 500K units (2018, 2019, and 2020).

- For Bolt, we assume that GM spent about $1B split between capex and R&D to launch the Bolt. We find this number somewhat conservative since GM has outsourced much of the BEV design to LG Chem (OTC:LGCEY).

- For Model 3, we assume that Tesla will spend about $2B in lifetime R&D and $3B in lifetime capex. Considering the massive spend the company continues to incur on the Fremont factory, Nevada Gigafactory, and R&D efforts including the Autopilot technology, we find it likely that Tesla will overshoot these amounts by substantial margins.

- Lifetime average battery costs are assumed to be $170/kWh at the pack level. One can argue this is too high over the three-year period and we welcome the readers to adjust the number downwards as needed. However, we note that any realistic changes will not materially change the prognosis for Tesla.

- Interest costs are not being added to the overall losses. With Tesla's massive debt burden, these costs are likely to meaningfully change the overall loss picture.

- And, finally, we have not included any value to ZEV and other credits. These are difficult to estimate and depend on geographic sales splits and the total amount of EV supply in the market. These credits will provide some reprieve to Tesla and may help offset the interest costs which are also not included in the calculations.

With the above assumptions, the following table shows the grim economics of Model 3 as compared to the more muted economics of GM Bolt.

In essence, Tesla investors will likely lose about $5B on Model 3 excluding interest costs and ZEV and other credits. We consider this number optimistic since it can increase substantially depending on the amount of R&D and capex investments that Tesla makes into Model 3 over its lifetime.

Note also that we make no allocations for a problematic Model 3 ramp and for potential and legal expenses that Tesla will likely incur from its Autopilot misadventure.

Some readers may quibble that the 500,000 life time units is too conservative a sales forecast for Model 3. While we disagree with that view, we point out that Tesla's cost structure means that variable margin is dwarfed by depreciation, R&D and SG&A. There is essentially no contribution from each car at a gross margin level (as opposed to Tesla's stated financials, we include R&D in gross margin calculations). Furthermore, the capital-intensive nature of automotive business, and the outsized Tesla SG&A spend mean that each incremental units will only add to the company's losses.

What the above analysis shows is that, assuming our assumptions are valid, Tesla would need to cut costs to a tune of $10,000 per car which is impossible on a $35K car. Tesla can raise ASPs to improve margins but increased prices would cause the sales to plummet. In other words, for all practical purposes, Model 3 is a lost cause.

Even if our estimated Model 3 cost structure is off by $2,000 or $3,000, it will still be a loser for Tesla. The fundamental problem here is that much of the Model 3 costs are sunk costs at this point. The company has a flawed business model which creates heavy overhead and makes a $35K or a $45K car a money loser.

Summary:

In an optimistic scenario, where we underestimate the capex and development costs, and where we are generous about Model 3 unit volumes, we arrive at about $5B in lifetime losses to Tesla on Model 3.

Coupled with ongoing Model S/X investments and the three or so Gigafabs that Elon Musk wants to build (with each fab costing several billion dollars each), conservatively, Tesla investors need to feed this company about $10B over the next three years with no sight of profitability (assuming the company is not reorganized sooner).

The problem for the Tesla story is that scale was supposed to bring profitability and Model 3 volumes were supposed to bring profitability. Model S/X sales have leveled out and there is no sign of profitability on those cars. As we show above, Model 3 is also likely to be a money loser.

What we have here is a company whose business model is so flawed that losses increase as units increase and the next intercept to profitability is Model Y. Until there is a cash generating product, this company will be a cash incinerator that owes its existence to ongoing funding from the capital markets.

Given that the Company continues to be not profitable and is increasing its burn rate with no profitability in sight, we view Tesla equity as an intrinsically worthless instrument.

Our View: Sell short.

