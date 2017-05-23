Vivint Solar: It's Just The Beginning

The company is still in its early stages and is succeeding in creating long-term value.

Those who follow us know about our long-boring position in Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR). And today, after 4 months of holding the stock and seeing no meaningful return, we are still bullish. Let's explore our bullish thesis on the stock.

Impressive Q1 results

Vivint's Q1 results were, in our opinion, simply magnificent. The company tripled its revenues Y/Y and increased them 27% sequentially. Even though the stock is partially pricing such growth, the stock is still severely undervalued when compared to Vivint's closest competitor, Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN).

Sunrun reported just 5.5% increase in its revenues, however, its trading at just half Vivint's EV to sales. That's ridiculous when taking into consideration that Vivint achieved 40x more growth than Sunrun. And guess what? Vivint is having a lower cost per watt than Sunrun ($3.38/watt for Sunrun vs $2.98/watt for Vivint).

Vivint guided for a 46 megawatts installation in the second quarter, slightly less than the 47 Q1 figure. However, we expect revenues to be higher than first quarter revenues of $53 million. That's because 77% of Vivint's installed systems are under PPA agreements in which customers pay per kwh used. And since Q2 is a summer season, a higher usage means a higher revenue for Vivint (Q1 results should have been higher if it wasn't for the rain in California).

The company didn't gave guidance for revenue numbers, however, it guided for a lower full-year cost per watt of $2.82 to $2.94 -- a strong improvement from 2016 levels.

The stock is misinterpreted by the public

Vivint is severely undervalued with respect to its assets. The stock is trading at 0.6x book value, which means that the market is betting that Vivint's assets will continue to lose money in the future.

Well, that won't be the case.

Solar companies create complicated vehicles which most of the investing public won't understand. That's why a stock like Vivint can be greatly misinterpreted by the public, and can have a price that's completely unattached to its value.

Vivint participates in partnerships in which the tax equity investor invests money in return for having a required rate of return, which is usually 30% to 40% over a 5-6 year period. Before reaching their targeted IRR, tax-equity investors take all the profits/losses while the sponsor gets none (or as little as 1% to 5%). However, after reaching their targeted IRR, the distributions are flipped between the sponsor (Vivint) and the tax-equity investors, giving the sponsor most of the profits/losses.

Until now, none of Vivint's tax-equity investors have achieved their targeted IRR (the company was founded in 2011). However, Vivint expects that the first flip will happen in 2020 (this information can be explained more in Vivint's 10Q page 48). Once these flips occur, Vivint will no longer be forced to tap the debt markets to get funding, which will improve Vivint's balance sheet.

Vivint, and other residential solar companies like Sunrun and SolarCity, are regarded as a losing money businesses because GAAP reporting doesn't reflect their reality. These companies are forced to spend huge amount of money on installation and equipment years before recognizing any revenue (in case of PPAs and leasing contracts). Thus, looking at the bottom line alone can be totally misleading. Another way to estimate the value created by the company is by estimating the retained value, which is the present value of all customer payments net of operating expenses (maintenance) and distributions to tax-equity investors. In Vivint's case, the estimated retained value is $1,385.

That is $242 million higher than the company's enterprise value. Another way to know how profitable solar companies are once they grow is to compared retained value per watt to cost of watt.

In its first quarter, the company installed 37 MW under PPAs and lease contracts. The company incurred $35 million in direct costs related to installing and buying these systems. This means that the company spent $0.95/watt in direct costs to install these systems. However, the company's present value per watt is $1.47, and that's without including renewals. This means that Vivint's gross margin is more than 50%.

Keep in mind that this is before including SG&A and interest expense.

A partnership with Mercedes-Benz Energy

Last month, Vivint announced a partnership with Mercedes Benz-Energy (a subsidiary of the German giant, Daimler). Mercedes will provide Vivint its storage batteries to be used with solar panels.

The batteries will have a price slightly higher than Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Powerwall 2.0. The price per Kwh will reach $650 at the lower end, higher than Tesla's $550/kwh, and much higher than LG's RESU $410/kwh (installation included). However, Mercedes' batteries are much lighter than Tesla's Powerwall; 26 lb./Kwh vs 42 lb./Kwh for Tesla. Both batteries will have a 10-year warranty.

Even with a higher price, Mercedes batteries can still compete with Tesla's Powerwall, taking the company's strong brand name into consideration. Mercedes is the top selling luxury car brand in the U.S.

Conclusion

Vivint Solar is witnessing magnificent growth. And yet, its stock is barely reacting. In its latest two quarters, the stock jumped 8% in after-hours trading after reporting earnings. However, those gains were instantly erased once the market opened. The stock is trading in a very strange way which make investing in Vivint only suitable for those who can wait a long time. The low interest in Vivint, which can be shown in the stock's low volume, means that it might take a long time for the market to realize Vivint's true value.

The stock is trading 0.64x its net retained value (including renewals) net of long-term debt. Assuming no further growth, this means that the stock is undervalued by 50% with respect to its cash generated from its assets net of debt. The introduction of Mercedes' batteries can help in increasing revenues and strengthening the company's image.

We are bullish on Vivint Solar, giving it 5% weight in our portfolio.

