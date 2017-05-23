AMD Remains A Risky Investment In The Semiconductor Space

Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) stock may have risen steeply over the past 17 months or so but over a 5-year basis, the stock clearly lags the performance of the Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX). This really is the crux of the issue with AMD. Its forward-looking fundamentals look really exciting but because of its checkered history, the jury is still out on whether the company can execute on its potential.

The gaming and data center sectors will continue to grow meaningfully which should act as a nice tailwind for the likes of AMD. However the company will have to hit its numbers and guidance every quarter to have any chance of outperforming the general semiconductor index going forward in my opinion.

In this fiercely competitive industry, AMD seems to be caught between a rock and a hard place in the extent that it knows it will continually have to spend in order to keep up with big boys (such as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) ) but it is very conscious of the fact that investors demand a return to positive earnings - something that has been amiss since 2011.

I continue to believe there are better options in this sector. AMD should continue to rally but even its mute forward-looking guidance announced at its Q1 earnings did little to convince investors that huge growth was on the horizon. Shares remain down over 17% since that earnings report as the recent analysts' day did nothing in the way of convincing investors to more of a bullish argument.

In the company's first quarter, revenue may have grown by 18% to reach $984 million but the company's cash burn was again evident as cash and short-term investments dropped to $943 million which was a meaningful drop of $321 million from the last quarter. Astute investors constantly monitor the balance sheet due to this company having to pay higher rates on the money it has already borrowed.

In the last quarter, the company's debt to equity ratio came in at 3.44 but its quick ratio dropped to 1.05. Earnings per share and operating income dropped by 42% and 57% on a rolling quarter basis respectively which definitely muted the Ryzen launch which aided the top line in the first quarter. However, it is the present uncertainty around earnings that is hurting AMD at present.

Nvidia for example has put together a significant number of earnings beats which is delighting the market every time. AMD despite its Ryzen processors and Vega chips (which will cause some disruption) still isn't putting numbers on the board and this is hurting the stock. Even if one thought this stock is cheap (as its products are being sold in some serious high growth markets), the absence of earnings and the state of the balance sheet brings meaningful risk to the table.

I acknowledge that past performance doesn't necessarily mean future returns, but it has to be admitted that AMD is well behind its competitors in the likes of the Data Center and high-end PC markets - the areas where AMD believes it can win some real market share going forward.

The question is whether AMD can gain market share in the Data Center and CPU markets by selling to its customers a holistic approach and not two standalone offerings currently being offered by the likes of Intel and Nvidia. The bulls will claim that the data center segment because of its growth potential has enough room for another strong entrant. Bears would argue that AMD's products over time will simply not match up.

What I would say is that the new Naples chip which will be known as Epyc looks very promising. Why? Well from a cost perspective alone, one of these processors can actually replace two Xeon processors. The dual socket formats also seem to stack up in terms of being able to replace Intel offerings but until we get the price breakdown of Epyc, investors will be left waiting in suspense.

On the GPU side, AMD announced that its first Vega offering will be called "Frontier Edition." There has been so much hype about Vega but now with Nvidia's Volta expected to be much more powerful on machine learning, much of that hype seems to have dissipated. However Vega will enable AMD to develop a presence in the machine learning area, and as with many things in this sector, the success of this architecture will rest on how good the updates are.

Even if they are good, AMD's competitors can easily reduce prices of their offerings to maintain market share. This is the other front that AMD is fighting on. Its gross margin number of 24% pales into significance against the lofty numbers of 61% and 59% for Intel and Nvidia respectively. I reiterate my point - is the investment worth the risk when you know something like the Nasdaq should keep rallying as the semiconductor industry should continue to go from strength to strength?

Because of the huge run up in the shares over this past while, you feel that both earnings and gross margin numbers will need to deliver in order for shares to meaningfully grind higher from here. Bulls have been sold on the pretense that along with the Ryzen suite of products, sales from both the company's Naples service chips and Vega GPUs will drive the company forward from here. The question is how much of this growth has already been baked into the shares.

If gross margin levels continue to weaken and earnings don't rise as fast as analysts have predicted, I continue to believe that investors who want exposure in this space should go with the ETF which is already up 18%+ year to date compared to AMD's flat performance thus far. The time to be in AMD was in late 2015 when both the stock and sentiment were at multi-year lows. The train has left the station and the risk/reward set-up is not there anymore. AMD investors should take note.

