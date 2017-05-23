Luxoft Holding's (LXFT) CEO Dmitry Loschinin on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 23, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Alina Plaia - VP and IR Officer

Dmitry Loschinin - President and CEO

Evgeny Fetisov - CFO

Mukund Rao - CEO of derivIT

Analysts

Steve Milanovich - UBS

Anil Doradla - William Blair

Moshe Katri - Wedbush Securities

Joseph Foresi - Cantor Fitzgerald

Avishai Kantor - Cowen and Company

Arvind Ramnani - Pacific Crest Securities

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Luxoft Holdings Inc Call to Report Results for the Three Months and Full Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2017. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Alina Plaia, Vice President and Investor Relations Officer. Thank you. You may begin.

Alina Plaia

Thank you, Melissa. Good morning, good afternoon to all. Welcome to our earnings call. We hope that you had an opportunity to review our earnings release filed after New York Market hours. All of the updated investor materials including the press release and updated investor presentation are on our website luxoft.com Investor Center. Our speakers today are, Dmitry Loschinin, the President and Chief Executive Officer; Evgeny Fetisov, Chief Financial Officer; and Mukund Rao, CEO of derivIT, a leading Murex-based consultancy in Asia Pacific, in which we recently entered into share purchase agreement. We also have in the room today with us here Sam Mantle, who is the head of healthcare and life sciences practice that can address any questions you may have about this vertical during the Q&A portion of the call.

Some of the comments on this call may be deemed forward-looking statements such as business and financial outlook, any comments with respect to high potential account development, integration of our acquisitions and the answers to some of your questions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, as described in the Company’s earnings release and other filings with the SEC.

We follow US GAAP accounting rules in our financial statement. However during our calls and in our material we also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that we consider relevant for the better understanding of our financial dynamics. Momentarily, Dmitry will start with an overview of the business performance and highlight major developments for the past year. Mukund will introduce derivIT and describe the synergies we envisioned between the two companies and Evgeny will deliver financial overview as well as share our guidance for the new financial year ending March 31, 2018.

With that Dmitry, please go ahead.

Dmitry Loschinin

Hello, everyone. Good to have you on the call. It has been an important year for Luxoft that’s delivered measureable positive changes into the structure for our company and operational business model. Financial year 2017 was a year when we delivered on our promise to the market despite the large degree of economic and political uncertainty and currency related headwinds. We have been successful executing on several transformational initiatives, investing consistently to become a more effective agile global company, capable to compete for bigger deals showing a wider variety of clients and servicing more geographies.

We have been focused on quality of our topline growth and preserving our margins, while rebalancing revenue dynamics between old account base and new clients, while aggressively bringing down client concentration. Our company achieved over 20% revenue growth or 22% at constant currency, delivering $786 million in revenues for the year. Adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 17%, within the 17% to 19% range that we’ve guided to every year. We are aware that investors have been concerned with our client concentration for many years. I would like to attract your attention to how much our company has improved in the last six quarters in that regard, while maintaining impressive topline growth.

Our top three and five client concentration during last year alone is down about 10% and our top one client concentration is down 7% for the same period. Our top ten accounts are now responsible for 66% of revenues, that is 8% decrease from a year ago, exactly in line with the commitment we made to you on the May 2016 earnings call. This year, we have two new names on the Top 5 client list, United Healthcare and AT&T. This is also a new name on the - there is also a new name on the Top 10 list from automotive.

This year, we not only significantly reduced client concentration, but also dramatically improved quality of our Top 10 and Top 20 customer lists and overall account diversification. Minimum annual client revenue for the bottom Top 10 account has increased by more than 60% year-over-year. Today, we have six out of Top 10 accounts with annual run rate between 13 million and 20 million versus only 4 million last year. Half of the Top 10 list is now comprised of high potential accounts.

Our Top 11 through 20 account picture became more solid as well. There are seven accounts with 6 million in annual revenue and higher versus only two last year. At the same time, Top 20 client concentration decreased by about 5%. This shift are explained by substantial diversification of our customer composition. Our business outside of the top three accounts has grown more than 50% year-over-year. Growth in the financial services vertical outside of that top two accounts was 35% year-over-year, virtually all of which was organic. At the same time, we have lowered revenue concentration for financial services vertical by 7%, bringing it down to a 61% from 69% last year.

Let's now turn to HPAs. Today, we have a list of 48 HPAs versus 35 a year ago. They comprise now 30% for 2017 topline versus being about 20% of the topline in the year prior. Part of our strong growth is stemming from the synergies derived from the value of accretive acquisitions we undertook over the past two years. Our M&A strategy and our company structure are congruent is our goal to stay competitive and relevant to be a true innovation enabler offering a full area of expertise capabilities and solutions. Thus bolt-on acquisitions are becoming a part of daily modus operandi. When buyers become infrequent answer in built versus buy dilemma as we strive to bring our clients to market faster. We are focused on M&A that bring substantial rate of return to our shareholders.

We aim to buy companies that have extremely compelling relations due to their low margin profile or some scale limitation due to size. Immediately after their on-boarding process, we introduced a series of improvements that not only immediately unlock the synergies but also significantly increase effectiveness. Excelian is a great example of that. At the time of purchase, Excelian was a high quality asset, with a leading market position in Europe in Murex-related consultancy and delivery footprint in Asia Pacific. It had a very good client base to which they delivered premium services, but a low single-digit EBITDA margins due to high volatility of the business is relatively small deal, usually less than 1 million.

After the first year of full integration, we improved Excelian EBITDA margins by 6% and in the second year, we grew its revenues by 29% year-over-year. In two years’ time, the business grew substantially, thanks to cross selling efforts throughout the combined client base. Average deal size has increased over 3 million. Margin improved further, close to our company’s average 17%. Excelian became our premium brand on the financial services vertical. The entire management team was retained and moved into key positions throughout our financial services segment. The former CEO of Excelian, Jeremy Ward, for example runs our package offering side of the business.

Therefore, the value of the business brought to the overall financial and competitive success of Luxoft is already far greater than the price we paid in 2015 for it. Over the past two years, we have made five small bolt-on acquisitions, three of which we closed in financial year 2017. All of them were value accretive, supported out of our free cash flow and strategic in nature align us to accomplish with this deal several strategic goals at once.

Let me briefly describe them. Symtavision which was closed in February of 2016 brought a new dimension to our automotive vertical with Under the Hood software integration and timing analysis capabilities in chassis, powertrain, body and driver assistant domains as well as in-vehicle networking. That was a small single-digit revenue business we used as a core to develop newer strategic UTH offering. Now we design next generation electrical architectures and developed the software that resides Under The Hood of autonomous vehicles.

In just one year, the business more than doubled in size, brought new logos like BMW and Audi and helped anchor new HPAs in Europe. Former CEO of Symtavision is now running our UTH practice. In other small but very important addition was to Pelagicore, which we acquired last September. It cement a top position as a leader and one-stop shop for HMI development needs for the global automotive industry. Now our digital cockpit solutions for infotainment, navigation, digital cluster enable car makers to develop stunning user experience that are natural extensions of consumer digital lifestyle.

And outstanding digital cockpit offering is an important competitive for Luxoft that opened doors into OEMs and tier-1 suppliers worldwide. The acquisition also expanded our client list with several significant OEMs and tier-one marquee logos and added expertise and Linux-based open-source platform. Synergies between our organically built expertise and capabilities brought by Symtavision and Pelagicore have the advantage that Luxoft has on the market today. We work with virtually all premium European OEMs directly, a striking difference from four years ago when we only worked with one OEM. The former CEO of Pelagicore, Alwin Bakkenes, is now heading our automotive line of business for Luxoft globally.

INSYS, which was added to the Luxoft family in July of 2016, we gained access to healthcare and life science vertical with clients like United HealthCare and Novartis. We started a new line of business healthcare and pharma and brought on board former CEO of Novartis, Sam Mantle, who is on the call with us to lead it. INSYS acquisition also expanded our offering and expertise in the telecom sector and went well with carriers and cable providers, reinforced presence in clients like AT&T and brought new premium logos into HPA list such as Verizon. Additional, it expanded our sales infrastructure and substantially increased our US footprint and a share of our US revenues.

IntroPro that we closed in February has solidified our expertise specifically around content delivery and management for TV, media and entertainment industries. Thus we extended our telecom service catalog playing into end-to-end premium services strategy. Synergies between our organically built expertise in telecom segment around SDM and the field together with expertise obtained through INSYS and IntroPro not only solidify our position with AT&A but also allow us to roll out a unique offering to other wireless carriers and cable network operators. As an immediate result, AT&A became one of our Top 5 accounts replacing Huawei in that list.

Last but now least, the derivIT acquisition, this acquisition which is expecting approval from the regulators has significant synergies with Excelian making us, as we believe, a leader in Europe and APAC and implementation of standard trade in risk management packages with financial institutions globally. So based on the package implementation is a really massive trend because it is a crucial part of the transformation taking place in the financial sector.

Banks have no other choice but utilize off the shelf software to simplify and lower cost of running certain parts of their infrastructure and address compliance needs. This is where Luxoft has been strong for the past several years and addition of derivIT should solidify that and propel us into the new markets. With our growing presence in two large geographies like APAC and in Europe, our financial services vertical is firmly planted on the path of growth in this regions. At this stage we are covering nearly a full list of significant banking institution in Singapore and Australia. In few minutes you will hear more on the acquisition and the impact on our synergy from derivIT CEO Mukund Rao. Hence the synergy brought by this bolt on quickly integrated acquisition have a substantial effect on our business that is amplifying this every passing quarter and year.

Now allow me to give you a brief overview of our verticals. Financial services, this vertical posted 8% growth year-on-year and 35% growth if we exclude the Top 2 clients, all of it is organic. The sentiment for the banking sector is changing for the better in our view, the rates are likely to continue to rise steadily over the mid-to-long term giving us hope that worst of the downturn is behind.

All of our HPA clients are performing very well, with Credit Suisse remaining to be the most significant HPA and one Nordic Bank are the runners up into the Top 10 list. That said, there are still significant changes to be made to the structure and operating models of the banks. So changes to bank related IT budgets are substantial. There are three key items from CLO and CIO agendas these days, they're likely to remain the same at least through 2020.

First efficiency of the operating model to bring the speed and agility to the business. Second, effectiveness compliance regulations, and third digitalization. The latter is key [indiscernible] advantage versus other banks as well as companies that are entering financial arena to service retail and high net worth customers who are new age fintech based offering.

Our offering is unique and fits perfectly into each element of the equation which clients are trying to solve. Financial segment players are looking for partners that know the platforms and are capable through the acute complex transformational engagements. The fact that we have high level of proficiency in standard packed systems like [indiscernible] and a wide catalog of transformational services allow us to execute life skill core projects.

This is where we see a strong opportunity for growth for the next several years and we believe we have a unique offering. To illustrate, let me give you an example of the latest transformational engagement we are working on. During the past quarter, we have embarked on a landmark product with a new HPA who is a visible player in APAC. The core of the engagement is to build a digital transformation platform that spans across virtually all internal channels providing maximum electronic collaboration, this is a support for all employees across the globe.

This platform represents a major overhaul in the way this institution structures its business, conducts its analytics, handles order management, information exchange, operate CRM and uses various new age collaboration tools. In terms of our Top 1 and 2 clients, Deutsche Bank, just finished their budgeting cycle, confirming the need for some of the deeper cuts to their budget across the board not just IB. We are remaining a strategic vendor for the bank, evaluate the presence through investment banking in the capital market segments and increasing growing in the areas of wealth management and private bank.

While we see an increase in demand for engagement and other standardization and simplification of business processes, Deutsche Bank has been cutting their run rates aggressively. We expect the account to decline by 15% to 20% in the first two three quarters with possible stabilization by the end of their calendar year and even potential grow next financial year.

UBS, as we maintain our strategic status with the bank, we expect the revenues to be between flat and single digit growth. As the bank is slowly turning around the corner after turbulence last year. The composition of engagements remains stable and evenly spread across investment banking and capital markets, and trade and treasury and wealth management. Credit Suisse continues to remain on our HPA list is a lot of positive development, good sentiment and double-digit growth.

We continue to see strong growth potential with this client driven by transformational engagement in many areas including wealth management which is why we have approved our position with the bank during the year to a global vendor supply standards. Our current pipeline of business in the financial services vertical has several significant names in APAC. A region that is in our opinion underserved in the premium service segment by IT companies with high degree of competency in fintechs.

Thus we see this as another area of this high potential for growth for our company. In general, we believe that the population and business culture in the East Asia Pacific is a lot more digital and technology driven. Also historically, APAC has not been the center of attention of regulators unlike Europe and the United States and has been less effective by financial crisis for the past eight years. We see business of many banks especially in the wealth management area prosper in this geographies. This is exactly what we see with UBS and one other client. As per their annual report the increase in new money coming into their wealth management business this year is 2.5 times higher in APAC than in Europe and the United States. And that business is a high margin business usually in excess of 40%.

Therefore Luxoft also has high aspiration for this area, which is moving more actively towards digital transformation than the rest of the world. That is why we have been investing aggressively in strengthening our presence in our client base here, open delivery centers in Penang, Malaysia; Bangalore India, building strong onsite presence in Singapore and Australia. All of that brought new clients and opportunities across the region. Therefore, derivIT is such a great fit into this expansion strategy that will help us harness more growth opportunities in that part of the world.

With that I would like to pass the line to the CEO of derivIT, the company that is about to become the newest member of the Luxoft team. Mukund Rao will now tell you a bit more about the business, derivIT strengths and the synergy we are planning to realize working together for the years to come.

Mukund Rao

Thanks Dmitry for the introduction and welcome everybody, my name is Mukund Rao and I’m a co-founder of derivIT. We are looking forward to become a part of the Luxoft family as we are currently awaiting approval of this deal by the Reserve Bank of India. Ever since our inception in late 2007, we have been witnessing a gradual transformation of banking technologies, largely driven by regulatory pressures, technology consolation and digitization. Within the Asia Pacific region that has been a sustained focus on deploying front-to-back multi-asset class third-party financial platforms started in bespoke solutions. Riding on the back of this wave, derivIT was able to successfully carve out a unique position for itself and achieve consistent revenue and profitability growth.

derivIT has been global alliance partner to Murex since 2008 and more recently also a partner to Moody's Analytics. Through our partnership with some of these leading financial platforms, we've been delivering complex end-to-end implementation, migration and support services to a diversified set of clients within the Asia Pacific region including the Middle East. Over these years we've also formed deep relationships with our clients, which has led to our client seeking for us a broader range of services including cloud deployment, digital transformations, testing and traditional application in development and maintenance.

In order to fully cater to our client needs and capitalize on the broad range of opportunities that lay before us, we decided to seek an alignment with a firm that has proven competencies in this area and also have a strong focus on financial services. Luxoft for us was an obvious choice given their deep presence in the financial services domain. What further made this an obvious choice was Luxoft presence in the financial platform space boosted by their acquisition of Excelian. Combined with Excelian’s Murex Center of Excellence, we are now arguably the largest SI partner for Murex and with a true global footprint covering all key financial markets.

Our APAC presence is distributed across key markets such as Singapore, India, China, Malaysia, and UAE. Our largest headcount is in Singapore and we anticipate that it will continue to expand. China as well is an interesting play for us as banks there are looking at modernizing their systems, largely driven by increased regulatory compliance requirements. Within these APAC markets, we have a dominant position especially around Murex professional services and we are seeing increased traction on Moody’s suit of risk management platforms and we're on track to become a dominant player in this space as well. Apart from Murex and Moody’s solutions, we are also evaluating expanding into complementary platforms around TLM, reference data management, extra.

Some of our clients have been with us since inception. For example we're working with a large British bank with a strong presence in Asia since 2008 and currently support the Murex and Moody’s instances with the global teams spread across key delivery locations. With the Luxoft brand behind us, we will be immediately and actively seizing transformation opportunities as soon as the transaction closes. Opportunity is not only at this bank, but across some of the other key banks in the region. For example many tier-2 banks in countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and even India are now looking at significant investments in order to modernize their trading systems and have the infrastructure ready to handle upcoming regulatory requirements around FRTB et cetera.

Further within the region, the number of banks are also consolidating which will throw up a huge opportunities involved in large scale multi-year integration transformation projects. We are already seeing tremendous synergies with Luxoft and are excited about the journey that lies ahead of us as soon as we receive regulatory approvals to close this deal. Our team is currently comprised of techno functional consultants with many years of experience in deploying front to back solutions. Combined with the Luxoft and Excelian team, we are uniquely positioned to address the entire gamut of the trade lifecycle and providing end-to-end service offerings to our clients.

Thank you and back to you Dmitry.

Dmitry Loschinin

Thank you, Mukund. Let's keep moving forward with our vertical overview. Automotive, our automotive vertical posted 41% growth year-over-year, 97% growth ex-Harmon, driven by demand from new and existing clients who are well known European OEMs and premier global tier-1 suppliers for the industry. We covered a lot of trends and developments in our M&A section, so I just would like to add some more highlights. Over the past year, we made significant headway in penetrating the European market further reinforcing our leading position in the region.

Now we are actually working with most of the OEMs and tier-1s in Europe. Europe continued to represent very high growth playground and we are just starting to penetrate other promising markets such as US, Japan, South Korea. China. As of March 31, we have 15 HPAs versus only seven HPAs a year ago. We have talked in the past about decoupling of both hardware and software which is a new way to operate built hardware and build software either on the cloud or in other parts of the car.

While in earlier days software integration has been done by tier-1s, today OEMs started to do software integration themselves in-house. Therefore they need help from vendors who can effectively integrate new technologies into the car and develop back-end cloud-based solutions for their updated data collection, analytics et cetera. Over the past several years, more and more technologies like cloud, mobile, IT, artificial intelligence, information security and others coming into the cars and becoming a must rather than discretionary features. Our knowledge of these technologies collected across various sectors over many years have been an innovation driven IT service companies stands us apart for other automotive tier-1 suppliers who for years have been focused on this one sector only.

We also have very strong partnership with major technology vendors who actually penetrate automotive space, Microsoft, Amazon, Google. All of that translates into an explosive growth in the vertical during the current year and we believe this to be the case in the upcoming years. One of the examples of the fast growing areas is autonomous driving, here we are closely working with one of our newest addition to the HPA list, a large European automotive supplier developing an integrated software solutions for sensors, radars and parking and other features. Another new client is an European OEM to whom we are helping with building their own remote diagnostic platform. Our book of work and the pipeline continues to strengthen.

Actually, the maintenance EBITDA of our growth in this sector is our ability to quickly recruit needed high level personnel with certain skills and achieve scalability required by our clients in the shortest time possible. Telecom, telecom vertical advanced 88%. We finished the year with seven HPA accounts versus four year ago, with two new customers [indiscernible] in this space in the past quarter alone. The last quarter has been very active for Luxoft telecommunication network and business.

With the acquisition and integration of INSYS and IntroPro, Luxoft has assembled a very broad and deep offering with the communications service provider, network equipment manufacturers and enterprises, establishing ourselves as a player in the carrier space and also close the gap in current offering by agent in media content delivery over the top capabilities. Thus now we can serve the entire spectrum services for carriers and cable satellite providers. AT&A is our flagship account of this vertical, through our organic efforts and through integration of two acquisition it is becoming one of the most diversified companies in our portfolios swiftly moving up within our top client list.

Working in so many different areas within AT&A which is a great proxy for the entire telecom industry allows us to accumulate a critical mass of knowledge across several key areas. We're using that knowledge to hone our expertise and formulate an offering to cross sell into other clients in this sector. Going forward, we see significant new strategic customer acquisition opportunities in financial year ‘18 as we deepen and broaden our market reach. Pharma, briefly on our newer vertical healthcare and life science.

We believe there is a significant potential in the each of these two fields especially in the energy domain. For example, clinical, pharmacovigilance, regulatory process will be advanced and accelerated this technique such as machine learning and conventional language processing. Luxoft digital has extensive knowledge and capabilities across this new technology landscape and the ability to built solution that combines this various new technologies.

Our goal is to deliver to our client [indiscernible] solutions based on combination of capabilities we have within Luxoft. Digital and was the main focus consulting. This is what differentiates us from other providers in this space. A recent R&D lab solution that successfully built as one of the big US pharma companies is a prime example of what client need today and what we can deliver both for efficiency and business model innovation. If you combine three different technologies, such as computer vision to watch experiments and measure big data to compile and track large quantities of dynamic data coming out of test. And machine learning to interpret the data received. All of that was sitting on top of the cloud base infrastructure for agility, efficiency and cost control. There the piece that we believe nobody can do on the market right now and that's how we will differentiate.

Similar to our case with automotive, traditional IT vendors do not have deep technology and integration experience while the sector focus provider does not have adequate capabilities with cutting edge technologies. In order to compile the bus service offering, increase our presence in this domain, drive business across major clients in the life science, pharma, R&D and healthcare, we are pleased to announce that former CEO of Novartis, Sam Mantle joining our company last month.

As you know Sam is on the line with us in case you would like to ask him any questions. In conclusion I would like to highlight that the uplift is a result of the fourth quarter of the entire financial year. 2017 was a transformational year, when the company achieved impressive success in reshaping the business and compensated muted growth of accounts by aggressive growth of new business domains, HPs and new accounts acquisitions.

As we enter financial year 2018, we are very excited to continue the transformation on top of all of this solid building blocks already in place. We expect to see high organic growth, accelerated developments in multiple fields and lower individual customer concentration sub 15% of total revenues. We will also continue to reduce in concentration of financial services.

The company will persist with aggressive investment into the new offerings, strengthening global sales teams and R&D. We see those as an imperative in order to secure a leading market position in all key verticals. We are maintaining our commitment to you given since the IPO and expect to finish the year with at least 20% top line improvement or at least 945 millions of US dollars. Our targeted EBITDA ratio remains intact, 17% to 19%.

With this, I would like to pass the word to our new CFO Evgeny Fetisov.

Evgeny Fetisov

Thank you, Dmitry. Hello everyone, thank you for joining our call today. I'm happy to be part of Luxoft professional and dynamic team which I joined in March this year and I look forward to engaging with all of you in near future and the coming conferences and other events that we're going to have throughout the year. It is my pleasure to give you an overview of our annual performance for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. Revenue for the full year amounted to $785.6 million compared to 650.8 million in the prior year, which is a 28.7% increase. Business dynamics by core vertical for the year were as follows. Financial services amounted to 61.6% of the sales with 484 million of revenues. That represents an increase of 8.4% year over year. Our growth in this vertical outside of our top two accounts was in excess of 35% year-over-year.

Automotive and transports vertical amounted to 14.1% of total revenue with 111 million which is an increase of 40.8% year over year. This vertical ex-Harmon grew in excess of 96.7% year-over-year. Telecom comprised 8.9% of total sales or $70 million, an increase of 87.9% year-over-year. Healthcare comprises 3.6% of total revenues, bringing $28 million. In the financial year 2017, concentration of our Top 5 client accounts continued to decline.

Top 5 concentration amounted to 54.6% of sales, a 10.3 percentage points year-over-year decrease in percent of total revenues. Our top ten accounts now comprise 66% of sales, a 7.7 percentage point decrease versus 73.7% in the previous year. We are very encouraged by such dynamics, it confirms that strength of the growth of the business outside of large accounts. Deutsche Bank, UBS and Harmon continued to be out Top 3 accounts. In the financial year of 2017, Deutsche Bank revenue decreased by 5.4% amounting to 23.4% of sales, down from 29.8% last year. In the same period, UBS grew by 7.5% to 20% of sales, down from 22.4% a year ago.

Moving on to profitability measures, our adjusted EBITDA amounted to 133.8 million for the full year versus 123.5 million a year ago representing an 8.3% increase. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year was at 70%. Operating income margin for the full-year on a US GAAP basis was 8.5% and 13.7% on non-GAAP. Our GAAP net income was $62.6 million for the full year versus $7.3 million in the previous year, 10.8% year over year decrease. Our GAAP net income margin for the full year was 8% versus 10.8% last year.

The decrease in GAAP net income is mostly attributable to expenses related to the stock options program, which is $29 million during the year, which represents an increase from 17.7 million last year. The stock options increased for two reasons, one is a compensation to the new senior management coming in as new hires in the US, Europe and APAC as the company continues to grow in these regions, as well as through the senior management of the companies that we acquire. And two, is an additional compensation to the existing company management as we believe we better incentivize for the long-term growth and profitability targets achievement.

Overall, stock options program was a 3.7% of revenues, which we see as a reasonable level for our company. Our non-GAAP net income was $98.3 million in the full year in comparison with the $92.9 million last year, 5.9% growth year over year. Our non-GAAP net income margin for the full year was 12.5% versus 14.3% in the same period last year. Our effective tax rate in the full year was 11.2%. Going forward, we expect the rate to stay at around 12% to 14% medium term instead of 15% to 16% that we were guiding earlier mainly due to positive impact of the stock option program deduction, first applied in calendar 2016 and utilization of tax losses due to establishment of tax group in one of our jurisdictions.

Our weighted average diluted share count for the past year was 34 million shares. Our GAAP EPS have exceeded our early guidance by $0.19 and amounted to $1.84 per share. On non-GAAP basis, our diluted EPS were $2.89 per share compared to $2.72 per share last year and $0.04 per share better than our guidance. Let’s now turn to the balance sheet. We have finished the full year with $109.6 million in cash and cash equivalents.

The company continued to generate healthy cash flow both in the fourth quarter and the full year and the fiscal year 2017 as a whole. During the financial year, operating activities generated $122 million of cash, which is 15.5% as a proportion of revenue. A 15.8% increase from the last year. 14.2 million of cash was used in financing activities. Net cash of 106.5 million was used in investing activities. Our free cash flow to revenue ratio in the period was 12.5%. This is above 12.3% last year's number and substantially higher than our 10% mid-term target rate.

We remain debt free financing our acquisitions with cash with additional stock or taking on any leverage. Our CapEx was at 3% of revenues or $23.8 million which is 18.6% lower than the previous year. We forecast CapEx to remain in our historical 3% to 4% of revenue range for the year ahead. As of March 31, our trade receivables including unbilled revenue were approximately $159 million compared to 147.3 million as of March 31 last year. The growth amounted to 8.2%. Unbilled revenue decreased from 16.1 million as of March 31, 2016 to 14.5 million at the end of the last fiscal year, which represents 10.1% decrease. Days sales outstanding or DSO excluding unbilled and deferred revenues stood at 64 days, down by two days in comparison with 66 days in the previous year. Full DSO included unbilled and deferred revenues stood at 69 days, down by seven days in comparison with 76 days in the year ended March 31, 2016.

We have finished the year employing approximately 12,800 people, of which 10,807 were IT professionals. Our revenue per engineer increased 2.5% and is now over $78,300.

Now I would like to give you the outlook for the full financial year ending March 31, 2018 We expect to continue executing our company strategy and delivering solid revenue growth. We have a strong pipeline of business in our verticals and we continue looking at new M&A opportunities. We forecast our revenue in fiscal 2018 to reach at least $143 million. It represents an increase of at least 20% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin expectations remains in the range of 17% to 19% and thus dilutive EPS is expected to be at least $1.90 on a US GAAP basis and at least $3.26 on a non-GAAP basis. The EPS is based on an estimated weighted average of 35.035 million diluted shares as of the end of our financial year and in March 31, 2017.

This is it, over to you, Dmitry.

Alina Plaia

Actually we just can move on with the Q&A part and then Dmitry will conclude the call after that.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Steve Milanovich with UBS. Please proceed with your question.

Steve Milanovich

Good morning everyone, first I wanted to ask about revenue, I think you've been previously talking about billion dollar target for next year, it looks like we're closer to 950 now. What's changed in the last couple of quarters is that primarily Deutsche Bank or something else?

Dmitry Loschinin

Hi, sure. We still keep it as a soft target. It's more challenging than before, the way to see it still possible or feasible. Deutsche definitely made an impact and as we initially forecast that single-digit decline, it’s now - though the way we see it, it’s double digit. So close to 20% decline and that's the main factor.

Steve Milanovich

You were saying it's a kind of 15% to 20% decline in the first half, flattish in the second half and then potential growth in fiscal ’19, was that correct?

Dmitry Loschinin

That's correct, we expect the account to hit the bottom somewhat around second, third quarter of our fiscal year and that should be some improvement coming our way. But the impact for the financial year would be around 15% to 20% decline compared to our fiscal ‘17.

Steve Milanovich

Is Harmon still the number three client and if so, what's going on there?

Dmitry Loschinin

Harmon is number three. [indiscernible] acquisition, there are quite a few things being, how to say, quite a few decision to be made the way Harmon will operate and what will be their operating model. So we also expect Harmon, the growth with Harmon to be muted or might even experience some minor decline.

Steve Milanovich

And then when you look at the operating margin decline this past year, how do you break that out among various factors such as smaller accounts making up a larger part of revenue, currency, pricing pressure and so forth.

Dmitry Loschinin

There are two major factors, one is that we rebalance our client portfolio that's definitely the key factor for us and the growth comes from newer accounts that grow very aggressively and therefore we have to invest into the growth. So, overall margins, gross margins have lowered our traditional anchor clients for legacy business. So that would be the main reason and the second one is there M&As. Most of the companies we brought on board they have lower margin profile that traditional Luxoft business. And it is said, are we capable of buying them cheap, but it takes a while usually two years to bring them up to our margin profile.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Anil Doradla with William Blair. Please proceed with your question.

Anil Doradla

Hey guys congrats on the HPAs, you’re building out well. Dmitry, can you give us some long-term targets? How should we be looking at the HPAs over the next kind of 2 to 3 years or even 2 years? That 15%, do you intend to get it to a certain amount? Do you have something in target?

Dmitry Loschinin

We believe that HP in the next two, three years will represent 50% for our revenue and cumulative growth of this least is pretty high, so we are talking like 50% plus year-over-year. So that's the major driver of our growth and by doing that, we’ll definitely reduce concentration of our key accounts. As we said that we anticipate that by the end of our fiscal ’18, single client concentration will be below 15%.

Anil Doradla

Now the 20% topline growth for next year, obviously, there are some organic and inorganic components. Can you break that down a little bit more? But more importantly, on the inorganic side, are there some acquisitions yet to be made to get to that 20% or pretty much most have been baked in?

Dmitry Loschinin

Organic will accelerate, so we anticipate 15% plus. So north of 15% definitely better than in ’17. As for the M&A we are looking at some potential M&A in the pharma and life science space. It's unlikely we will do that intense in terms of M&A activities as of fiscal ’17.

Anil Doradla

So the 3% to 5% inorganic does not include - also includes certain acquisitions that are yet to be made?

Dmitry Loschinin

No, it does not. So what’s reported today, and our forecast does not include any additional acquisition on top of what has been made.

Anil Doradla

And you've already talked about the operating margin compression. And in '18, that seems to be clean out, but was there any FX impact of that or revenue composition from some of the strengthening of some of the currency against dollar?

Dmitry Loschinin

I would ask Evgeny to…

Evgeny Fetisov

Yeah, let me jump here, hi, this is Evgeny. So overall there has definitely been changes in the FX composition of the both revenue and cost, but the overall impact on the bottom line has netted out. So while we didn't get the FX rates as we planned, the bottom line came in close to what we have expected.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Moshe Katri with Wedbush Securities. Please proceed with your questions.

Moshe Katri

Just going back to the discussion on margin compression, should we expect margin compression from the Deutsche Bank renewal this year as well?

Dmitry Loschinin

Not really. Again, Deutsche as you can see reducing, there will be some reshuffling cost so that we will redistribute personnel from Deutsche accounts but it's minor. Overall, our margins with Deutsche stays pretty stable as well as UBS. As we reported on previous calls, we have multi-year deals with those three accounts. So they’re kind of secured in terms of the margins there.

Moshe Katri

And then when you talk about organic growth north of 15%, does that compare roughly to about 12% to 13% organic growth in fiscal ’17. So we're actually going through an acceleration?

Dmitry Loschinin

Yes exactly that's what we are saying. So we actually believe that we should be somewhat around 17%, 18% organic growth. But that's about 5% improvement compared to ’17.

Moshe Katri

And then where are we in terms of the - in terms of the progress on the ongoing plan to diversify your delivery centers or the exposure to one specific area and then kind of looking at some of the other delivery centers across the globe.

Dmitry Loschinin

So, yes, we are doing great, we reported I think - we've been reporting that our concentration within one given geography is below 13% for long time. I believe Ukraine is a large one today that is about 28% give or take somewhat around that. And Poland is now our number two, with Russia and Romania being pretty close. So our overall goal in terms of Eastern European geography is to have for this four geographies be equally distributed. At the same time, we start growing in some other parts of the globe. So our Asian expansion goes well, where we have really decent operational footprint. As of today, we are in Vietnam, we are in Malaysia and we are in India. And obviously this region as we said has a very high potential for growth and therefore they delivery operation will be growing there. I was talking about Americas, we have pretty decent footprint now in the States and our Mexican operation has been aggressively growing as well. So the company continues to diversify its engineering footprint.

Moshe Katri

And then final question, you've indicated that the 20%, at least 20% topline growth guidance assumes no further acquisitions. How is your M&A pipeline, how is your appetite for M&A for the fiscal year looking at this point? Thanks a lot.

Dmitry Loschinin

As I already said that we won’t be as aggressive in our fiscal ’17. We have several target profiles I would say so in mind. And I think this time it will be more looking for something really very strategic and maybe bit more sizable than what you've seen in the past. But again, for now it's early stage developments or nothing to report in the upcoming months I would say.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Joseph Foresi with Cantor Fitzgerald. Please proceed with your question.

Joseph Foresi

What changed for you at Deutsche Bank from the original forecast for this year? And why does it get better after the middle of the year? Is that just comps?

Dmitry Loschinin

Well Deutsche, we didn't know to what extent they would go guiding of their run rate. And again we anticipate that some of the [indiscernible] it is just happening on a broader scale and more severe cuts, which is understood taken into account all of the troubles and the bank committed to significantly reduce the run rate that goes across all of their business lines, but the way we see and this to some extent similar to what we saw last year with UBS.

So they go and do the cut and the cut will be completed by the mid of the year, so we'll get into some stabilization phase and then usually we will see some of the - some of the new opportunities coming our way because again once they more or less stabilize, they still need to execute on some of the strategic programs. Still compliance and regulations in their agenda [indiscernible] probably the key elements. And then their whole digital conversion where Deutsche has committed to invest pretty significant amount of money that should be coming our way at the end of this fiscal year.

Joseph Foresi

Got it. And on the margin front, are we looking to come in at the lower end again this year, the 17%, 19% range?

Dmitry Loschinin

That's likely, yes. And again the company is fulfilling its promise to stay within the range, at the same time we are doing a lot of investments to rebalance the client phase and open newer verticals for instance, healthcare and pharma is a new one and we will be heavily investing money there as well as some of the new areas in automotive fields and telecom. So all of that requires expansion and therefore investments. So also said that we are building and beefing up our presence in Asia and it's not just the presence in key geography also with strong footprint for engineering talents and that will require some investments as well. So all in all, we will balance it so that we should be within the range, but most likely at the low end of the range.

Joseph Foresi

And then, finally, can you run through the factors on the EPS guidance? It seemed to be coming in a bit higher. I know you talked about the tax rate assumptions this year with your assumptions. But I'm wondering is there something that maybe be the interest income or something that I'm missing because we’re coming up a little bit higher than where your guidance is? Thanks.

Evgeny Fetisov

This is Evgeny. So I think you rightly mentioned key things, so we don't expect any substantial interest increment at this point of time given the overall still low interest rate environment. So it's the amount of shares that is probably lower than you anticipate and I guess, year, I guess this is it.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Avishai Kantor with Cowen and Company. Please proceed with your question.

Avishai Kantor

My first question is on the margin profile. Is the automotive segment still below company’s average regarding margin profile?

Dmitry Loschinin

Oh it has been the case actually, what you are saying that the gross margins in automotive are very good, better than any other industry or any other vertical and it continues to be so and we actually see margin improvement. However we put a lot of investment into the field and will continue doing so. So in our way we call it contribution margins that actually incorporate all of that on top of the adjusted run rate. But overall margins in automotive are very good.

Avishai Kantor

And my second question, with the focus on growing talent in Asia Pacific region, in Asia in general, should we assume that India is going to be one of the significant places?

Dmitry Loschinin

India is delivery location, and we will be establish and growing yourself as a premium brand carefully [indiscernible] local talents and some of the Eastern European talents as we've been doing in the past. So we don't anticipate a lot of business coming in that way, but in terms of the talent acquisition that we have open and started this new geography for us.

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, our next question will be our final question for today, it comes from the line of Arvind Ramnani with Pacific Crest Securities. Please proceed you’re your question.

Arvind Ramnani

I just had a bit of technical question. Can you let us know what this impairment loss is and how the gains and losses work when you reevaluate your contingent liabilities? I mean the number was certainly big this quarter. And does it mean some of the acquisitions are coming in differently than what you expected?

Evgeny Fetisov

Yes, this is Evgeny. So thank you for the question. Indeed this is in regards to revaluation of expectations for the acquisition that we had. So we are comparing the actual results to what was forecasted at the time of the deal. So as you may see, we have an impairment of probably $5 million, which also comes in with revaluation of contingent liabilities of $10 million which is net $5 million positive effect plus few million dollars of amortization on the deal, leaving us with a positive effect of $2 million. So the way we structured our deals is that the balance - we payout our balance with a performance of the business. So overall, while we are not getting the say the topline results that we planned for, overall bottom line is better than we expected.

Arvind Ramnani

On your automotive vertical, it looks like outside Harmon, you grew 95% year-on-year and kind of 4Q revenue is about 16.4 million. Just trying to figure what's the normalized revenue base for this automotive business outside of Harmon?

Dmitry Loschinin

Well, again, I'm not sure I understood the question. What do you mean by normalized revenue?

Arvind Ramnani

I mean I guess like the revenue outside of Harmon moves around quite a bit, right, like you have…

Dmitry Loschinin

That’s correct, yes.

Arvind Ramnani

Like 16.4 in 4Q, was 20.6 in 3Q and then in kind of the first couple of quarters it was between like 11 and 13 million. So just trying to figure out what’s the regular revenue for automotive or do you expect the volatility to sort of continue?

Dmitry Loschinin

Well, some volatility comes from the fixed price contracts, but overall the growth is exceptional where else during our fiscal ‘17 closed many new logos. And most of them have really high potential accounts, the way we see it. So our - and as also as we reported on the call that our main inhibitor there for the growth is our ability to bring that the talents on board and scale, our practice to reflect the custom request. In this sense, we actually from our side do not push for Harmon growth because we really need to establish broader customer base and get the deals up and running everywhere. So again, at the end we expect that this business to be about 40% year-over-year and just tremendous opportunities all over the place especially in Europe and still we are not in the States, seriously not in the States and completely out of Asian geographies. So we believe that the industry represents tremendous growth opportunity for the years to come.

Operator

Thank you. Thank you ladies and gentlemen, we've come to the end of our time allowed for question. I'll turn the floor back to management for any final remark.

Dmitry Loschinin

Thank you everyone for your time during our call. We look forward to seeing all of you in the upcoming conference during the next several weeks. Our next earning call will take place in August. Cheers bye.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.