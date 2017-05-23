Facebook's Foray Into Ad Targeting Could Produce Solid New Revenue Stream

source: Stock Photo

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is testing out a new ad system for publishers and clients, with video producers like A+E Networks, Scripps Networks Interactive and Hearst participating in a trial with their clients to see how it works and whether or not it's a service they want to pursue.

A couple of benefits being touted are the size of the base of potential customers Facebook could provide producers and clients, along with easing the process by offering more automation in order to eliminate some of the existing manual work needed to bring publishers and clients together.

With a lot of competition already offering sales tools similar to Facebook, I think it must be selling the potential of its service by its user base and built-in data inherent in the usage of Facebook.

The service and how it works

Facebook is calling the new service Audience Direct. What publishers can to is provide a list of video inventory advertising can be placed against - the cost of the advertising will be included.

Marketing clients will then be able to access the system and acquire ad space according to their needs or desires. The self-service business helps eliminate some of the steps now taken to make these types of ad buys.

What's probably most important is marketers will be able to pick the specific demographic they want to reach, and even a specific location if they choose. This would be valuable because zip codes represent various levels of disposable income and demos that would be valuable for companies to be able to target.

A recent test by Facebook resulted in successful targeted deliverance of ads of 90 percent. That's against the industry average of 59 percent, according to Business Insider.

Competition and challenges

Ad platforms like this aren't new, and there is formidable competition with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), where this is its core business, and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which started to introduce products near the end of 2016 which allow publishers to better understand their audiences.

Much of what Google and Amazon do is based upon the vast amount of data they accumulate through the use of their services. Along with Facebook, this is a competitive advantage they have over traditional ad outlets.

The question to me concerning Facebook is whether or not its customer base is differentiated enough from Google and Amazon for it to significantly grow the new service. With targeting being a big part of its offer, it does eliminate a lot of regions that aren't conducive to generating a lot of sales for marketers. It also removes a lot of potential at the global level if and when the company decides to scale it out.

In the U.S. in 2016, the digital video ad market in the U.S. was about $10 billion, according to eMarketer. That will continue to grow at a rapid pace as Internet video becomes a larger part of content consumption.

Facebook believes it has superior targeting and tracking capabilities that will allow it to win market share.

Conclusion

There is no doubt Facebook is pressing up against the ceiling of what it can generate using ads within news feeds of its user base. That's why it has been experimenting and considering a variety of other services it offers its users, including licensing original content and sporting events.

I see the company needing to find more revenue streams that may not be as large as its core revenue, but combined, will provide a significant increase in revenue and earnings for the social networking giant.

The U.S. digital video market is just starting to take off, and while relatively small at $10 billion, when considering the companies vying for that total, there is long-term potential that will provide those successfully winning market share to generate meaningful revenue for many years into the future.

And as many global markets increase the disposable income of consumers, it will provide further growth opportunities on those fronts as well.

This doesn't have a lot of frontloaded potential in the sense of moving the revenue needle of Facebook, but it could be a strong catalyst if shareholders reward the future potential inherent in this growing business segment.

For now, Facebook has to prove it can compete against strong businesses already in the digital video ad market and show its service is compelling enough to not only maintain, but grow the business in the years ahead.