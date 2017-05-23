North Star Micro Cap Fund - New Holdings With Big Potential

The North Star Micro Cap Fund (MUTF:NSMVX) is a value oriented micro cap fund based out of Chicago. I have a slight preference for investors based outside of Wall Street's financial bubble, although of course Chicago is hardly a small town. I think being outside the finance echo chamber of Manhattan helps with clarity of thinking, although I could just be biased as someone from elsewhere myself.

Anyway, I am definitely biased in favor of learning from investors who have strong historical returns in a way I believe is sustainable, and the North Star Micro Cap Fund meets that criteria. They invest in micro cap stocks, an area I believe is over looked by many market participants for two primary reasons. The first is perception. With tales of "penny stocks" looming large in many investors mind, a natural bias against even a high quality small company exists. The second is practical. As a fund manages a bigger asset base, taking positions in small companies becomes difficult without moving the price. That gives an advantage to small funds and private investors who can effectively invest in these companies, as the lack of competition means they are more likely to be mispriced.

Of course, the actual results of the NSMVX are relevant here as well, because even if it makes sense that you could outperform in this space, if they weren't it wouldn't be as interesting to review their picks. Happily, since inception they have outperformed their benchmark (the Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:IWM)) by over 3% per year, and done so with lower volatility. That is an exceptional record by any standard.

Of course, it is more useful to follow the picks of an investor when you believe they have high conviction in each pick. The fund meets that standard as well. With 33.8% of the fund in their top 10 holdings as of March 31, 2017, the top positions are ones they believe in.

I have written about North Star in the past as part of my series on value investors and their holdings. I covered their largest holding (Acme United (NYSEMKT:ACU)) and what is now their fourth largest holding (A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC)) in that previous article, so if you're interested in those please review it. For this quarter, I will start with Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD), which at 4.0% of the fund is the second largest position.

Blue Bird

Blue Bird is a school bus manufacturer which has been experiencing significant revenue growth, 9% year over year in the last quarter. That being said quarterly earnings were down as the company had changes in product mix and some investment banking fees. Interestingly, the other factor they mentioned on the conference call was expenses taking buses around the country showing them to new prospective clients, an initiative which contributed to 275 customers that were new to the company. That, combined with their alternative fuel engines, suggests that the company is in a strong growth stage. The major risk is that their competitors catch up with them on an R&D basis, and that labor costs begin to rise as the manufacturing industry has been strong and that has started to push up wages.

Blue Bird also has warrants outstanding from its genesis as a special purpose acquisition vehicle. Each warrant (BLBDW) entitles the holder to acquire a half share at $5.75. These are well in the money, and so trade with a relatively small time premium. That makes them effectively a form of leverage on Blue Bird stock, and they don't expire until February 2020.

SP Plus Corp

The next position in the North Star portfolio is SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP). The company manages various parking assets, but generally does not own them. That makes it an asset light business, similar to the various hotel management companies. It lacks the branded nature of those companies, but does generate fee for service income with strong recurring revenue, and 88% contract renewals over the past 5 years according to their recent corporate presentation. That suggests the business is a stable one. I have published a piece on a smaller parking company as part of my subscription service the Microcap Review, which you can read by trying the two week free trial here, so suffice it so say that I think the business is one with a future, even in a world where cars can drive themselves.

The reason I think self-drive isn't a big threat is that I suspect it will take a full generation before regulators allow cars on the road without a person in the drivers seat. Commercial planes still require two, and autopilot technology is much more advanced in that field. The potential for hurting others still exists given cars would be driving on public roads, so even once the technology matures I expect a long window prior to parking becoming obsolete.

LSI Industries

The final company I'll profile today is the fund's 5th largest position, with a 3.3% stake in LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS). The company manufactures and sells lighting and graphics screens to various retail industries. Originally focusing on gas stations, they have sold to everyone from BP (NYSE:BP) to ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) and all the way down the industry line. The later expanded in to sales to fast food restaurants and automotive dealerships. The company manufactures in the U.S., which has the potential to be a bigger competitive advantage under the current administration. Another factor that affects them is electricity prices, as retailers will be more motivated to replace their old fixtures with new LED ones in a higher energy price market.

In conclusion, I would say the North Star fund is worth watching given its excellent historical performance, and its top positions are worth a further look. I have profiled three positions in this update, and you can see the rest of their top 10 positions in their recent fact sheet.