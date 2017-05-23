Microsoft Corporation's (MSFT) Management Presents At J.P. Morgan 45th Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

J.P. Morgan 45th Annual Technology, Media and Telecom Conference Call

May 23, 2017, 11:20 am ET

Executives

Chris Capossela - Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer

Analysts

Mark Murphy - JPMorgan

Mark Murphy

Okay. Good morning everyone. I am Mark Murphy, a software analyst with J.P. Morgan and it is a great pleasure to be here with Chris Capossela, who is an EVP and Chief Marketing Officer with Microsoft. Chris, thank you so much for joining us.

Chris Capossela

Yes. Thanks for having me. It's great to be here.

Mark Murphy

I was hoping we could maybe kick this off by listening to any opening comments you might have and maybe more importantly a little bit of a background or an introduction of yourself.

Chris Capossela

Okay. Great. So thanks everyone obviously for being here and for your support of Microsoft. My name is Chris Capossela and I am the Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President for Microsoft. I on Satya's senior leadership team. So I am a peer to Amy hood, if many of you know her as our CFO. We get to work very closely together and we thought it would be fun to have me spend time with our big investors obviously and I am also from Boston. I have been at Microsoft for 25 years, joined right out of college and had a ton of different jobs and it was three years ago that Satya became our third CEO and a month into his tenure or so he asked me to take on the role of Chief Marketing Officer and join his leadership team. And it's just been an unbelievable sort of three years of having a front row seat at a massive, massive cultural transformation inside the company that I think people have seen outside the company as well.

Mark Murphy

So let us begin with. Let's talk about the brand perception of the company.

Chris Capossela

Sure.

Mark Murphy

You have had this very long, very successful career at Microsoft. It sounds like Satya recognized you immediately within a month and give you this role. You have worked office and productivity. You have worked in consumer and the commercial businesses. You have also been instrumental as well in the retail channel. And I wanted to ask you as a marketer what is it that you think customers get right about Microsoft's image and the understanding of Microsoft's vision? And then on the flipside, what misconceptions do you think might be lingering around where you would spend advertising, marketing dollars to try to correct them.

Chris Capossela

Yes. I mean I think, by and large, know the brand health is just fantastic. If you look at the Interbrand surveys or the BrandZ surveys, they will have Microsoft in the top three or four or five of all brands on the planet and that's fantastic. The competition in tech has other companies in that top list too. So we have obviously our work cut out for us. I would say that for us, the most important thing is to really get people to understand that Microsoft is not really focused on trying to be a cool kid. We are not focused on some of the things that I think our tech competitors focus on.

We are really about empowerment. And Satya spent his time crafting a new mission for the company with the senior leadership team, that's to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. And so the keyword for us is really empowerment where we are never going to worry about whether we are viewed as a cool company. We are going to be worried about making sure that the things people can do with our products are amazing and the things they do are likely to be cool.

If you look at the top 100 books on The New York Times Best Sellers, the people who write those and those books are amazing. The vast majority of those are written work is Word. Is Word cool? Not at all. Word is not going to be a cool tool. But man, it's an empowerment tool. And so I think telling those stories of empowerment are really important to us as a company. And I think that's what you are seeing us do more and more with our marketing.

Most of our marketing now has real people telling their stories of what they are doing with Microsoft technology to transform their company or transform how they spend their personal time. And if you were to just look at the advertisements we run or the videos we make, the vast majority of them now have real people onscreen saying, hey, I am a New York City police officer sketch artist and I sketch the bad guys. And here is how I use the Surface Pen to do that and here is why I love it. Or I am Temenos and I am bringing banking to every country that has a phone and the Microsoft cloud is allowing me to do that.

So we want to really tell these empowerment stories and if people think of us as a company that helps power commercial business, consumers, et cetera, then I think we are doing the right thing. But I love how people are viewing the company right now. It's very positive and the outside perspective finally matches the inside perspective. And that hasn't been true, you know, prior to Satya taking on the CEO role. There was real disconnect between the inside company see how we saw each other and how the outside world saw us. And so that's been awesome to see change.

Mark Murphy

So Word isn't cool, but I will tell you Excel is pretty cool for this audience.

Chris Capossela

Yes. And you know, that's what it comes down to, like, financial people will tell you, Excel's feels amazing. But if you talk to somebody who is an author, they wouldn't say Excel is amazing. They would say Word is amazing.

Mark Murphy

Right.

Chris Capossela

It is all what it does for you, makes it a very important to you. But I think from a brand perspective, people ask me all the time, what are you doing to make Microsoft cool and it's like nothing. I mean we are literally doing nothing to make it cool. We are trying to build great things. And if Surface, people love Surface, fantastic. I want to love you it. But am I doing some metric about cool. I am not doing any metrics about cool.

We measure, do people think Microsoft's best days are ahead? Does Microsoft does tools that matter in my life? Am I proud to use Microsoft products? Would I recommend Microsoft to my friends and family? Those things we measure. No cool factor is in any measurement that we do. And that, I think, is the right mindset for us to have.

Even if someone says to me, Minecraft is so cool, fantastic. I love it. It's just not the goal to make it cool. It's a goal to make it awesome. And I love that my daughter spends hours in Minecraft instead of watching TV or whatever. I think it's a great thing.

Mark Murphy

So if we go back, so in some ways, there has been some real internal change, right? So if you go back a decade, Microsoft was viewed by this audience as being a PC centric company. You had struggling products like the Zune player. You had the less successful Windows launch of Windows Vista. Remember that one?

Chris Capossela

Are you kidding? Yes. I lived through it. I look like I look today because of Windows Vista.

Mark Murphy

It would be fun to have more grey hair. But anyway, you look at the company today and you have got these leading-edge technologies, you have got the HoloLens and there are incredible demos of the HoloLens right now. It looks like it's a step ahead. You have strong advancements in AI. You have cognitive services. You have the Azure platform. How do you think, how was the marketing and branding and advertising kind of evolved to keep lockstep when the technological evolution is so rapid?

Chris Capossela

Yes. Obviously, we try to market what we have as opposed to any visionary future. I am never a huge fan of marketing stuff that people can't that can go use. And so it's one thing to do a sexy demo or give a speech that you have some far-off vision that people get excited about. But I don't think you market those things. I think those are used at important moments in time. The marketing has to be about telling how companies can do better than they are doing today using your stuff. So we really try to focus on what's possible today.

HoloLens is far more than a demo. We have a developer edition out. We have huge companies doing amazing things with HoloLens. So the PGA is doing some cool things with HoloLens. Volvo and Japan Airlines and many, many companies. So that's actually a very real thing and that I can market. And I want to market what they are doing. Hey, how are we reinventing learning with the HoloLens with Case Western University? How is Japan Airlines reimagining the way training happens to service a jet engine.

Jet engines are huge. It's very expensive and hard to train people on how to service them if they have to actually be in front of the jet engine all the time. With HoloLens you don't. You can actually have a regular room that you put the HoloLens on and now you are seeing a hologram of the jet engine and you can have fantastic training with the holograms themselves, moving around, flipping the hologram, getting to the inside components of the hologram without disassembling the jet engine. There are some amazing things there.

So we went to market what's real. We want to market how we can help people digitally transform. And for me, one of the metrics of success is just how often when I call on a customer are we talking about licensing Office versus how often are we talking about how we can help you transform your company? And boy, if you want to know the most shocking difference of the old Microsoft versus the new Microsoft, it's how little time I spend talking about the licensing details of Office and how much time I spend helping customers understand how they can digitally transform their entire company on the Microsoft Cloud, which Office is a major component of. But the dialogue isn't about pricing and packaging and skewing, it's about how do we do this cultural transformation, how do we change our business. And that means we are in very, very good place.

Mark Murphy

So I want to ask you what artificial intelligence is going to be in for this whole equation?

Chris Capossela

Yes. Sure.

Mark Murphy

Many of us, we were just at your Build Conference, a great successful conference up in Seattle. You demoed some incredible technologies, in my opinion. There was computer vision. There was speech. There was that text understanding. You, of course, have Cortana in the portfolio. Many of us thought that this Story Remix that was a big hit. It was a way to take -- it takes your photos and your videos and it will kind of automatically create a movie out of them.

Chris Capossela

That's right.

Mark Murphy

It will put it to music and then you click a little button and it will remix the whole thing and do it all differently.

Chris Capossela

You can pick the actor you want to be the star. You could pick one of the --

Mark Murphy

It was incredible. You can tag them and the text will follow them. You can turn a soccer ball and it will be an exploding soccer ball. It was really incredible. So these things demo well, but Google is also pretty hard at work.

Chris Capossela

Oh, yes.

Mark Murphy

On artificial intelligence. And they are no slouch in this arena. And so I want to ask you who do you think has the clearest vision for AI right now? And as a company, how do you think about building a sustainable advantage in that market?

Chris Capossela

Yes. I mean obviously I want to say we have the best vision in it. It's no huge surprise. I think you know Google is not the only one. Everybody, obviously, is jumping on sort of the AI bandwagon. One of the things that I love about Microsoft is just the deep amount of investments we have made in deep research. And so to do AI well, it's not a gimmick.

Like you have to have an incredible team of researchers that are dedicated to these really, really hard computer science problems of vision or of speech-to-text or text-to-speech or the many, many different things that we are working on. And I only think there is a handful of companies that have built the deep research talent inside the company to do this really well and certainly Microsoft would be at the top of the list. Harry Shum is super recognized as many others are. He leads our AI and research team.

But then obviously, the magic comes into how do you figure out how to apply it. And for us AI, I think is broader than it is for more companies. Many companies you take a look at like IBM with Watson, it's one thing. And they talk about it as one thing. And they have done a ton of marketing on it, et cetera. But for Microsoft, AI actually spans so many different things we do. These cognitive services are services that developers can use right now to integrate AI into their own applications.

So if you want to make a construction site safer using cameras, we demoed this at Build. We are just using off-the-shelf cameras on a construction site that is always under surveillance anyways, for safety reasons. The cameras can do amazing things using our cognitive services and the Microsoft Cloud to identify that a dangerous piece of equipment hasn't been put away correctly or there is a chemical spill that no ones attending to. And having the AI to do that, those developer services exist right now.

But Microsoft also has the ability to build AI into the products that you are all using every single day. So when you use Office, more and more of Office is going to be driven by these AI models to make it incredibly easy for you to get started in Excel or get started in PowerPoint, figure out what data you should go bring into your Excel spreadsheet based on what you are doing. There is just so much that we can do that. It isn't just about the developer, but that's actually about the billions of people who use Windows and Office every day.

So for us, there is multiple components for our AI strategy and I think we have got the broadest view of it. And you saw a lot of the press coming out of the Build saying, wow, we were really impressed with Microsoft's approach to AI, which is great for us to see.

Mark Murphy

So the structural advantage for Microsoft, it will begin with the quality of the talent that you have in the research lab.

Chris Capossela

Right.

Mark Murphy

The commitments to the research labs. The PhDs that you have there. But are you trying to say that there is a structural advantage in being able to not just infuse AI into your own Microsoft technology, but being able to appeal to the base of developers that are going to unleash their own with the developer toolkit?

Chris Capossela

Yes. That's right. You need to make AI capabilities available through the cloud platform so that any developer can just come and bring AI to their own solutions. So Azure has to be great at giving you massive sort of supercomputing capabilities for AI. The actual AI APIs for learning and vision and speech have to be there. And then every developer can get at them and we can integrate AI into our own first party applications. And that's where I think you get a span that's broader than what most companies will be able to do.

Mark Murphy

Okay. Now let's list transition that into a little discussion of AWS versus Azure.

Chris Capossela

Sure.

Mark Murphy

I want to ask you, I guess the simple question is, just how do you position the differentiators between these platforms from a marketing perspective? When you look at the numbers, Amazon's footprint is larger if you are just looking at the Infrastructure-as-a-Service. So the compute and storage, they are run rating a little under $15 billion. Azure's run rating around $3.5 billion right now. But Azure is growing faster. It's growing noticeably faster. And I want to understand, how do you make sure the world doesn't get stuck in a mindset that this is just a commodity layer? It's storage and compute. There is no difference between these two platforms and treating like a commodity.

Chris Capossela

Correct. First, I won't confirm those numbers. So just for the record, I don't recognize that Azure number but I am sure you have a model behind it. I just want to make sure I don't say yes to that number.

Mark Murphy

I understood. We understand there is some wiggle room in the big picture.

Chris Capossela

Anyways, I would say a couple of things. One of the most important things we hear from customers that our approach is quite different than other cloud providers, is this deep understanding of the need for hybrid. A deep understanding that the ability to write an application for the public cloud and then be able to run it in their own data center using Azure stack is a massive advantage. If you want to do business in Russia, it's hard to find a data center. a cloud provider in Russia that meets all the needs of Russia, as one example, but there are many other examples.

With Azure stack, you can buy your own hardware, you can run it yourself in whatever place you want to run it and yet you are building an application that works exactly on-premise as it works in the Azure Cloud. So there is a major shipping and tour company that has big cruise liners that take people out into the big open ocean and they loved the notion of Azure stack because they can write their applications for when people are connected to the Internet, the ship is connected, but they can also write their applications and run them on Azure stack on the ship when they are not connected or when it's very expensive to be connected, you may choose not to be connected.

So Microsoft's really the only one who can take you from your data center to a hybrid data center to the public cloud and that alone is a massive, massive advantage as big enterprise IT moves from holding onto everything to realizing that the world is going to be a blend and I think that realization that the world is a blend of public and hybrid and private is something that plays to Microsoft's strength.

Then you get to the actual things we offer on Azure that are incredibly differentiated. Office 365 is built on Azure. Dynamics 365 is built on Azure. These higher-level services that aren't about storage. The cloud storage business is a very uninteresting business. But running full-fledged machine learning models that help companies do predictive analytics for when they should repair their elevators, that's actually very high value, there you can charge a margin for that business and that plays to our strength. So Infrastructure-as-a-Service may be a requirement, but it's not actually where we think the exciting and interesting part of the cloud is going.

That's the higher level services that we actually feel like we can do quite well. And you are seeing that in our growth rates. Then you can get super technical and you say, hey, we have a better data center footprint than anybody else. We are in more regions than Amazon and Google combined. We are the only public cloud company that legally operates in China. We are the only public cloud company that has a data center in Germany that respects the data sovereignty laws of Germany. So those are good advantages too. But I think hybrid is critical and the higher level services. Those are the ones that will last that are really differentiating over many, many years.

Mark Murphy

So hybrid and higher-level services. If this whole war, if the cloud platform's war is starting to enter a new phase, right, if we look back on it and say Phase 1 really was about tech-first companies. It was about Uber and Netflix and Airbnb.

Chris Capossela

Okay.

Mark Murphy

If we look forwards and say, Phase 2 is going to be about enterprise IT, would it be your opinion that having these higher-level services is essentially going to allow Microsoft to catch up and surpass AWS in that market for storage and compute? Or would your answer be, well, it doesn't really matter. It's all going to come down to the higher level services anyway?

Chris Capossela

I certainly think that the track record that we have in the enterprise plays well to Microsoft's strength. The account teams that we have calling on large enterprises. The fact that most are running their email through our cloud and email, believe it or not, has become just this incredibly important line of business system and we have many, many CEOs telling me, hey, I can deal with an SAP outage, I can't deal with an email outage for a second. So you have to have, 99.999%, five nines isn't enough for your email system.

I think having that track record and that relationship where customers trust us, they know there are going to be mistakes made, but they trust us to respond to those mistakes really well. There is no doubt as the data estate and datacenters move to the cloud on the enterprise side that we have a wonderful opportunity that's ours to lose, shall we say, but I also speak to lots of companies that are on AWS and they tell me the today 90% of my spend in the cloud is AWS and only 10% of it is on Azure and I already have a goal to make that 50-50. And that has actually nothing to do with, they believe in us more, they literally just want balance of trade. They literally just want the ability to sort of say, hey, it's going to be better for my company if I use multiple vendors here and obviously a given that Amazon is in the top spot and we are in the same spot, we have a lot of headroom from simply playing balance of trade across the cloud.

Mark Murphy

So dual sourcing for whether it's redundancy or back up or just having --

Chris Capossela

Or pricing.

Mark Murphy

Or pricing.

Chris Capossela

Exactly. Negotiation power, sure.

Mark Murphy

And that's going to become common.

Chris Capossela

Without a doubt. I hear that more and more from people. And that basically says, hey, we have arrived. People see us as a real vendor in the space and we are actually the clear number two. And so there is a lot of upside for us.

Mark Murphy

Yes. Okay. And we see that in our CEO survey work, by the way. It certainly backs up that a lot of progress is going to be made by Azure. We have about 13 minutes remaining. Why don't we check now for questions from the audience. We have one up here in the front and could we get a microphone up here?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Q - Unidentified Analyst

I can speak loud too.

Mark Murphy

She is almost here. There it is.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. Relative to industrial IoT, could you talk a little bit about, because a lot of people in the room are interested in this, what role Azure is going to play in terms of providing Edge services and what industry areas are you guys going to concentrate on? So very interested in that area in terms of what you are doing?

Chris Capossela

So at our Build Conference, we talked about our world view of computing moving to this intelligent cloud and intelligent edge where the cloud is incredibly important, but there will be 25 billion devices that are connected and considered smart devices in the next couple of years according to your various industry analysts. And so there is just a massive opportunity for us to have intelligence at the edge of the cloud that runs on these devices themselves. Lots of people like to think about the mobile phone as the device, but we see industrial opportunities, just an incredibly wide array of different device types.

We have a wonderful opportunity at Microsoft and IoT is one of our fastest-growing Azure services to have a lot of these devices be powered by Windows and to have even more of these devices use our Azure IoT services that allow them to do compute on the device itself. You can imagine building a neural network on Azure and then deploying it to an edge device that's doing something super interesting. Maybe it's a robot or a snake that somebody's driving into a place that a human being can't crawl into to do some sort of security thing and that's an amazing opportunity.

We think there is going to be tons of these. I mentioned cameras getting smarter and smarter and being able to do workplace safety where you are building a sort of neural network in Azure, deploying it to device on the edge and that device on the edge becomes incredibly valuable to a company for all the things that it can do. Whether it's workplace safety, whether it's checking towers for needing to be repaired. Those things are all super interesting to us. Retail is a vertical that we think this is really interesting for. Discrete manufacturing is an industry we think this is very interesting for. Financial services would be another one. Healthcare would be another one.

So four or five industries that we think IoT is particularly well-suited to and this notion of devices on the edge of the cloud are areas where we are pretty excited to go after. And hopefully we will see lots of great Azure growth, but also Windows Embedded growth as well as Windows powers a lot of devices you may not know that it's powering. Gas stations, vending machines, et cetera.

Mark Murphy

Are there questions from the audience? We have another one right here.

Unidentified Analyst

Recently, there was a New York Times article on how Google has taken over the classroom. Anecdotal, my son is in second grade and when he does school projects, he actually does not use or uses Google Docs and it's not his choice, it's what the school as a whole uses. Is education and schools and classrooms an important frontier for Microsoft?

Chris Capossela

Yes. It is. The education space is a really interesting space, because everything is basically free when it comes to software and technology. The hardware is obviously not free, but the software is. And so from a business model perspective, you would say, huh, but from these are the workers of the future. These are the CEOs and the inventors of the future. And so we think it's very important for us to have today's students, particularly starting in middle school maybe even fourth grade and up using Windows and using Office and using Minecraft in the classroom, using Skype in the classroom, we think is really interesting opportunities for us.

I know the article you are talking about. A couple of weeks ago we had a major education event that Satya kicked off where we introduced a new version of Windows called Windows 10 S and we introduced a bunch of hardware from our hardware partners, including a brand-new laptop from Microsoft called the Surface laptop that runs on Windows 10 S. And Windows 10 S has the very important capability of essentially being locked down. You can't download anything from the web on the machine and it starts up very quickly and it stays very clean and safe and secure a thousand days later after you start using it.

And most Macs and Windows PCs don't have that property because it can download anything. They sort of get cruddy over time and you have to go back and clean them up. And this is one of the reasons that Google has had success in the education space with Chromebook that don't have that property. So we think the combination of Windows 10 S plus low-priced hardware from our hardware partners plus fantastic tools like OneNote which students absolutely love, like Minecraft which helps kids learn how to program in the classroom. We have some real assets that Google doesn't have that we think we are ready to really do a phenomenal job in the education space and I think that's super important.

If you look broadly around the world, Windows and Office are still incredibly strong in education, but there are countries like the U.S. where we have a lot of room to do better and we think Windows 10 S, great hardware, great manageability to manage these devices, Minecraft, Skype, OneNote, Office, we have got a really awesome story to tell and we are ready to go out and tell it now.

Mark Murphy

There is one back there.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. You had just an in-depth comparison between Azure and AWS. Can you talk about the differentiation you have between your AI and Google's AI? Which one's better? And you talked about data and analytics and Google also offers that. How do you differentiate your product compared to theirs?

Chris Capossela

Yes. So Harry Shum would be a much better person to answer this question than me, but I would say that there is a whole series of tests that these AI engines get put through in terms of who does a better job at a deeper level of understanding and this is true computer science. These aren't like industry benchmarks run by a Gartner. This is now we are talking about let's go visit MIT, Carnegie Mellon, et cetera, et cetera. And they are people who dedicate their lives to doing computer vision. And one of the areas that we really excel in is computer vision.

Being able to recognize objects in the world and not just tell you that it's a person, but actually be able to give you incredible detail about what that person is doing, the emotions that that person has, what the person is looking at, if they are wearing glasses, if they are wearing a blouse, what color is that blouse. Like the ability for us to recognize objects goes, I think, far beyond what anybody else has done. Now I am sure Google is busy trying to do better than us and we will continue to leapfrog. That is the technology world. But I would say today, Harry would probably sit up here and say, I would happily compare our algorithms around vision, text, speech et cetera to anybody's and we think they are better than anybody's in the world.

You look at we just showed with PowerPoint. And we did this demo using what we call Translator integrated into PowerPoint where somebody was speaking to a PowerPoint slide in English and anybody else on their phone could essentially dial in to the presentation and you choose the language that you want to see the subtitles in on your phone and we support something like 60 languages. So I am speaking in English and on this phone, it's showing what I am saying in Chinese, on this phone it's showing what I am saying in Spanish, on the screen we are showing what I am saying in French as subtitles.

That type of speech-to-text translation at high, high levels of accuracy, we would say we are doing better than anybody else. I am sure there is a slew of tests that Google would say they are doing better than us. We are both quite good at this. But I don't think there are 20 companies that are quite good at this. I think it's a very small number of companies that can afford to put the R&D into being really world-class at AI, just like there are very few companies that can be world-class at running global data centers.

So we think it's a very small number of players, one, two or three, probably two or three. And we are very proud to be at the top of that list. And we are going to fight every day. But there aren't going to be 20 of them. It's going to be a very small number.

I though I saw a hand way in the back with a kind of blue sweater, but maybe he got his question answered. Any other questions?

Mark Murphy

There is one in the back left corner.

Chris Capossela

A cell phone waving.

Mark Murphy

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Sorry to make you run. Can you talk a little bit more about China? Microsoft has said repeatedly, Satya and you just now that Azure is the only public cloud to operate legally in China. Amazon would disagree with that, I think. Can you go into a little more detail about what you mean?

Chris Capossela

Well, having a data center actually in China run through a joint venture with Chinese organization that the government recognizes, we are the only ones in the world that do that. Google doesn't do that. Amazon doesn't do that. There are Chinese companies that do it, of course. We are the only multinational that does that. That's specifically what I am talking about.

Any other? There he is.

Mark Murphy

That was the one.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you talk about gross margin progression in your cloud business?

Chris Capossela

Sure.

Unidentified Analyst

Overall cloud makes 50% gross margins now, I believe?

Chris Capossela

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you comment on the individual components? And how you see that over the next couple of years?

Chris Capossela

That I can't comment on, of the individual components. I will get in deep trouble. Amy will never ever let me out of the house again if I talk about the individual components. I will tell you, I think if Amy were here, she would say, hey, look the progress that we are making, both on the cost of sale side, we are pleased with and also on the cost of providing the service, the actual COGS of running Azure, Office 365, we are making the progress that she expects us to make, which I think is very good progress.

So I think both the cost to get a sale and the marketing cost to acquire a customer are headed in the right direction as well as substantial improvements on the cost to run our cloud infrastructure. We want to see progress on both of those things and we are seeing progress on both of those things. I think she would also say, hey, quarter-to-quarter, you may see some lumpiness as the investments we make in CapEx might boost a little bit this quarter when we open up a new data center or what have you. But in general, I think we are very happy to be on the plan that she has laid out, both from the $20 billion cloud revenue run rate, but also from getting the gross margin to be where we want it to be. And I think there is nothing that we see structurally that makes us feel like we can't be at scale that Amazon is at with fantastic or with very good gross margin. And I think that answer will allow me to keep coming back to conferences like this.

Mark Murphy

We would like that. And on that note, we are out of time. We will wrap up there. Chris, it has been such a great honor having you with us. And thank you for joining us.

Chris Capossela

Thank you so much. Thank you Mark. Nice to meet you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.