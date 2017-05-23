Halliburton's (HAL) CEO Jeff Miller Presents at UBS Oil and Gas Conference 2017 (Transcript)

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

2017 UBS Oil and Gas Conference Call

May 23, 2017 8:30 a.m. ET

Executives

Jeff Miller - CEO

Analysts

Angie Sedita - UBS

Angie Sedita

All right. Good morning everyone. Thank you very much for being here. We’re very pleased to have you here at our UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference in Austin, Texas. And I'm very pleased particularly to have our first presenter here, Halliburton’s Jeff Miller. Jeff was named last week the new Chief Executive Officer for Halliburton, which is effective as of June 1, 2017. He has served as Vice President of Halliburton since August 2014 and prior to that, Chief Operating Officer since 2002. Jeff began his career with Halliburton in 1997 and served in a number of leadership roles. And we're going to do a fireside chat this morning. So we'll just go straight to that.

Jeff Miller

All right.

Angie Sedita

Okay. So well first, congratulations Jeff. Maybe you can talk about strategies, technologies, roles that you've done in Halliburton over the years and give us a perspective of what you've done within Halliburton, just to your influence in the company over the past several years.

Jeff Miller

Sure. I’ve had a chance to almost work in every part of the company at one time or another. Started out in finance for a couple of years, worked on the Dresser acquisition way back in the day. Ran business development for Halliburton for two years. I was involved really - then that was as we expanded internationally as much as anything during 2011 and 2012. Been President I guess or Chief Operating Officer for four years. Have done a lot of work around service quality and strategy in terms of how we go to the market, particularly our strategy around how we collaborate and engineer solutions to maximize asset value for our customers and that’s a lot of great traction for us.

Angie Sedita

And then maybe I’ve noticed myself that you - some of your strengths and some of the things that you feel like you have an affinity for is really working with the customers and also internally within Halliburton, but one of your greatest strengths is your customer relationships.

Jeff Miller

Yes. I've been very fortunate. I’ve been finding customers for nearly 20 years now and all over the world, which gives me a great perspective. I’ve, like I said, worked in every region at one point or another and led operations, which is Halliburton includes managing customer relationships. I enjoy that part of the business. I started - my first real operating job was in business development in Venezuela. Spent about half of my career outside the US. And so yes, I enjoy working with customers.

Angie Sedita

Good. And then when you think about your role going forward within Halliburton, how will it evolve? What will change? I know you were already doing the day to day for the last four years, but what will change from what you've already been doing?

Jeff Miller

Well, I think I’ll get a chance to spend more time with our shareholders. I look forward to doing that, at least more than I have in the past. I know a number of the faces that are here today. So I’ve done some of that, but I would expect to spend more time doing that. And obviously more time managing the parts of the business that I haven’t, which is managing the C council and also the CFO.

Angie Sedita

And then the time I think that we had a conversation last night, the time that you've spent with investors, you think that does give you an edge in presenting to the board what investors are looking for, what customers are looking for and that's integral to you moving forward.

Jeff Miller

Look, it always matters what our shareholders think and I find nothing sharpens a strategy, sharpens the mind, better than direct one on one conversation with shareholders. And they get a chance to look at a broad piece of the business kind of like of our customers. And if we're willing to listen closely to what both customers have to say and shareholders have to say, there’s a lot to be gained from that.

Angie Sedita

And then let's talk about the business. I mean at one point you said 900 is the new 2000 and now it may be actually 800 is the new 2000. So can you talk about what you're seeing today at this rig counts and this capacity on the frac side?

Jeff Miller

Yes. I think I certainly feel like I was a little high on my number. 800 feels very busy. And it's happening like we thought in terms of the rig efficiency is there, which is driving substantially more completion activity. Fewer rigs drive more completion activity. We're seeing that today not only in terms of number of stages, but sizes of stages has also compounded the level of activity. We're up about three times what we were in 2014 in terms of sand volume, just pure volume. And so the demand is there and it's driven off again, as I said, that lower rig count. And I don't know that that it makes - it's going to continue to move up, but it's simply going to drive more and more activity.

Angie Sedita

Yes. And then, so can you talk about what you're seeing on pricing? And we were talking about this a little bit last night as far as deceleration, acceleration, flat. Where are you on the pricing side and what are you seeing today versus where you were, what you were seeing at the beginning of the year?

Jeff Miller

I mean the momentum around pricing continues to move up. And so very positive. It really started in Q4 of last year where we really tried to probe the market to see if there was room to move. We saw some green shoots, but I’d describe it as a bar room brawl. It absolutely was brawling in Q4 last year to see if prices would move. As they started to move, that's what precipitated our move in Q1 to accelerate reactivation simply as our team on the ground started to get a better sense of customer urgency, which ultimately drives pricing momentum. We were able to react very quickly then.

Angie Sedita

And then thoughts on pricing in the back half of 2017. And then another item we discussed is if the rig count does flatten, how much activity is still left to be done on the completion side where you could still see revenue growth even in a flat rig market?

Jeff Miller

Yes. I mean there's a lot of activity that is not being attended to now. And so I think that rig count today, we keep - we talk about it flattening. It hasn't flattened at all. In fact up 18 more rigs last week, but nevertheless the customer urgency is there to meet production targets and I really feel like - I mean there are enough rigs in the market to drive revenue growth through the second half of the year, at least for Halliburton and I expect that that’s, to a degree, going to be driven around service quality, the flat quality that we tend to see when customers get urgent and all over constant..

Angie Sedita

Right. And then if we talk a little bit more about pricing. We have two camps of equipment, right, your legacy equipment and your newly reactivated equipment and newly activated equipment is getting leading edge. Legacy is still moving forward. How long do you think it will take for legacy to get to leading edge pricing and is that late 2017? Is it early 2018? And maybe you can talk about the differences between legacy and reactivated equipment.

Jeff Miller

Sure. I mean it's quarters, not years. I think on our last earnings call, I said from that point in time, somewhere in the range of four quarters to get the legacy portfolio moved up into what we think are leading edge pricing. It's not scientific, but it's not a bad booking. Those things are - and it's every single day the guys are working on that and we see customers. As we bring equipment into the market at leading edge, it also opens an opportunity to have a discussion about legacy portfolio that may be with the customer. I think generally speaking, customers reconcile that prices are moving up, but there's also a pace at which we can do that simply because we look at our customers very carefully in terms of efficiency, their willingness to in effect absorb our value proposition or allow us to be more successful working with them. And so it doesn't make sense to abandon customers that we know are going to ultimately move up in terms of pricing. It’s better to do that sort of at the pace that it happens.

Angie Sedita

Right. And so there's no contract, right? And so you're coming back to the customer every two to three months and you’re revisiting the pricing conversation to move that along.

Jeff Miller

Some tell me it's every day. So I don’t know. That’s somewhere in between those two levels of frequency, but just a lot of dialogue with customers around pricing, around service quality in terms of what’s the differentiation around Halliburton and allowing our customers to meet their targets.

Angie Sedita

Right. And then you’ve accelerated the reactivation of your frac fleet as one metric to reach your normalized margins more quickly. So what's your thoughts as to how long it'll take to see those normalized margins? And can you go back so that the cycles are say the low 20s? Can you go back to the high margins that we saw or the peak margins we saw in 2014 and what are the obstacles? What could it take to get back to those levels?

Jeff Miller

Look, I think it’s - let's get to the normalized first, but I think that the overall amplitude will be less over time. I think that there'll be points in time where we might get above that sort of normalized space, but obviously there's been some below. I think it's probably not reasonable to use the deepest downturn on record as sort of a benchmark in our average. So it is in our average. I don't know that that’s - those lows are not necessarily indicative of what a normalized market might look like. So I think somewhere in - less amplitudes than maybe we saw in 2011 and that timeframe. But really believe that, particularly if we're in a range bound environment, we talked about that, this range bound environment, if it's range bound around 50, will work for North American customers and that’s very good for us.

Angie Sedita

Right. So then moving your legacy to the pricing that you have under reactivation - reactivated equipment and then moving towards these normalized margins, let’s say low 20s, is that reasonable to think we could be there in the first half of 2018?

Jeff Miller

I think that a couple of things we need to see happen and they are happening, but we need to see continued customer urgency, very important. The drive for efficiency is very important. We need to see pass-through on cost. So these are some of the signposts that we saw in the last cycle. And if you recall, we were encroaching 20% in Q3 of 2014 and that all happened in about three quarters. Now, I don't - given the size of the portfolio and the base that we're coming from, at some point in 2018 feels about right. But it doesn't - that's probably not a bad book end .I don't think it's 2017.

Angie Sedita

And then do you think that you can return, not only to the margins, but to the peak earnings that you realized in 2014 in this kind of range of down oil environment?

Jeff Miller

I think so. I mean a lot of cost that’s come out of the business is staying out of the business today. No question that it’s more competitive, certainly in pockets. But I also think that earnings ultimately rule the day. And I think earnings - we certainly focus on earnings and I think bigger pieces of the market will focus on earnings as well as this cycle unfolds.

Angie Sedita

And then do you think that you need to have international come back before that’s realized?

Jeff Miller

Look, I think international is going to unfortunately tread water for a bit. I don't know that it needs to come back. We'll continue to trim cost internationally. That team is working very hard. That team knows how to execute kind of in any market and I think will be effective. The infrastructure that we've built out doesn't go away, but we will certainly scale that back as we look at markets that either have a - look at the timing form coming back. Some may never come back just given the producing power of the Middle East, North America and probably Russia will likely be more dominant. So there are some marginal markets that may not come back, but by and large, we manage in that every day in terms of where to be.

Angie Sedita

And then so how much cost do you think you have to pull out of international and what markets do you think would lead the recovery when it does start to occur? And then what would lag?

Jeff Miller

Yes. I think that - I mean a lot of the big cost is out. So I think a lot of what you see is trimming around the edges. We’ve done some things to combine and consolidate, etc., but the big move, I don't see that at least imminent because we like what we have and they execute very well. And if we look around the world, obviously Middle East is the most resilient. I think that - you'd like to think - I'd like to think that sort of West Africa would be the next to come back, but it’s more likely there’s not going to be mature field activity in Asia, which seems to be hit very hard right now as it struggle through. And then probably the slowest to recover I think is Latin America and just given - not Latin America. Just a variety of headwinds facing each country. It seems like each one has a story in and of itself, which doesn't lend itself to kind of a secular recovery.

Angie Sedita

And then going back to the US, I believe you're going to have your entire fleet reactivated here by the end of Q2. And so thoughts on new builds and what you would need to see to consider new contraction on pricing and just the environment.

Jeff Miller

Yes. I mean I'll preface these comments with we’ve got the luxury of waiting later in the cycle than anyone else given our manufacturing footprint at Duncan, which is very, very effective. But we would need to see leading edge become sort of printed in the books, leading edge. We need to see those - our expectation around what margin ramps look like starting to get printed. And at that point, we would make a decision to actually build, but that’s not a decision we've made. It’s not a decision we need to make today and we’re most focused right now on driving to leading edge margins with what we have.

Angie Sedita

Right. And then, so to consider new builds, is it that you have reactive fleets in the teams on the margin side or is it need to start with the 20? Or is there a certain kind of financial parameter that you're …?

Jeff Miller

I’m not going to share that with you just because it translates into a lot of competitive things that we're doing, but it would need to be more than directional and we need to see the sustainability of that leading edge pricing, which would also include sort of our view of customer urgency and being - certain that this is translating into the margins we expect. We’re obviously closer to normalize than where we are today.

Angie Sedita

Right. And then, so you, unlike everyone else, you build most of your pressure pumping in house and including you were saying last night, your frac pumps. What's the time horizon that you could make the decision and get the equipment deployed? And what advantage do you think you have obviously on manufacturing orders in house?

Jeff Miller

Well, we can move fairly quickly. I mean I won’t give people dates and days, but it's very quickly. It’s inside of a quarter when we're ready to move. The advantages of building our equipment in-house are many fold. First, the speed, but probably more importantly is the motivation of that team and Duncan is not to - I mean they are efficient. In fact they brought the cost of equipment down through the downturn in terms of some of the things that they've done to lean out their processes. But more importantly, when they build equipment, they build it for total cost of ownership. And I mean that is front and center to talk to that team. I mean they can walk you through the minutiae of decisions that they've made that helped equipment last longer and that's the luxury you have or that's the motivation you have when you’re building your own for consumption as opposed to for sale in the market. Our guys know they don't get any margin on replacement parts, so they're not building things to sell replacement parts. It makes a difference and it translates not only into efficiency on location, but also service quality. And I think that just the attention to detail and not wanting anything to get repaired. They measure themselves in fact on design changes that they make. How long do those hold up in the team?

Angie Sedita

And then you’re now moving to the sandbox versus the sandcastle. So maybe you could talk a little bit about that decision and the process of putting this into the system.

Jeff Miller

Yes. Look, we're very excited about sandbox and the prospects of what that might mean and we're very thoughtful about the things that we own and where we put our capital. And so it turns out to be a very good relationship because we’ll rent that equipment. We think there’ll be lots of boxes in the marketplace, but we like these boxes. But what they do is they become very integral 5to how we work on location. So it starts allowing us to take capital away from location, which just makes us more efficient. And so we're very, like I said, very excited about what those prospects are. That may not mean that we use them on every location because that's a lot of locations, but we think there's a large swath of situations where we'll be much more efficient with that box solution.

Angie Sedita

And that efficiency is time or money or both?

Jeff Miller

It's time, but mostly money. Then it's money fortunately that accrues at Halliburton. So it’s - when we think about - back up just a minute. When we think about any kind of technology or capital starts with, does it make more barrels or does it drive lower cost? And sandbox clearly drives lower cost and it comes more in the form of demurrage and all of the costs associated with trucking that you get a rate from A to B, but if you make me wait, that's a whole different rate and that's one that we control. And so in effect we're able to eliminate that whole tranche of the right schedule around waiting to unload, offload, stand in line. In some ways we can preplan stacking boxes of sand so that really - that's a big part of the cost is the efficient use of trucking. And then second is really the simplicity of the trucks. When I think about trucking and I’m really glad we don't own a fleet of Fruehaufs because we're not going to need those. In fact it's fairly simple, inexpensive setup and trailer and kit that moves these boxes around.

Angie Sedita

And then, so when you think about bottlenecks of the industry, we have sand. We have labor. We have logistics. What do you think could alleviate in the second half of the year? What could be better, if anything maybe sand and what do you think is actually going to continue to work?

Jeff Miller

I think that - look, I still believe that as more sand capacity comes on, sand pricing comes under some pressure. Pace of that, I can't predict with certainty when that will be, but there’s just a lot of capacity coming on in the marketplace. Nevertheless, I think there's a path to pass that through to customers and also use that as a tool to demonstrate what might be a better frag design or something that is more efficient besides just a particular grain of sand that may or may not be available on that day. The labor will get tighter. We're seeing that now. I’m really so fortunate with Halliburton in terms of what they're able to do. Our HR people and our organization is able to respond to and they're able to hire from really the entire US and which makes, from a Halliburton standpoint, our ability to overcome that a lot better. We've got great luck rehiring people that we let go. I mean one of the toughest things that I've had to do in the last few years was the reductions in force that we took. A lot of good people left the company. We’ve got about a 50% update on returning those people to the market, at least to Halliburton, which then shortens training, then shortens a whole lot of other things.

Angie Sedita

Right. And then and I'm kind of going back a step, the cost issue, you had the cost issues in Q1, right, with the reactivation of the fleet. That's going to continue into Q2. Do you think you start to see that dissipate in Q3 or is it not towards the end of the year?

Jeff Miller

I think Q3, I mean we've said this all sort of winds up in Q2 and then Q3 ought to be generally unencumbered.

Angie Sedita

5Okay. And then on the sand, do you think that there - with the capacity coming on, do you think the pricing could start to subside or be alleviated or at least maybe the acceleration in pricing or it’s still unclear?

Jeff Miller

Not as clear, but I think from our perspective we always try to contract some part of our sand. What happens is volumes out run that to a degree. But I also think the market is becoming more and more sensitized to the cost of sand, which allows us to pass a lot of that through. So I think we’ll get relief one way or another, but I still hold that there’s just a lot of capacity out there coming into the market. And so from our standpoint, we think about logistics and logistics are generally portable as opposed to mines, meaning we're able to get to the mine gates with rail cars, logistic trams load all of those things without actually owning and investing in the mines themselves.

Angie Sedita

All right. And then thoughts on - we've seen all these IPOs, right, on the frac side and now OneStim. So what are you seeing with these companies that have IPOs? Are they more aggressive before the IPO and then they start to become more disciplined? How has the market changed with all this behavior?

Jeff Miller

Yes. I mean it's a little early to say, but I mean that behavior has to change when they’ve got public shareholders. And I suspect that that will change behavior as much as anything, accountability around returns. Prior to IPO, typically we see real market share grab in terms of what can we do. But at the same time it's also caused all kinds of behavior around moving around and changing positions. One thing at Halliburton, we put a lot of effort into getting the - knowing what we're pricing, with deals we make we stand behind. We’re on time. We show up and I think that if anything, serves to reinforce why customers use Halliburton. I think there will be a lot of demand for our services and there are almost independent of that. At the very bottom of the cycle, all the value propositions are stressed. I think as you move back into something that's more normal and which is what we're seeing now. A lot more value is paid or afforded by customers to - ability to execute technology, making better wells.

Angie Sedita

And then thoughts on the OneStim.

Jeff Miller

I mean my view that validates North America as the place where the action will be. We knew those assets were on the market or being marketed. I’d prefer them to be owned by Schlumberger. There may be somebody else clearly that’s responsible organization driven to make returns. So great competitor. And I also think it’s clear that technology matters in North America. We’ve said it for a long time. I think we’ll see more of that, which ultimately is very good for us.

Angie Sedita

And maybe you could talk about the technology within frac that you have a number of initiatives that any part of it you've driven, what sets you apart from your peers on the technology side, on the frac side, given that it is perceived really as a commodity, but it is, but it's not.

Jeff Miller

It's not and anyone that thinks they're a commodity probably is. We absolutely don't believe we're commodity. And again, along those two continuums, first being how do we lower cost? And generally lower cost that accrues to Halliburton, but that’s in the form of less capital on location, our Q10 pumps that allows us to be more flexible. Obviously for shareholders, make more margins and returns. And then around making better wells and there's a whole range of things we do from chemistry, what are the different chemistries and almost even in the slick water environments, the types of surfactants and a lot of the research that we've done around that makes a difference in terms of productivity. There have been some studies. We did a study. Obviously we would have done the study, but we would say we make - we deliver more barrels and we can do that at lower cost. We’ve got some proof points that we do talk about in West Texas where very small operators are still producing the lowest cost per BOE. Certainly not our lowest price, but nevertheless because of design, chemistry and in a lot of ways delivery of the frac, we’ve put a lot of thought into allowing them to make more production.

Angie Sedita

And then I guess two, and then we’ll open up for questions is you had a big win in the Gulf of Mexico. Maybe you could talk about that and then what are you looking for in a CFO?

Jeff Miller

Let's start with the Gulf of Mexico win. Yes, big wins in the Gulf of Mexico. The reality is we've got leading share in the Gulf of Mexico today. Probably the most challenging technically market in deep water. What you should take away from that is Halliburton is very competitive in all parts of our business. That includes drilling, open hole wireline, things that you don't typically think of from Halliburton, but we've done a lot of work. If you ask, I've spent time on over the last couple of years along with management team obviously, but a lot of effort has gone in to narrow but very competitive pieces of our business that we needed to advance. And I think you’re seeing that today, particularly in open hole wireline.

Angie Sedita

And so would you want an open hole wireline - let’s say three, four years ago, once you had the technology to win that job, I mean is it …

Jeff Miller

I don't think so. No. I mean that’s - the high pressure, high temperature suite of tools, we’re logging wells at 37,000 feet today. That also involves different cable design and we can get way down into the technology. we could go all the way to the bottom on the technology, but there's been a lot of technology enhancements around our wireline business, which allows us to - we were logging in Angola for a couple of customers as well. So I mean this is not purely - we didn't win this two months ago and all of a sudden we had the technology. We’ve been working our way to there. I would say this recent win is clear demonstration of our competitiveness in open hole.

Angie Sedita

And then on the CFO.

Jeff Miller

Yes. I mean we're - there’s a lot of interest in the job. What's most important is that we have someone that fits my style and the management team style. We work very closely together as an executive committee in Halliburton and somebody they can be very creative, team flair, be able to challenge, able to help the rest of the team be successful. And look, we’ll find that person. very fortunate today, Robb Voyles who is filling in in that role is doing a fantastic job and actually has different set of eyes on some things. So this is not urgent, but obviously we do want to get it done and I'm working on it.

Angie Sedita

Yes. So then is the thought that it could be announced in the next one to two quarters? Is that fair?

Jeff Miller

Yes. That seems reasonable.

Angie Sedita

Okay. Well, we want to open up to questions if we have a few.

Question-and-Answer Session

Angie Sedita

Okay. Well, with that, I want to thank Jeff Miller from Halliburton - big room, right, for being here this morning. Thank you for all joining us.

Jeff Miller

Thanks, Angie.

Angie Sedita

Oh, we have one. I'm sorry. Do we have one or? Another one, so I’ll turn it over. Okay.

Unidentified Analyst

I just want to get your perspective on walking away from Baker Hughes.

Angie Sedita

The deal that changed the merger.

Jeff Miller

My perspective on that?

Unidentified Analyst

Can you repeat it for the recording? Can you repeat the question?

Jeff Miller

Yes. His question, what is my perspective on walking away from the Baker Hughes deal? It realistically reached the point where it wasn’t economic and once it became uneconomic, just not fun, but those are the kind of calls that we’re paid to make. And so it seemed a better outcome to not proceed with that. I mean we not proceed when it became uneconomic. And so we absorb it and we move on and we get back to making returns. If it's not going to make returns, it can't be a good deal.

Angie Sedita

The cycle radically changed from when you initiated that deal to where it could have ended and even going through the course, at that point it wasn't even worth it.

Jeff Miller

It wasn't worth it. I mean we felt like we had a very winnable case, but nevertheless you reach that point where it’s just the wrong thing to do given the depth of the cycle and the timing that no one could foresee where we were going. It made all the sense in the world. But we’ve got other ways to fill those portfolio gaps that we were thinking about in terms of - principally driven off of list and chemical, artificial lift and chemicals and there were much more efficient ways to fill those gaps in our view than to make a bad deal for our shareholders.

Angie Sedita

And that continues to be the focus on the lift side and the chemicals. Is that through a JV versus an acquisition and maybe lift is more M&A oriented? Can you talk about that?

Jeff Miller

Yes. I think that chemicals would be more organic with some M^&A and that lift would be more M&A and less organic. Yes.

Angie Sedita

All right. Again, we want to thank Jeff Miller for being here this morning, the new CEO of Halliburton.

Jeff Miller

Thanks, Angie.

