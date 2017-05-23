AMC Looks Good Here

Thesis

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) has taken on some debt with recent acquisitions. I believe these acquisitions have added substantial value to the company. I believe AMC will continue to grow its revenue and earnings. I like the company's dividend. I believe that the dip in AMC should be bought.

About The Company

AMC through its subsidiaries, operates movie theaters. It owns and operates more than 1,000 theaters in 15 countries. It is the #1 operator in 8 countries and the #2 operator in 3. Over 385 million people attend an AMC theater annually.

The company is mid cap with a market cap of $3.2B. Insiders own 1.7% of the shares while 97.3% is owned by institutions. Despite what appears to be very little retail investor ownership, daily volume is high. Over the last six months, AMC has lost 30% of its value. I believe this to be an opportunity. The scale and diversity of AMC is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: AMC Scale And Diversity

Source: AMC Investor Day Presentation

What I Like

The company has a high P/E at 28.5. Forward P/E is 21 which is more attractive and implies substantial growth. AMC trades at a price/book of 1.2 and a price sales of 0.87. Where the company really excels is growth.

Year over year, quarterly revenue increased by 67.5%. This is due to acquisitions the company made but this will be discussed later. However, quarterly earnings decreased by 70%. This is also due to the acquisition. Earnings are predicted to slightly decrease next year. But, earnings are predicted to increase 70% over the next three years. I see this as a substantial opportunity. Past and future earnings of ACM is shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: AMC Past And Future Earnings

Source: Simply Wall St

AMC's performance metrics leave something to be desired. Return on equity, assets, and capital are all under the media industry average. Returns are 4.4%, 2.6%, and 2% respectively. I would expect these to improve going forward.

AMC also has substantial debt. Debt/equity for the company is 188%. I would keep an eye on the company's ability to pay this down as we are in a rising rate environment. However, AMC pays a nice dividend. Current yield is 3.08% with a payout ratio of 94%. Personally, I would like to see a lower payout ratio with more money paying down the debt. It is worth noting the CEO has purchased $1.3M worth of AMC stock in the past year.

Opportunities And Drivers

If you had asked me several years ago what i thought would happen to movie theaters, I would not have been optimistic. However, I have changed my mind. Where I live, theaters have adapted to the times. Every theater in the area has a restaurant, a bar, fully reclining leather seats, assigned seating, in-show food/drink service, the list goes on. It is a very nice experience to say the least. AMC is in the process of upgrading all of its theaters to this quality. In fact, the theater industry has been stable for more than a decade. This is shown in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Industry Outlook

Source: AMC Investor Presentation

Over the past year or so, AMC acquired Odeon, Carmike, and Nordic. Carmike added almost 3,000 screens in the suburban and rural United States. Odeon added more than 2,200 screens in western and southern Europe. Nordic added 667 screens in the Nordic and Baltic regions of Europe. If you refer back to Figure 1, you will see that AMC is now more than 50% larger than its nearest competitor in terms of screens.

In addition, box office performance has been growing consistently every year in both North America and Europe. AMC's strategy is to 'enhance, engage, and expand'. The company has certainly done an excellent job of enhancing and expanding. Now the opportunity lies in the result. As AMC pays off its acquisitions and continues to update its theaters, shareholders will reap the rewards.

Risks

AMC has a 188% debt/equity ratio and we are in an environment of rising interest rates. It is very important to keep an eye on the company's ability to pay down this debt.

AMC is also at the mercy of the consumer. If people do not have excess money to spend on going to the theater, AMC will suffer. Fortunately, as shown in Figure 3, movies are one of the least expensive out-of-home entertainment options.

The company is also exposed to the risk of bad movies. If there are no movies that people want to see, AMC will be hit. AMC is also exposed to competition within the industry. There are other risks as well but I believe the major risk to lie in the amount of debt AMC has. For more risk factors check out the company's 10-K.

Final Thoughts

I believe AMC has been unfairly sold off. I believe that the company's acquisitions will propel it into a lucrative future. I think the major risk to AMC is its debt but I do not see it as a reason to avoid the company outright. I am more than happy to collect AMC's substantial dividend while the company pays down its debt. I believe this 30% dip should be bought.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.