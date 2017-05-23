Edgewell Personal Care: Not On The Razor's Edge, Catalysts Still Exist To Move The Needle

While risks exist, the market has already discounted for them as the company sells at a discount to peers.

While 5-percent holders exist, none of them are taking an activist position. With management holding around 1.2% of outstanding shares, there is room for an activist to shake things up.

If a buyout does not materialize, recent margin improvement initiatives and bolt-on acquisitions (Bulldog Skincare) demonstrate the company is taking steps to enhance shareholder value.

While takeover rumors have died down since 2016, the opportunities for a strategic acquirer to wring out significant cost savings and expand Edgewell’s brands internationally still exist.

Target Price and Rationale

Target Price of $100 a share - the company continues to be a takeover candidate for larger HPC (health and personal products) companies such as Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), P&G (NYSE:PG), and Unilever (NYSE:UL). These buyers could pay $100 a share and still reap benefits via margin improvements and international expansion.

If Edgewell (NYSE:EPC) remains independent, the company has the ability through both bolt-on acquisitions and cost cutting to improve margins and drive sales growth, which will push it closer in valuation to its peers.

Relevant Comps

Edgewell trades at a discount to peers on an EV/Sales basis (2.34 vs. peer median of 3.55), EV/EBITDA basis (12.37 vs. peer median of 14.53) and PE/Ratio (22.82 vs. 27.08).

Catalyst

Edgewell remains a strong takeover candidate, as its larger competitors would be able to maximize the value of Edgewell's portfolio of brands.

With all the 5-percent holders taking passive positions, and management holding less than 2% of outstanding shares, there is room for an activist to come in and push for strategic alternatives.

Investment Thesis:

Business Overview

Edgewell Personal Care is a mid-cap player in the HPC (health and personal products) space. Edgewell was formed in 2015 when Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) spun-off its namesake battery business to focus on personal products.

Post divestiture, Edgewell purchased Bulldog Skincare Holdings, a UK-based maker of men’s grooming and skincare products, in 2016. Edgewell believes it can leverage its existing market reach in wet shaving and move into higher growth aspects of the men’s shaving business.

Business Segments

Wet Shave (Razors and associated shaving products): Number 2 worldwide; brands include Schick, Wilkinson Sword, Edge, Skintimate, Shave Guard, and Personna. 60% of net sales in FY 2016.

Sun and Skin Care (sunscreen, wet wipes): Largest market share in US, Australia, and Mexico. Brands include Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, and Wet Ones. 18% of FY16 sales.

Feminine Care (tampons, pads/liners): Number 3 in market share; brands include Playtex, o.b., Stayfree, and Carefree. 16% of FY16 sales.

Other (infant products, diaper and litter disposal systems): Brands include Diaper Genie, Litter Genie, OrthoPro, Binky, as well as several lines of infant products marketed under the Playtex brand. 6% of FY16 sales.

Shares have fallen from the high 80s to the low 70s, as takeover speculation has fizzled and weak sales numbers dishearten investors.

The discontent in the market for Edgewell creates an ideal entry point: Selling at a discount to peers, the company offers a value proposition, as the “takeover candidate” catalyst is no longer priced into the stock and the risks have already been discounted.

Valuation

At an EV/Sales ratio of 3.55, EPC is worth ~$123/share. EPC does not have the operating margins (18.9%) to warrant this valuation (peers have operating margins in the 25-30% range). But a strategic acquirer would be able to bring margins closer to the industry average via economies of scale and elimination of duplicate expenses.

At an EV/EBITDA of 14.53, EPC is worth ~$90 a share.

I value EPC at $100 a share (~37% upside to current price), a little over the EV/EBITDA valuation estimate but below the EV/Sales valuation estimate. At this price level, strategic acquirers could still buy the company and benefit from margin improvements. If the company stays independent, $100 would be achievable if cost-cutting measures and bolt-on acquisitions continue, as these catalysts will push the stock closer in valuation to that of its peers.

Catalysts

Takeover Candidate: EPC is the perfect bolt-on acquisition for several large personal products companies (Beiersdorf (OTCPK:BDRFY), Colgate-Palmolive, Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY), P&G, Unilever). All can both improve EPC’s operating margins as well as increase sales through international expansion via their existing global presence.

Growth Via Bolt-On Acquisitions: Recent Bulldog purchase will enable Edgewell to enter the fast-growing, high-margin men’s grooming business, leveraging existing shaving business to increase sales and decrease costs. Additional bolt-on purchases will allow the company to pursue faster growing markets while benefiting from the cost savings that come with increased scale. The company has $419m in cash on hand to make such purchases.

Margin Improvements: EBITDA margins (18.9%) are below peers (25-30% range). EPC’s recent cost-cutting initiative (which has reduced SG&A from $872m in FY15 to $814.5m TTM) shows the company is moving in the right direction. Restructuring costs from divestiture of battery business are also subsiding, providing additional improvement to profitability.

Room for Activism - Two of the three 5-percent holders are 13G/passive (Vanguard, BlackRock). The third, fund manager, GAMCO, filed a 13-D, but only because an affiliate of GAMCO’s, Mario Gabelli, acquired shares and it wanted to avoid questions over intent. Its 13-D does not intend to influence management or seek control. With management holding around 1.2% of outstanding shares, there is room for an activist to come in and push for a sale of the company.

Risks

Industry Disruption: Dollar Shave Club has been a game-changer, but the risks to the legacy shaving business are overblown. Schick’s diversified offerings (women’s razors, private label razors) provide protection against Dollar Shave Club taking a larger chunk of the men’s shaving market.

Stagnant Sales: While EPC has been successful in reducing costs, sales have been sluggish. The current portfolio of assets is long past the growth phase, but the opportunity to acquire (ex. Bulldog and men’s grooming) will move the needle in terms of sales growth.

Buyout Doesn’t Happen: Unilever already has Dollar Shave Club, and it can “edge” Edgewell out of the market using its existing resources. Potential acquirers may be scared off by the risk of competing with both P&G and Unilever, deciding not to buy Edgewell. However, Unilever may find it cheaper to just buy Edgewell to gain the market share needed to compete against P&G’s Gillette.

Bottom Line

Edgewell offers investors the opportunity to enter a high-margin consumer staples company selling at a discount to peers.

As a mid-sized company, Edgewell can either be acquired or become an acquirer itself, scaling up operations and diversifying into higher growth personal products spaces.

Along with the potential for M&A activity, the company is actively improving margins, which will help boost valuation closer to peers.

With passive 5% owners and low insider ownership, there is room for an activist to shake things up and get the ball rolling for closing the gap between trading price and intrinsic value.

While headwinds exist, the market has already discounted for these risks.

(Editors' Note: This is a republication of an entry in the Sohn Investment Idea Contest. All figures are current as of the entry's submission - the contest deadline was April 26, 2017).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.