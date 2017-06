Edgewell Personal Care: Not On The Razor's Edge, Catalysts Still Exist To Move The Needle

While takeover rumors have died down since 2016, the opportunities for a strategic acquirer to wring out significant cost savings and expand Edgewell’s brands internationally still exist.

If a buyout does not materialize, recent margin improvement initiatives and bolt-on acquisitions (Bulldog Skincare) demonstrate the company is taking steps to enhance shareholder value.

While 5-percent holders exist, none of them are taking an activist position. With management holding around 1.2% of outstanding shares, there is room for an activist to shake things up.

While risks exist, the market has already discounted for them as the company sells at a discount to peers.