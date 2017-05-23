Gold And Silver Miners: Ready To Rumble?

We currently prefer junior miners to large miners and have changed our allocations to meet that preference.

GDX and GDXJ have found a footing and will certainly move higher if gold and silver keep rallying.

The precious metals complex is off of the mat and ready to rumble.

Over the past five weeks, the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) and Vaneck Gold Miners Junior Index (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) have experienced an epic smack-down. With SLV down for an historic 16 straight days during this period, it seemed surreal, contrived and comical - like watching a pro wrestling match.

For precious metal bulls, it seemed like gold and silver might go down for the count. Finally, however, it appears that the entire precious metal complex has risen from the mat, and is ready to fight through upside technical resistance.

We write weekly columns on the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD), SLV, and the Vaneck Gold Miner's Index (NYSEARCA:GDX). This week, we published our bullish week ahead outlook for both gold and silver. To be clear, we believe that it is difficult to have a bullish view on precious metal miners without first being bullish for the metals themselves.

In our gold miner weekly column, we focus on the relative valuations of GDX to GLD and the relative valuation of GDX to GDXJ so that readers can gain perspective on the allocation of capital in the precious metals sector.

GDX and GDXJ Charts

On the GDX weekly chart, we see that GDX found solid support at both the uptrend line from early 2016 as well as the 100 week SMA. GDX is rising close to downtrend resistance, as well as the 50 week SMA. Above the 50 week, there is a zone of resistance in and around $25/share. If GDX fights through these levels, it will be a great sign for bulls.

On the GDXJ weekly chart, one can see that GDXJ broke below uptrend support and the 100 week SMA, but found a floor just below $30/share. Sitting now back above the former uptrend support line and the 100 week MA, GDXJ appears to have a clear path to the $36/share level over the next week or two.

However, on the daily chart, the 50 day SMA is currently near $34.5/share, so we can expect some resistance there if GDXJ keeps moving higher, as we expect it will.

GDX vs GLD

We have published several articles on the relative value of GLD to GDX, and the current indicator that we use is a modification and refinement to the prior indicators. The indicator below is similar to the one that we presented in an article "A Better Ratio Than GDX:GLD."

This indicator calculates the relative values of GLD and GDX will -- over time -- revert to a mean. We use this indicator to adjust our gold and miner allocations if one or two things occur:

The indicator shows extreme relative divergence. This would indicate a mis-match in relative values; and/or The indicator RSI becomes oversold or overbought. This would indicate short-term extreme divergence moves may correct.

We will go into more detail on this indicator on our premium service, which we intend to launch here on Seeking Alpha soon.

At the moment, the indicator above suggests no compelling preference for either GLD or GDX. As we have discussed in many of our prior articles, this means that $3,000 in GLD at the moment has relatively the same risk-reward benefits as $1,000 in GDX.

GDX vs GDXJ

We have also developed an indicator that measures the relative values of GDX to GDXJ. This indicator takes into account historical values of GDX and GDXJ, as well as the historical values of GLD. We assume that higher values of GLD will tend to suggest a premium for the junior miners over the larger miners. This is confirmed through some of our other research; the leverage effect of GDXJ to GLD (about 3.5X) is higher than the leverage effect of GDX to GLD (about 3.0X).

At the moment, our indicator suggests a solid preference for GDXJ over GDX. This result might be intuitive to the reader since GDX is currently so much further above its 100 week moving average. There are other fundamental reasons to prefer junior miners in a gold bull market, such as the many acquisitions that we are beginning to see announced.

Using the above information, and being currently bullish precious metals, we have an allocation to junior miners Great Panther (NYSEMKT:GPL) and Endeavor Silver (NYSE:EXK), which by the way have under-performed GDXJ in recent months.

If you liked this article, please hit the follow button above. And good luck!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPL, EXK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.