Identifying Risk In BDCs - TPG Specialty Lending

The purpose of this series on Business Development Companies - or BDCs - is to help you avoid the nest egg eating snakes while capturing some much needed income. The intro article in the series was "How To Identify Risk In BDCs." This article is on TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX). This BDC sells at a much lower yield than average. Is that low dividend correlated to lower risks? Are you giving up too much yield for the lower risks? I will take you through the last several earnings releases - show the 23 point checklist of assessing the quality of TSLX's income - show the relative valuations for the sector - and present my assessment of TPG Specialty Lending.

Before I show the Q1-17 numbers, I want to show the analyst projections.

Earnings Estimates from before the earnings release from Yahoo Finance:

Current Qtr. (Mar 2017) Next Qtr. (Jun 2017) Current Year Next Year No. of Analysts 10 10 10 9 Avg. Estimate 0.44 0.44 1.77 1.79 Low Estimate 0.41 0.42 1.66 1.67 High Estimate 0.48 0.46 1.89 1.90 Year Ago EPS 0.42 0.43 1.83 1.77

Revenue Estimate Current Qtr. (Mar 2017) Next Qtr. (Jun 2017) Current Year Next Year No. of Analysts 6 6 7 5 Avg. Estimate 48.47M 49.17M 194.21M 200.00M Low Estimate 45.34M 46.00M 176.00M 191.00M High Estimate 50.81M 51.95M 208.11M 226.55M Year Ago Sales 42.75M 46.03M 192.41M 194.21M

TSLX beat the earnings projection and also had a good increase in its NAV.

Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Q4-13 Q3-13 Q2-13 Q1-13 Realized & Unrealized Gains -0.241 4.656 6.304 24.135 -5.625 -27.884 -16.612 9.085 3.681 -16.879 -4.513 -2.139 4.106 4.063 1.674 1.391 2.355 Realized & Unrealized Gains/share -.0040 0.0780 0.1059 0.4067 -.1008 -0.5154 -0.3067 0.1683 0.0683 -0.3137 -0.0844 -0.0403 0.0988 0.1101 0.0481 0.0406 0.0723

TSLX has a superior record on its portfolio performance.

Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Q4-13 Q3-13 Q2-13 Total investment income 50.948 49.708 53.917 46.034 42.751 43.559 46.774 45.352 37.730 45.778 38.404 45.657 33.481 27.569 23.298 20.940 Net investment income 28.519 28.067 30.571 25.503 23.192 23.643 25.849 25.020 20.787 30.684 23.116 29.433 21.242 16.993 14.585 12.817 Investments @ fair value 1.580 1.657 1.644 1.611 1.564 1.486 1.396 1.398 1.331 1.264 1.233 1.129 1.196 1.016 0.889 0.787 Wt Av Share Count 59.797 59.669 59.524 59.348 55.802 54.115 54.017 53.988 53.902 53.798 53.493 53.120 41.539 36.844 34.818 34.270 TII/share $0.8520 $0.8331 $0.9058 $0.7757 $0.7661 $0.8049 $0.8659 $0.8400 $0.7000 $0.8509 $0.7179 $0.8595 $0.8060 $0.7483 $0.6691 $0.6110 NII/share $0.4769 $0.4704 $0.5136 $0.4297 $0.4156 $0.4369 $0.4785 $0.4634 $0.3856 $0.5704 $0.4321 $0.5543 $0.5114 $0.4612 $0.4189 $0.3740 NAV/share $16.04 $15.95 $15.78 $15.55 $15.11 $15.15 $15.62 $15.84 $15.60 $15.53 $15.66 $15.70 $15.51 $15.52 $15.35 $15.29 Wt Av Yield @ cost 10.5% 10.4% 10.3% 10.6% 10.5% 10.3% 10.5% 10.4% 10.3% 10.3% 10.5% 10.3% 10.2% 10.4% 10.4% 10.4% NII/TII 56.0% 56.5% 56.7% 55.4% 54.2% 54.3% 55.3% 55.2% 55.1% 67.0% 60.2% 64.5% 63.4% 61.6% 62.6% 61.2% Non-accruals at cost 3.3% 0% 0.7% 0.7% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Non-accruals at Fair Value 1.9% 0% 0.5% 0.5% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

The market liked this news. If NII was both above projections and above the dividend while the NAV rose - this is the triple crown of earnings releases. But non-accruals rose significantly. This is the downside of having investments in so few companies . . . you are always two non-accruals away from huge problems.

Parsing TPG Specialty Lending's Total Investment Income Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Q4-13 Q3-13 Q2-13 Q1-13 Prepayment Fees 1.100 0.500 0.000 0.500 1.600 0.300 5.300 8.100 1.700 6.700 2.300 11.000 1.700 0.800 0.500 1.000 1.400 Acclerated_Amortization 7.000 1.000 2.500 1.200 0.700 1.200 3.800 1.600 0.300 4.800 3.200 3.300 1.200 0.300 0.900 0.200 0.200 Total 'other' income 2.100 1.522 6.767 1.468 0.774 2.968 0.782 0.684 3.434 2.715 3.364 0.863 2.363 0.495 0.482 1.078 1.000 Sum 10.200 3.022 9.267 3.168 3.074 4.468 9.882 10.384 5.434 14.215 8.864 15.163 4.363 1.595 1.882 2.278 2.600 Total_investment_income 50.948 49.708 53.917 46.034 42.751 43.559 46.774 45.352 37.730 45.778 38.404 45.657 33.481 27.569 23.298 20.940 20.802 Other percent 20.0% 6.1% 17.2% 6.9% 7.2% 10.2% 21.1% 22.9% 14.4% 31.1% 23.1% 33.2% 13.0% 5.8% 8.1% 10.9% 12.5%

On a quarterly basis BDC earnings are "like a box of chocolates". The Q1-17 for TSLX was one of the good chocolates - you wish the box was full of chocolates just like this. Accelerated amortization income was way above trend. That one line pushed Total Investment Income higher, and that difference made it to the bottom line.

Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Debt 603.999 680.709 680.155 663.925 626.063 652.788 538.619 557.132 485.223 395.864 382.177 296.392 402.077 Debt/share 10.1008 11.4080 11.4266 11.1870 11.2194 12.0630 9.9713 10.3196 9.0019 7.3583 7.1444 5.5797 9.6795 Debt/share to NAV 62.97% 71.52% 82.41% 71.94% 74.25% 79.62% 63.84% 65.15% 57.70% 47.38% 45.62% 35.54% 62.41% Interest expense 6.865 6.079 6.102 5.630 5.298 5.100 4.763* 4.727 4.220 3.982 3.812 3.460 3.824 Interest expense/share 0.1148 0.1019 0.1025 0.1223 0.0904 0.0942 0.0882 0.0876 0.0783 0.0740 0.0713 0.0758 0.0921 Interest expense/TII 13.47% 12.23% 11.32% 12.23% 12.39% 11.71% 10.18% 10.42% 11.18% 8.70% 9.93% 7.58% 11.42% Annualized Int exp/Debt 4.54% 3.57% 3.59% 3.39% 3.38% 3.13% 3.54% 3.39% 3.48% 4.02% 3.99% 4.67% 3.80% PWAY - Int exp/Debt 576 bps 643 bps 671 bps 721 bps 712 bps 717 bps 696 bps 701 bps 682 bps 618 bps 651 bps 563 bps 640 bps Av stated interest rate on Debt 3.18% 2.8% 2.7% 2.6% 2.59% 2.5% 2.6% 2.5% 2.6% 2.5% 2.7% 2.7% 2.5% The one month LIBOR rate used in credit facility charges was 0.83% in Q1-17 compared to 0.43% in Q1-16 In Feb 2017 TSLX issued $115 million in 2022 Convertible Senior Notes that bear interest at a rate of 4.50% per year * Q3-15 contained accelerated deferred financing cost of $3.2 million due to termination of the SPV Asset Facility - that cost is deleted from these numbers TSLX ended Q2-16 with credit facility debt of $560 million at LIBOR + 200 and $115 million of convertible notes with a coupon of 4.50%

The Check-list For TSLX

( 1) Well covered dividend. Grade = Pass.

( 2) Rising NAV. TSLX is a pass with a +6.15% LTM NAV change. But TSLX is on the cusp of paying a variable supplemental dividend each quarter. That good for those needing the income - but this will harm NAV growth.

( 3) A BDC with a lower than sector average Portfolio Company Weighted Average Yield. TSLX's PWAY is 10.50% compared to the sector average of 10.95%. Grade = Pass.

( 4) High income projection accuracy when looking at the annual NII numbers. TSLX has no annual earnings shortfalls - a superior record over a short time period. Grade = A+.

( 5) Lower revenue volatility when comparing the quarterly TII numbers. TSLX has lower than average TII volatility. Grade = Pass.

( 6) Has lower yields on its IOUs (under 5%). The TSLC cost of debt was 4.54% in Q1-17; 3.57% in Q4-17. TSLX grade = A+.

( 7) An earnings projection that is equal to or lower than a run rate NII based on Portfolio times PWAY + Run Rate Fee Income. My run rate NII projection is $1.82 compared to the consensus projection of $1.77. Grade = A+.

( 8) A dividend/NAV ratio that is 200 bps lower than the PWAY. TSLX generates a decent percent of churn related income where the TII/portfolio ratio is more meaningful than the PWAY. Grade = A+.

( 9) BDCs with 10% - 11% PWAYs have an average yield of 9.85% compared to TSLX's 7.61% - TSLX is expensive.

(10) BDCs with less than 93% Dividend/NII ratios have an average yield of 8.77% compared to TSLX's 7.61% - TSLX is close to correctly priced given it also has a great NAV trend.

(11) BDCs with close to the same NAV trend are usually expensive.

(12) Has more than 75 portfolio company investments. TSLX has investments in 48 portfolio companies. That is lower than I want - but not low enough to cause a demerit. Grade = incomplete.

(13) A debt/NAV ratio that is lower than 80%. This ratio oscillates. The average for the last four quarters (63, 72, 82, 72) is 72%. There were sizeable repayment on the last day of Q1 - causing that low 63 number. Grade = Pass.

(14) An NII/TII ratio over 50%. The TSLX ratio has been in the mid 50s since Q1-15 - much better than average on this metric.

(15) A better than sector average trend in "gains". TLSX has had gains in 10 out of the last 17 quarters - which is far better than average.

(16) Influence on NAV of secondary offerings or share buy-backs. The offering in Q1-14 cost shareholders 26 cents per share in NAV. The 2015 offering was a wash.

(17) Reports Debt/EBITDA and interest coverage ratio numbers on its portfolio companies. Grade = Fail.

TSLX does report that it has a weighted average of 2.3 key financial covenants per credit agreement with portfolio companies. I wish other BDCs reported metrics like that to verify such a number is superior.

(18) Transparency on the amount of accelerated amortization of upfront fees. TSLX transparency is the best in the sector. Grade = A+.

(19) Reports Q4 numbers. Grade = Pass.

(20) Secondary offerings below NAV. This has happened once in 2014. Grade = incomplete because this misbehavior was a while ago, when it was young. The Q1-17 conference called noted that in the "upcoming special meeting of shareholders on May 18, we are asking shareholders to vote in favor of a proposal authorizing TSLX, with approval of our Independent Board of Directors to issue shares of our common stock at a price below net asset value." They also noted "Thus far, our stock has closed above net asset value 99% of all trading days since our IPO."

(21) Has less than 5% in structured products or CLOs. This asset class was not mention in supplement or 10-Q. Grade = Pass.

(22) Income that comes from PIK or payment in kind income less than 5% of income. TSLX has six loans with a small PIK component - but fails to disclose PIK income numbers. Grade = unknown, but probably a pass.

(23) Energy loans less than 5% share of portfolio. TSLX's weighting at the end of Q1-17 was 1.9% (the lone non-accrual in Q1 - restructured for Q2). Grade = Pass.

(Bonus info) TSLX has a BBB- credit rating from Standard & Poor's and Fitch.

TSLX fails or has incomplete grades on (9, 12?, 16, 17, 20) 5 of the 23 points when I nit-pick - 4 or 23 when I let some things slide. There are no perfect BDCs - this is as good a score as I will probably give.

Showing the math on point 7

TII Calculation Metric ______Fee_Income_______ ____Interest_Income____ Totals Formula average for last 4 quarters portfolio times yield / 4 Sum of components Numbers 7.157 1,580 million times .105 / 4 48.632 Fee income is both volatile and a key TII component - causing the NII/TII ratio to also be volatile

Net Investment Income Calculation Metric NII/TII Ratio NII NII/share Result Formula average for last year TII times NII/TII NII/ share count Numbers 56% .56 times 48.632 27234 / 59.797 $0.4554/share The consensus analyst 2017 average quarterly TII projection is ($194.210 million / 4) $48.553 million and NII projection is ($1.77 / 4) $0.4425/share/quarter.

Showing the numbers on point 8

------- 2012 ------- ------- 2013 ------- ------- 2014 ------- ------- 2015 ------- ------- 2016 ------- ---- 2017 ---- TSLX Q1-12 Q2-12 Q3-12 Q4-12 Q1-13 Q2-13 Q3-13 Q4-13 Q1-14 Q2-14 Q3-14 Q4-14 Q1-15 Q2-15 Q3-15 Q4-15 Q1-16 Q2-16 Q3-16 Q4-16 Q1-17 Q2-17 Dividend 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.38 0.38 0.38 0.39 0.39 0.39 0.39 0.39 0.39 0.39 0.39 0.39 0.39 0.39 NII/share 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.46 0.51 0.55 0.43 0.57 0.39 0.46 0.48 0.44 0.42 0.43 0.51 0.47 0.48 NAV 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 15.52 15.51 15.70 15.66 15.53 15.60 15.84 15.62 15.15 15.11 15.55 15.78 15.95 16.04 Dividend/NAV na na na na na na na na 9.8 9.7 9.7 10.0 10.0 9.8 10.0 10.3 10.3 10.0 9.9 9.8 9.7 Port.Wt.Av.Yield 10.4 0.0 0.0 10.4 10.4 10.2 10.3 10.5 10.3 10.3 10.4 10.5 10.3 10.5 10.6 10.3 10.4 10.5 TII/Portfolio 11.2 16.2 12.5 14.5 11.3 13.0 13.7 11.7 10.9 11.4 11.2 11.3 12.9

The spread between the Dividend/NAV ratio and the PWAY is only (10.50 - 9.70) 80 bps. But TSLX consistently has some degree of churn related income that goes into TII and NII. The annualized TII/portfolio ratio was 12.60%. And a spread of (12.60 - 9.70) 290 bps between the TII/portfolio ratio and the Dividend/NAV means the dividend is very, very safe (this quarter).

Let me show the year to date numbers based on prices as of the market's close on 5-22-17:

BDCs 05-22-17

Yield in the spreadsheet below is based on the Q2-17 'regular' dividend. Spreadsheet header abbreviations: Div = dividend; EPS = earnings per share; LTM = last twelve months; NAV = Net Asset Value; PWAY = Portfolio Weighted Average Yield (or the yield on the investments that they own); YTD = year to date. The dividend to EPS ratio is a measure of dividend safety. Due to calendar and fiscal years failing to overlap, I also include a dividend to the sum of the last four quarters of NII - in the Div/NIIltm column. After the Price/NAV ratio, the next column displays the percent change in price YTD. The next display price change plus YTD dividends accrued on the payment date - not the earned date. For the last four columns - the first measures the percentage change in the 2017 EPS projection since the beginning of the year; the second measures the change in the price target since the beginning of the year; the third measures the change in the Q2-17 dividend from the Q2-16 dividend; and the last measures the change in NAV between Q1-17 and Q1-16. Special dividends are not included in this data. ARCC, FDUS, MAIN and TCPC have paid special dividends on a near regular schedule. On 8-05 AINV cut its dividend. On 8-09 MCC cuts its dividend. On 9-22 CPTA cut. On 11-02 HRZN cut. On 11-09 TCRD cut. On 11-09 CMFN cut. On 11-09 GARS cut. On 11-21 PNNT cut. On 12-08 OHAI cut. On 12-14 KCAP cut.

Share Price Div/ Div/ Div/ Div/ Q1-17 Price YTD Percent Change LTM % LTM % Last3yr Last 3Yr ___The_Company_name_and_stock_ticker___ 1-01 05-22 Yield PWAY EPS17 EPS18 NIIltm NAV NAV NAV Price Pr+Div EPS Target DivChng NAVChng DivChng NAVChng Alcentra_Capital_Corporation_____ (NASDAQ:ABDC) 11.97 13.50 10.07 11.70 93.8 88.3 85.6 10.1 13.43 1.01 12.78 18.46 -2.68 1.79 0.00 -6.80 0.00 -9.01 American Capital Senior Floating (NASDAQ:ACSF) 11.90 13.50 8.59 6.71 100.0 99.1 96.6 8.5 13.66 0.99 13.45 15.88 -0.85 7.17 0.00 16.55 3.57 -9.60 Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) 5.86 6.31 9.51 10.30 92.3 89.6 89.4 8.9 6.74 0.94 7.68 12.80 -1.52 1.64 -25.00 -7.42 -25.00 -22.26 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) 16.49 16.56 9.18 9.30 102.7 91.6 104.1 9.2 16.50 1.00 0.42 2.73 -8.07 8.99 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.49 BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) 6.96 7.66 9.40 11.70 88.9 82.8 76.3 8.8 8.22 0.93 10.06 15.23 -5.81 1.79 -14.29 -14.73 -14.29 -14.29 CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) 9.30 10.45 9.57 9.72 88.5 93.5 81.6 8.1 12.32 0.85 12.37 17.74 -3.42 0.00 -27.95 3.01 -26.04 -15.90 Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) 12.93 13.65 11.43 13.20 97.5 95.1 88.8 9.9 15.71 0.87 5.57 8.58 -0.62 0.92 -17.02 -3.56 -17.02 -22.73 Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) 15.73 17.35 8.99 12.90 101.3 96.3 113.6 9.9 15.80 1.10 10.30 12.78 -4.94 3.80 0.00 3.61 2.63 3.81 Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NYSE:FSC) 5.37 4.24 11.79 10.40 82.0 83.3 74.4 6.9 7.23 0.59 -21.04 -18.72 -18.67 -23.73 -30.56 -13.21 -49.98 -26.30 Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate (NASDAQ:FSFR) 8.71 7.72 9.84 8.10 95.0 93.8 95.4 7.0 10.83 0.71 -11.37 -9.18 -12.09 -10.53 -15.56 -3.13 -29.63 -28.42 Franklin Square Investment Corp (NYSE:FSIC) 10.30 9.05 9.86 10.20 107.5 106.2 103.4 9.4 9.45 0.96 -12.14 -7.81 -4.60 4.17 0.00 7.14 0.00 -8.07 Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) 8.46 9.10 8.24 12.80 101.4 102.7 102.2 7.5 9.95 0.91 7.57 9.78 0.00 8.57 0.00 7.92 25.00 19.30 Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) 9.35 8.75 12.80 10.80 94.1 105.7 103.5 9.4 11.90 0.74 -6.42 -3.42 -2.46 -9.42 -20.00 -11.85 -20.00 -22.98 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) 18.39 20.24 6.32 7.70 101.6 100.0 103.5 8.1 15.88 1.27 10.06 11.80 -3.82 5.43 0.00 0.19 0.00 3.05 Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) 9.39 10.07 8.34 11.40 100.0 98.8 100.0 9.8 8.53 1.18 7.24 9.48 -2.33 15.35 0.00 7.70 0.00 -12.87 Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) 23.52 22.25 8.09 11.80 90.9 89.6 89.6 9.9 18.26 1.22 -5.40 -1.57 -2.94 5.26 0.00 -2.20 9.76 -8.61 Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) 13.75 13.06 10.34 14.80 99.3 97.1 87.5 9.7 13.89 0.94 -5.02 -1.83 -4.90 1.75 0.00 -0.07 0.00 -4.07 Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) 10.53 11.16 10.75 15.50 104.3 101.7 86.2 9.9 12.11 0.92 5.98 8.83 -4.17 -1.66 -13.04 -11.09 -13.04 -15.43 Share Price Div/ Div/ Div/ Div/ Q1-17 Price YTD Percent Change LTM % LTM % Last3yr Last 3Yr ___The_Company_name_and_stock_ticker___ 1-01 05-22 Yield PWAY EPS17 EPS18 NIIltm NAV NAV NAV Price Pr+Div EPS Target DivChng NAVChng DivChng NAVChng Hercules Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC) 14.11 13.26 9.35 13.40 97.6 87.9 91.7 12.7 9.76 1.36 -6.02 -3.83 -3.79 1.11 0.00 -0.51 0.00 -7.75 KCAP Financial,Inc. (NASDAQ:KCAP) 3.98 3.53 13.60 7.00 120.0 120.0 105.3 9.3 5.14 0.69 -11.31 -8.29 -18.37 -26.32 -20.00 -6.55 -52.00 -32.55 Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) 36.77 38.27 5.80 9.68 99.6 95.7 98.5 9.9 22.44 1.71 4.08 5.59 -3.04 10.19 2.78 5.95 12.12 11.42 Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) 7.51 6.13 10.44 11.60 83.1 76.2 84.2 7.2 8.94 0.69 -18.38 -16.25 -6.10 -8.45 -46.67 -8.78 -56.76 -29.55 Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) 15.38 15.70 8.92 9.50 97.2 88.1 94.0 9.8 14.34 1.09 2.08 4.36 -9.43 2.94 0.00 -0.76 2.94 2.50 New Mountain Finance Corp (NYSE:NMFC) 14.10 14.55 9.35 11.10 99.3 97.1 100.3 10.0 13.56 1.07 3.19 5.60 -0.72 5.61 0.00 5.36 0.00 -6.68 OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) 13.76 14.13 9.62 12.03 93.8 91.9 95.3 9.1 14.98 0.94 2.69 5.16 -2.68 10.43 0.00 2.25 0.00 3.67 Oak Hill Advisors (NASDAQ:OHAI) 1.73 1.53 5.23 12.80 21.6 18.6 29.8 2.6 3.02 0.51 -11.56 -10.40 -13.95 0.00 -66.67 -37.73 -87.50 -65.41 Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) 8.35 8.33 12.00 12.30 106.4 108.7 109.2 10.6 9.43 0.88 -0.24 3.65 1.08 1.52 0.00 -1.87 -24.81 -11.70 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) 14.11 14.13 8.07 7.90 102.7 96.6 104.7 8.1 14.05 1.01 0.14 2.16 -3.48 2.00 0.00 3.77 5.56 -2.84 PennantPark Investment Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) 7.66 7.62 9.45 11.90 82.8 86.7 79.7 7.9 9.09 0.84 -0.52 1.83 1.16 7.82 -35.71 2.94 -35.71 -18.33 Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) 20.61 21.37 8.61 10.80 90.6 91.1 88.0 8.3 22.21 0.96 3.69 8.15 -4.69 9.48 12.20 0.68 Infinity 3.98 Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) 12.06 14.36 9.47 11.30 103.0 97.1 97.8 9.8 13.84 1.04 19.07 21.89 -2.94 11.96 0.00 5.97 0.00 -4.49 Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) 20.82 21.71 7.37 10.20 95.8 87.9 95.9 7.4 21.75 1.00 4.27 8.12 -7.73 4.74 0.00 3.18 0.00 -3.03 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) 16.44 17.31 8.15 8.00 100.0 98.6 99.0 8.4 16.81 1.03 5.29 7.44 -0.70 9.26 0.00 0.66 0.00 -6.82 Triangle Capital Corp (NYSE:TCAP) 18.34 18.22 9.88 11.50 102.3 95.2 103.3 11.8 15.29 1.19 -0.65 1.80 -6.88 1.62 0.00 1.80 -16.67 -2.74 TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) 16.90 16.97 8.49 11.10 94.7 91.1 96.2 9.7 14.92 1.14 0.41 2.54 -3.18 3.53 0.00 1.77 0.00 -2.61 THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) 10.01 9.88 10.93 11.40 96.4 93.9 87.2 9.2 11.71 0.84 -1.30 1.40 -6.67 -2.22 -20.59 -4.33 -20.59 -12.22 TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TICC) 6.61 7.37 10.85 13.25 123.1 156.9 175.4 10.6 7.53 0.98 11.50 14.52 0.00 0.00 -31.03 27.84 -31.03 -23.01 TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) 11.78 13.39 10.75 10.10 91.7 97.3 96.8 10.8 13.38 1.00 13.67 19.78 3.97 4.94 0.00 -0.15 20.00 -8.23 TPG Specialty Lending 18.68 20.56 7.59 10.50 87.2 87.6 82.5 9.7 16.04 1.28 10.06 14.24 1.70 10.40 0.00 6.15 2.63 3.42 WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) 12.17 14.53 9.77 11.80 96.6 98.6 97.7 10.3 13.80 1.05 19.39 25.23 1.38 15.82 0.00 3.92 0.00 -9.39 Sector Average 9.69 10.95 95.7 9.1 0.99 2.29 5.41 -4.22 2.44 -0.41 With the 10 Treasury at 2.25% and sector average yield on Q2 dividends at 9.69% - the spread is 744 bps. The cap weighted ETN BDCS has a price change of -1.50% year to date - with dividends its total return is 2.41%. The SPY or S&P 500 EFT is 7.15% year to date. - and with unreinvested dividends is 7.62% year to date.

My assessment of TSLX:

TSLX has a large number of positive attributes that merit the BDC selling at a premium valuation. For me, the problem with TSLX is that it is "overly loved". I do not firmly believe it merits the degree of over valuation.

The average BDC sell at a yield (on the equity of the BDC) to PWAY spread of negative 126 bps. Specifically, the average yield is 9.69% and the average PWAY is 10.95% (and 969 - 1095 = -126). TSLX sells at a yield of 7.59% with a PWAY of 10.50%, for a spread of 291 bps.

When safe 7.90% PWAY PFLT is selling at a yield of 8.07% and safe 8.00% PWAY SUNS is selling at a yield of 8.15% -- I am not going for 10.50% PWAY, less than diversified, and rising non-accrual TSLX selling at a yield of 7.59%.

If TSLX was selling at a yield of 8.50% - that would still be 200 bps below the PWAY, but I could give you a green light on that transaction due to the NAV trend, the transparency of information in the earnings release, and the degree of dividend coverage.

I can almost hear the audience's question in their imagined faces . .. "But Factoid's, it sounded like you loved TSLX in your summation of the check-list. Why the huge turn around?"

In the long run, it's all about valuation. There was nothing wrong with most of the large cap technology stocks in 2000. But they all crashed big time due to selling a illogical valuations. A BDC should sell at a logical basis point spread to its PWAY given the sum of its attributes. I do not believe TSXL merits selling at a 7.59% yield. And the same goes for several other BDCs in the same yield neighborhood, like Gladstone Capital Corporation and Goldman Sachs BDC (NASDAQ:GSBC).

