QE Has Failed In Japan, And That Is A Great Opportunity For Traders

For what seems like an eternity, the Bank of Japan has been taking extreme measures to prop up their economy; they have implemented a policy of Quantitative Easing (QE). Inflation is more like deflation and GDP growth is barely existent. The money that the Bank of Japan has been pumping in to the system is not having much of an effect on expanding the economy - although exports are starting to move higher. During this same time, other central banks around the world were doing the same thing with QE such as the Federal Reserve (The Fed), the Bank of England (BOE) and The European Central Bank (ECB). Now that these central banks are either done or winding down their own QE, the BoJ stands a chance of seeing results for their efforts. But, those results will not benefit Japan.

Here is the effects on the balance sheet of the BoJ from all the purchases done over the past several years:

There are two things you need to understand with QE, fractional banking and the carry trade - more technically referred to as basis trading. As far as fractional banking goes, a member bank is required to hold on to a certain amount of reserves that they have deposited at their bank. Generally, the bank is required to keep on hand 10% of deposits. They can lend out the other 90%. This is actually the money creation process. If a bank has $1 billion in deposits they may loan out the additional 90% of that, or $900 million in this example.

When the bank loans out these funds it creates a "bond" or note against the loan. This is thought of as the bank's assets. Enter QE. If the central bank wanted to step in and buy assets, building up its balance sheet, then the central bank goes to that member bank and purchases a portion of the assets that the bank has. In the case of this simplistic example from above, maybe the central bank purchases $45 million in assets, or, about 5% of the bank's assets on its books. This frees up capital and the bank can then lend out an additional $45 million to customers. Effectively, this has been a transfer of reserves off of the member bank's balance sheets onto the central bank's balance sheet. This has done two things: It has enabled the expansion of the money supply and has potentially created economic growth from the loan, which, ostensibly, is to a business that will build a facility and create jobs.

There is another benefit to QE: By having a brand new, very large customer, the central bank has the ability to push up the price of bonds. Whereas previously there was a set amount of money in the money supply, there is now a new amount in the money supply demanding a product that previously had a fairly stable equilibrium of buyers and supply for bonds. The inverse relationship of pushing up the price of a bond then pushes down the interest rate for the bond. The business that took out a loan will pay a lower cost, benefitting the businesses ability to expand the economy.

The other thing to keep in mind about QE is the carry trade. The carry trade is something within the FX, or interbank world. If you are a currency trader and you buy a cross, perhaps USDJPY, you are not in a "contract" with a specified term of time. Instead, you are creating an agreement that expires at the end of the day and then rolled in to a brand new trade for the next day. You are effectively "borrowing" an opportunity. This is different than contracts in the commodities markets, such as the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). At the CME, if you buy a JPY, it is a set amount with a set delivery time and set terms. It is a contract.

In the inter-bank market, if you hold the trade over the New York fix there is an obligation at the point. Each currency has an associated interest rate with it. These interest rates are based on an average bank rate in the respective country. I often quote the 10-year yield when I talk about interest rate differentials simply because it is a standardized benchmark. But, the carry trade does not go off of this yield it goes off of an average of private yields from banks. The 10-year is nothing more than a benchmark that I quote because it is easy to locate and a very good generality.

A position of short or long USDJPY is too simplistic to look at just that way. You have to break it down as long USD versus short JPY, or, vice-versa. This is where the carry trade comes in to play. If you are long USD then you are long the higher Interest rate versus the short the lower interest rate. In the case of USDJPY, the respective government 10-year yields are 2.26% for the United States versus 0.05% in Japan. Again, those are the 10-year government yields; the carry trade goes off of average private interest rates.

The interest rate differential between the United States and Japan is the difference between 2.26% and 0.05%, or, in this case of a long USDJPY, you would earn 2.21% difference., annually This gets paid every night at the end of the New York Fix taking the annual rate and breaking it down to the day's accrued rate. If you are short the USDJPY, you would pay the person who is long.

Those are your two primers for QE, the fractional banking system and how it has the potential to expand the economy and the carry trade, which will be looked at a little more in a moment. But, first, the economics of Japan.

There are two basic questions: Japan was facing deflation and one of the rationale for QE. If a bank is going to push that much paper into the system You would expect a change in the inflation rate because of QE. The other objective was low economic growth. Did QE's potential opportunity of push economic growth as the Bank of Japan had hoped?

In the case of both of these questions the answer is resounding and unequivocal:: Not really.

Addressing economic growth, i.e.

GDP, Japan has not really advanced much. Here are the respective charts for the economic data for both GDP growth and the inflation growth rate in Japan:

Although the BoJ has been working on QE for a number of years, the results have been well below expectations. Inflation around the world popped up for a period of time in 2014. But, that happened everywhere in the world, so I feel comfortable discounting that; any increase in inflation during that time had more to do with "guilt by association" based upon worldwide inflation increases rather than success from QE. Currently, everywhere else in the world is seeing about 2.25% inflation on a year-over-year basis. In Japan, the inflation rate stands at 02%. As for GDP, the world has seen rates pushing upward, however, even the United States saw a decline the last quarter to 0.7%. That was off of a much higher 2.1%. Japan is 0.5%, but, they never saw the higher levels from just the last quarter.

So, largely, I see the QE project in Japan being a bust. They did not accomplish their goals.

And, now it gets worse...

The United States is in the process of raising interest rates. To reiterate, the current 10-year yield is 2.25% versus Japan's 0.05%. The carry trade would dictate that no one in their right mind would sell USDJPY for a long term trade simply because every single night (At the New York Fix) you would pay to hold that position. Instead, you would do just the opposite; You would go long USDJPY and earn a paycheck just by holding on to the currency. It is a guaranteed profit, currency movements notwithstanding.

But, what if you were a bank? If you were a bank your job is to maximize your opportunity. If you have a billion dollars to lend out in, say Japan, and could earn 0.05%, which business would you lend to? None. You would send your money to an entirely different country and earn a much higher interest rate. And, the ticket to getting in to that trade, buying USD and selling JPY. This pushes the currency up. So, for those smaller carry trade traders, the bigger banks will ensure your profitability during the trade.

But, there is one key ingredient to this: The interest rate differential must stay the same, or widen. If the carry trade narrows, the trade is a bust and the big banks get out with lightening speed and efficiency, killing your profits.

Given that, political and economic turmoil is a buzz-kill for the carry trade. If a president, who is looking like he may potentially get impeached, whimsically hits a very big red button on his desk that either launches a nuclear inter-continental ballistic missile, or gets a butler to bring a coke on demand, happens then the carry trade is game over. You need political and economic stability for this trade.

Mostly, the world is shrugging off the politics that are happening. Because of that, the carry trade should be emboldened with trades piling in. This is bad news for all of Japan's potential economic growth. The BoJ is hoping that the money they are pumped into the system stays in Japan and will boost the economy, and, by extension, inflation.

However: The universe abhors a vacuum, and "Money never sleeps, pal".

The funds being pumped into the system are going to end up being lent to companies anywhere and everywhere else in the world except Japan.

We already saw this back just before the 2008 financial implosion. The BoJ had previously been doing a smaller version of QE and the carry trade became the world's largest trade; the carry trade of 2006 was estimated at some $3 trillion. It unwound when there was a massive rush into bonds on a flight-to-quality with the financial crisis, pushing up prices and pushing down yields. It unwound in a catastrophic way. It sent the JPY to price levels never before seen as investors around the world got out of their "guaranteed profitable trade" because it was no longer profitable.

My expectation is that with the Federal Reserve raising interest rates the carry trade will go back on in another massive way. This will not benefit Japan, however. Instead, it will benefit the United States, Europe and Great Britain. Interest rate differentials are favor every other nation over Japan. Money will leave Japan as it searches for a higher yield. The favorable interest rate differentials will push JPY lower and lower versus most other countries.

As this money leaves Japan, it ends up in banks at the respective countries. There, because of fractional banking, growth opportunities will occur as banks lend out these funds to businesses and individuals. This will drive up interest rates as more and more money shows up; the Fed, or any other central bank in the world, will have to moms up liquidity as banks lend out more and more money, increasing the money supply. The opposite happens in Japan: As money heads out the door, so does opportunity to create economic expansion.

The BoJ will tirelessly have to print, and print, and print and print. The end result is that interest rates will head lower and lower and lower. And, that money will leave the country looking for a higher yield. It is a vicious cycle. It has a feed-back loop. It is futility. It will never work.

The JPY will head lower and lower over a great deal of time. And, as long as a certain president doesn't get removed from office or doesn't hit the wrong big red button on his desk, then the carry trade will push forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in JPYS, (LONG USDJPY) over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.