Is BDCL A Better Investment Than BDCS?

The ETRACS 2X Leveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCL) seeks to replicate, net of expenses, twice the performance of the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index. Its underlying is the same as the ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (NYSEARCA:BDCS), which makes easy to spot a possible decay due to tracking errors or leveraging. BDCL has an expense ratio of 0.85%. According to Bloomberg, the last dividend was 0.7728 and the dividend indicated gross yield is 16.06%, which is 0.34% better than twice BDCS's dividend yield reported by the same source: 7.86%.

The main concern about leveraged ETPs is decay due to beta slippage. Most leveraged ETPs have their performances specified on a daily basis. For example, a 2x leveraged ETF aims at returning every day twice the daily return of the underlying asset. Imagine a very volatile asset that goes up 25% one day and down 20% the day after. A perfect double leveraged ETF goes up 50% the first day and down 40% the second day. On the close of the second day, the underlying asset is back to its initial price:

(1 + 0.25) x (1 - 0.2) = 1

The perfect 2x leveraged ETF has lost 10% in the same time:

(1 + 0.5) x (1 - 0.4) = 0.9

This is beta-slippage. It is a normal behavior due to rebalancing the fund's holdings every day to reach the daily target. It doesn't always result in a decay: for a trending asset, beta slippage can be positive. Imagine an asset going up 10% two days in a row. On the second day, the asset has gone up 21%:

(1 + 0.1) * (1 + 0.1) = 1.21

The perfect 2x leveraged ETF is up 44%, more than twice 21%:

(1 + 0.2) * (1 + 0.2) = 1.44

For BDCL, the performance is specified on a monthly basis. There is no beta-slippage due to whipsaw on a daily time frame, but there may be one due to swings on a monthly time frame.

A loss of capital due to the underlying price action is reversible if the underlying recovers, but a loss in capital due to decay would be an irreversible loss both in capital and future dividend incomes, even if the underlying index comes back to the same price. To figure out if BDCL suffers from decay, we must compare BDCL and BDCS price variations on the same period.

A lot of financial websites (including Seeking Alpha) show charts with total returns including dividends. Here is BDCL chart since inception on SA (5/23/2017):

And now the chart of share price from Google:

It makes a big difference: the first is in gain, the second is in loss. To calculate a possible capital slippage due to leveraging, data must be taken from the second source. Here are the share prices of BDCL and BDCS in June 2011 and last Friday:

BDCL BDCS 06/01/11 24.61 24.11 05/19/17 18.99 22.31 Variation (%) -22.84 -7.47

It is a 23% loss in capital for BDCL, whereas twice the loss in BDCS is 15%. Therefore, BDCL has suffered a -8% capital slippage relative to the underlying assets on the period.

Despite this 8% irreversible decay, BDCL was better than BDCS in an investor's real world. It is necessary to buy the double in BDCS for the same exposure as BDCL, with half the position on margin to use the same capital. Taking the basic 2.4% annual loan rate currently charged at Interactive Brokers, it means a cost of about 14.4% on borrowed money for the whole period, so a drag of about 7.2% on the whole BDCS position (one half on margin). Therefore, the capital loss with BDCS climbs at 14.7%, which is significantly worse than half the loss of BDCL.

Since inception, BDCL has done a bad job in preserving shareholders capital, both in absolute value and relative to BDCS. But after margin costs, it was a better investment than BDCS at equivalent exposure and invested capital. Both products are UBS (NYSE:UBS) ETNs, with the same counterparty risk rated A- by Standard & Poor's.

If BDCL looks a better play than BDCS, it adds some risks:

The drift depends on price action on a monthly time frame and is path dependent. Past data are a clue, not a guarantee that slippage will stay lower than margin cost in the future.

Termination events (called "acceleration") are specified in the prospectus supplement:

If, at any time, the indicative value for the Securities on any Index Business Day equals $5.00 or less or the intraday index value on any Index Business Day decreases 30% from the most recent Monthly Initial Closing Level (each such day, an "Acceleration Date"), all issued and outstanding Securities will be automatically accelerated and mandatorily redeemed by UBS

If the underlying index is in loss by more than 30% in less than one month (since the latest monthly valuation date), BDCL will be terminated. BDCL would not have survived in September 2008. A market meltdown over 30% in a short time is very likely to happen again (I don't claim it will be soon). What will come next? UBS will resurrect it a few weeks later with a new ticker and business will go on. It already has happened with a similar product: MLPL was terminated in January 2016 and relived as the ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPQ) the next month.

The redemption price as described in the prospectus supplement looks fair:

The "Acceleration Amount" will equal the product of the Current Principal Amount and the Index Factor as of the last Index Business Day in the Acceleration Measurement Period plus the Coupon Amount with respect to the Coupon Valuation Date immediately preceding the Acceleration Date if on the last Index Business Day in the Acceleration Measurement Period the Coupon Ex-Date with respect to such Coupon Amount has not yet occurred, plus the Stub Reference Distribution Amount as of the last Index Business Day in the Acceleration Measurement Period, if any, minus the Accrued Fees as of the last Index Business Day in the Acceleration Measurement Period.

The main issue is if the underlying index bounces before the product resurrects. Shareholders may suffer an irreversible loss while in cash and buy at a higher price if they want to play again. A work-around is to take a position of the same exposure in BDCS as soon as possible if a termination happens. However, UBS warns they need three trading days to return the redeemed amount to shareholders.

Conclusion

BDCL seems to do a fair job at doubling the dividend yield of BDCS. It has suffered an 8% capital decay relative to the underlying since inception. However, the decay has been lower than the margin cost necessary to invest in the non-leveraged underlying index. From June 2011 to now, holding BDCL was better than holding BDCS with the same capital and exposure. Higher decays may have happened on shorter periods and may happen in the future in case of large monthly swings. In addition to the underlying index risks, the specific risks of BDCL are an unpredictable slippage, a termination event, and UBS debtor risk.

If you missed my previous article on the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged CEF (NYSEARCA:CEFL), it is here. In a next article I will do the same analysis for the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL). Follow me if you don't want to miss it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.