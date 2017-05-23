Halozyme: PEGPH20 Clinical Development Progress Does Not Yet Translate To Value

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will report results from the phase 2 clinical trial for PEGPH20 with ABRAXANE® (nab-paclitaxel) and gemcitabine in stage IV pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDA) on June 4th at the 2017 American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting. After preliminary review of data from various studies submitted by dozens of groups, they determined HALO should present its data orally, subjectively categorizing it in the highest tier of interesting results at the meeting. This corroborates the positive comments in Halozyme's press release and conclusions language in the published abstract of the aforementioned presentation.

HALO is focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies by translating unique knowledge of the tumor microenvironment into therapies that improve cancer patient survival. HALO already has a marketed product, Hylenex® (rHuPH20), exhibiting a mechanism of action that has the potential to produce a change in the tumor microenvironment and placing HALO far ahead in this type of therapy. However, the commercial implications of the technology nuances must be fully understood before constructing a trade scenario.

While HALO continues to score wins through significant, yet still incremental improvements in co-therapies by enhancing efficacy and/or convenience, the company's meaningful value would still be far ahead in the targeted therapy & immunotherapy (NYSE:IO) markets, which are set to dominate the oncology space in the next 5 years. Access to the tumor micro environment has been identified as the next frontier in (IO). Despite the tremendous success PD1 and PDL1 checkpoint inhibitors have demonstrated, these and other (IO) therapies are still hampered by limited access to certain types of tumors.

HALO's lead program, PEGPH20 (PEGylated rHuPH20) is a molecular entity being developed in combination with currently approved cancer therapies as a product candidate for the targeted treatment of tumors that accumulate higher levels of hyaluronan (NASDAQ:HA) using the Ventana (HA) ((CDx)) Assay to prospectively identify HA-high patients. It is important to note it functions as a delivery platform akin to a targeted therapy device; therefore, it does not target the cancer nor the immune system. These nuances create more complicated timing and position size considerations for a proper entry price, catalysts ahead of PEGPH20 commercialization, and ultimately the exit strategy. PEGPH20 market size is dependent on (HA) prevalence within the indication of the co-therapy drug. For example, it is estimated to have 35-40% prevalence within pancreatic cancer tumor types.

The monotherapy opportunities for PEGPH20 are limited, likely none in oncology. However, the upside associated with its potential as a co-therapy is significant. If clinical studies show improvement of outcomes in the current ongoing studies for PEGPH20 with ABRAXANE® (nab-paclitaxel) and gemcitabine in stage IV (PDA), a standard chemotherapy; the data from these studies would be strong evidence of the compound's ability to enhance oncology therapies' efficacy through better access to the tumor microenvironment. This would be the first step in the proof of concept that PEGPH20 can turn cold tumors (non-responders) hot and improve efficacy of a co-therapy oncology drug. Subsequently, the growth opportunities could extend to any of the new (IO) therapies, given the characterization of a new mechanism of action, a subtle and significant change in paradigm - targeting the intrinsic immune system. While limited and primarily in preclinical, the current body scientific data suggests immunotherapy in oncology would be enhanced by facilitation of a better immune response in the tumor microenvironment.

Risks

Uncertainty around study results -

Early clinical data is still conflicting. Recall, PEGPH20 is essentially a drug delivery platform in that it does not act as an oncology therapy on its own. It is important to understand the way it can be a relevant therapy; as a delivery platform for an approved therapy within subsets of cancer patients having a specific tumor profile. Retrospective typing of tumors and subsequent rerun of data analysis on already conducted studies was needed to observe the statistically significant improvement in progression free survival and overall survival in the aforementioned studies.

Furthermore, some scientific data generated by clinical studies involving PEGPH20 has been inconclusive (not statistically significant); and in some cases, shows no benefit at all. For example, halting of the (SWOG) Phase 1b/2 trial in March 2017, albeit temporary, suggests increased access to the tumor microenvironment does not result in an improvement. Note: FOLFIRINOX is a standard chemotherapy agent; therefore, neither a targeted therapy nor an immunotherapy.

Mitigating factors around study results…

The aforementioned study, as well as others before it, were designed and initiated before the high (HA) biomarker was characterized; therefore, the (SWOG) study was conducted on all comers. Retrospective (HA) analysis of the patient cohort is pending and may ultimately yield compelling insights, such as an overall survival improvement in the high (HA) subset. The phase II study evaluating PEGPH20 with ABRAXANE® (nab-paclitaxel) and gemcitabine in stage IV (PDA) is being conducted with PEGPH20 as a targeted therapy; so, high HA tumor types (patients most likely to benefit) will be identified and the marker will be included in the endpoints. These results will be clearer; and, as discussed earlier, the preliminary results are positive.

A new risk?

Not having selected for high HA in the SWOG study may justify dismissing the initial results as inconclusive; however, a new challenge may be on the horizon. Lack of overall survival improvement on the aggregate cohort of all previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer might indicate a smaller high (HA) prevalence, which may forebode softening of the statistical power and significance of subsequent study findings.

Financial and commercial risks

Best case scenarios for PEGPH20 development in (FDA) fast track and/or orphan statuses still imply a 2-3 year lead time to market. Their registration study closest to submission has an estimated completion date of December 2019. In the meantime, HALO must continue to find financing as increases in development costs will far out-pace the revenue growth from ENHANZETM licensing. Recall from HALO's 2016 10-K, licensing revenue from marketed products utilizing ENHANZETM have been negotiated to single digit percentages of the sales.

In the short term, I estimate HALO must find additional $0.5B-$0.6B financing or development cost offsets to cover significant operating losses over the next 2-3 years. This timeline also assumes PEGPH20 becomes a $1B blockbuster drug as a combination therapy for ABRAXANE® and gemcitabine, KEYTRUDA®, and HALAVEN®, which would enter markets no earlier than late 2020, 2021, and 2021, respectively. In HALO's Q1 2017 earnings call, full year guidance was reaffirmed where the company still expects revenue of $115 million to $130 million, operating expenses of $240 million to $250 million, and year-end cash balance of $110 million to $125 million.

Consider this pro forma from HALO's 2016 10-K (2017-2021 extrapolated by this author)

Assumptions used in underlying financial risk assessment

Research & Development Costs from HALO's 2016 10-K (2017-2021 estimated by this author)

R&D costs will increase substantially, assuming clinical study results support continued development. In 2017-2020, at minimum, we know HALO will execute on phase 3 for PEGPH20 plus ABRAXANE® and gemcitabine in pancreatic cancer, phase 1 for PEGPH20 plus KEYTRUDA® in non-small cell lung cancer & gastric cancer, and phase 1 & 2 for PEGPH20 plus HALAVEN® in breast cancer. Additionally, positive results across the aforementioned clinical trials would lead to even more costly phase 2&3 registration trials. HALO has not secured any collaborative financing for PEGPH20 development, even for a supply of the comparator drug. A company of this size and structure will have to finance a fully outsourced development model.

HALO's debt will become increasingly burdensome as R&D costs increase.

From HALO's 2016 10-K

It is unlikely HALO will generate enough revenue from royalties and collaborative agreements. HALO must find a way to bridge operations projected to lose hundreds of millions into 2020, assuming PEGPH20 is approved and reaches appropriate market share in the first 2 years.

Market sizing from previously published analyses

"Of the annual incidence of 65,000 for pancreatic cancer in the US and EU 5, ABOUT 35-40%, or 25,000, are HA-HIGH. In NSCLC, this number is 50,000. This is the total market size for Halozyme's PEGPH20 in the next 3-4 years. According to one study, the estimated peak sales of PEGPH20 in pancreatic cancer could be as high as $1.5bn globally by 2027. Estimating an annual treatment cost of between $60,000 and $75,000, and a 25% conservative market share, the study comes up with US peak sales estimates of $687mn."

Taking a conservative estimate with a growth curve to $4.5B global sales by 2027 for PEGPH20 as a co-therapy combo drug in pancreatic, NSCLC, gastric, and breast cancers; my modeling results in $1.3-1.5B sales in 2021, assuming all things go according to plan leaving no room for slippage. Any derailment could render HALO with overwhelming debt an flattening sales that already do not cover operating costs.

Competitive Landscape

Improving access to the tumor microenvironment is an attractive, target-rich market to which several firms have increased their resources and corresponding investments. A competitive risk not well understood is the potential for a device company to develop a technology that can directly facilitate either an improved localized immune response or enhanced access to the tumor. In this scenario, a traditional device could reach market ahead of PEGPH20 with broader efficacy (not limited to (HA) high tumors) and more targeted delivery (versus the need for the injected PEGPH20 to find its way to the tumor and then have the desired mechanism of action). A device can have a significantly shorter path to FDA approval. There are several companies and nonprofit organizations actively studying this approach. Furthermore, examples of this technology have shown benefits as a monotherapy in clinical studies.

More abstractly, and a potentially greater risk; a new molecule may emerge from any of countless small companies that has both the ability to enhance immune response in the tumor microenvironment and the inherent properties that also target the tumor as a targeted therapy or target the immune system as an immunotherapy. An injectable molecule has distinct advantages in ease of delivery; and, this compound could also be an immunotherapy on its own (monotherapy).

Catalysts

While not to be ignored completely, the elements of P/E, EPS, and DCF valuations should be taken as an academic exercise at this point in HALO's evolution. The scale and variability of development costs will complicate any metrics driven by revenue and/or earnings trends for the next several quarters until the higher margin PEGPH20 products go to market in 2020 or later. Until then, share price will be driven by catalysts and behavioral finance principles - how much are investors willing to risk for a company with a reasonable but long and still risky path to success, which is some subset of the co-therapy drug?

Up next - 4 JUNE 2017…

ASCO - Oral Presentation on June 4th at the 2017 American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting. "Randomized phase II study of PEGPH20 plus nab-paclitaxel/gemcitabine (NYSE:PAG) vs (NYSE:AG) in patients (Pts) with untreated, metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDA)" will be presented orally by Sunil R. Hingorani, (NYSE:MD), PhD.

Late 2017

Regarding HALO-301 - "A Study of PEGylated Recombinant Human Hyaluronidase in Combination With Nab-Paclitaxel Plus Gemcitabine Compared With Placebo Plus Nab-Paclitaxel and Gemcitabine in Participants With Hyaluronan-High Stage IV Previously Untreated Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma", HALO's report on 1Q 2017 financial results indicates that HALO-301 is tracking to plan.

Outlook

Development and potential FDA review of PEGPH20 plus ABRAXANE® and gemcitabine in pancreatic cancer is an important stage in the evolution of this company as this candidate is the first proprietary product for HALO in oncology. More importantly, it is the precursor to the immunotherapy portfolio. Astute biotech observers should pay close attention to the (HA) prevalence rates in combination with the overall survival rates in the next rounds of study results announcements to better assess the commercial potential of PEGPH20. Every product candidate in the HALO portfolio hinges on successful development of PEGPH20 and every PEGPH20 marketed product in oncology will be linked to the co-therapy drug for which it is indicated in such that it will not ever be a monotherapy in oncology. HALO's financial planning should also be monitored. I believe it is critical for HALO to find an agreement on drug supply to offset the ballooning development costs. HALO must also find a way to enhance current and future agreements to capture more revenue from their royalty and collaboration revenue streams. HALO faces a turbulent immediate future with multiple catalyst events of what can be spectacularly positive study results releases and several critical transactions requiring significant financing. Investors will need to be patient and possess a great deal of fortitude as HALO navigates through these short run operating challenges with corresponding swings in share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.