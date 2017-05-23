Buy Chinese Stocks: Undervalued And Ready To Rise In Global Bull Market

China A-Shares have a low risk / high reward scenario with low interest and expectations going into the MSCI announcement about inclusion in the Emerging Markets Index on June 20.

Chinese stocks have dramatically lagged the performance of the rest of the world since 2009 and are poised to play catch up.

Chinese stocks are an excellent value right now compared to other global markets: China large caps have an average 11.85 P/E compared to the S&P 500's 18.44 P/E.

As I wrote in my previous article, I'm now bullish on stocks in general for the foreseeable future. In a bullish environment, you can simply just ride the S&P 500 (SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)) higher, but of course you want to look for ways you can do even better.

Looking around the world, I see Chinese stocks as an excellent value right now compared to other global markets. And I think they can make massive gains as the global stock bull market heats up and China investors play "catch up" with the rest of the world.

Full disclosure: Steve Sjuggerud is a big advocate of Chinese stocks right now. I don't want to just repeat what he says or talk about specific ideas that he recommends in his subscription services. I just want to call readers' attention to the big general ideas behind the investment thesis for Chinese stocks right now.

A simple metric to highlight the value in Chinese stocks is of course the Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio. Here is a comparison of the average P/E ratios for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM), and the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI):

SPY: 18.44 P/E (Source here)

EEM: 14.40 P/E (Source here)

FXI: 11.85 P/E (Source here)

Another way to look at comparative value and "catch up" potential is to see where performance has lagged over an extended period of time. The following chart compares the relative performances of many major global stock markets since the bottom of the financial crisis bear market in March 2009:

(Source: StockCharts.com)

The blue and red lines at the top are U.S. stocks: the S&P 500 and the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI). Then the bright green line is like a global average: the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT). The light blue line is Europe: the Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK). Lagging behind at the bottom are emerging markets , Japan (iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)), and at the very bottom China large caps .

We can also zoom in on performance in the recent new bull market since the bottom in February 2016:

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Here emerging markets and China large caps have actually done much better: They are the lines at the top of the chart outperforming other global markets. But the previous chart from 2009 shows us that over the past year China and emerging markets have only just begun to play catch up with the rest of the world that they had lagged behind for so long. This is an example of one reason why Jeff Gundlach also sees more value in emerging markets than in the US.

But if you look way down at the very bottom of the 2016-2017 chart, you see the China A-Shares of the Deutsche X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) far behind the rest of the world over the past year plus -- even while the China large caps of FXI have been one of the leaders.

The reason for this is that FXI is playing a little bit of catch up with the China A-Shares as well. FXI represents the "H-Shares" traded on the more established Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The A-Shares traded on the mainland China exchanges zoomed way ahead during the Chinese stock bubble of 2015. Even though all Chinese stocks crashed when that bubble burst, A-Shares still retained a premium that H-Shares such as those in FXI are still catching up to:

(Source: StockCharts.com)

The upshot of all this is that all Chinese stocks, Hong Kong H-Shares and mainland China A-Shares, are historically relatively cheap and undervalued in comparison with other global stocks. As the bull market continues, investors will catch on to this and find both value and momentum in Chinese stocks, a very profitable combination.

Based on the above analysis, FXI looks like the best bet, with its combination of long-term value and short-term momentum. And it is a very good bet indeed.

But Chinese A-Shares have their own powerful investment thesis as well. As you may know, mainland China stocks are not yet included in global stock benchmark indexes such as the MSCI Emerging Markets Index and the popular standard funds based on them such as the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF . Investors have been anticipating the inclusion of mainland China A-Shares in the indexes and funds for years, and premature expectations of such a move were a big part of the Chinese stock bubble of 2015.

But then the bursting of the bubble, along with heightened concerns about the Chinese economy, debt, and currency devaluation, scared off so many investors in late 2015 and early 2016, that market expectations about the possibility and significance of China A-Shares inclusion in MSCI's Emerging Markets Index are now too low. Investors are once bitten, twice shy.

MSCI just stated this morning that it will announce its decision on A-Share inclusion on June 20. I think that getting into A-Shares ahead of this decision makes all the sense in the world: With expectations and speculation around this decision so low right now, the upside reward on a positive announcement is high, while the downside risk on a negative announcement is small.

To get a sense of just how little interest the market has had in A-Shares for the past year, look at the chart of ASHR for 2016-2017:

(Source: StockCharts.com)

A-Share prices have effectively flatlined, with the moving averages almost horizontal. This is a great set-up for the low risk / high reward scenario going into a big announcement like MSCI will make on June 20.

The ASHR fund is the simplest and most popular way that you can invest in Chinese A-Shares. For other more detailed and specific recommendations about investing in A-Shares, you should look up and read Steve Sjuggerud's analysis.

Bottom line: Buy shares of FXI and ASHR, and look into the situation in more detail for more possibilities if you are ambitious. Of course as always you are responsible for doing your own due diligence. But I like the odds on this investment right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FXI, ASHR, KBA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.