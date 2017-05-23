Avoid Buying The Dip In American Eagle Outfitters

Comp growth is slowing, gross margins are under pressure, and the long-term earnings growth outlook is bleak at best.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) plunged to a 52-week low in trading on Wednesday, 5/17, after the company missed EPS estimates for Q1 and delivered a weak profit guide. Shares continued to slide on Thursday, 5/18, but have since rebounded slightly. While the dip may look like a promising buying opportunity, we think it's best to pass on this one.

AEO data by YCharts

On the positive side, AEO continues to post positive growth in comps. Over the past several quarters, comp growth has ranged from slightly up to up 11%. In this retail environment, it is rare to find such consistent positive comp growth.

That comp growth, however, is slowing. On a 2-year stack basis, comps rose 8% in Q1. Next quarter, though, management is guiding for a flat to low single-digit rise in comps on an easy lap of 3% growth. That means on a 2-year stack basis, comp growth is expected to decelerate from 8% in Q1 to about 3-5% in Q2. With comps slowing, topline growth will remain slow given stalled unit growth.

Although AEO is not feeling competitive pressure on the topline, the retailer is feeling competitive pressure on its margins. Gross margins came under significant pressure in the quarter, falling 270 basis points to 36.5%. The drivers were secular headwinds that will likely persist (promotional activity and higher shipping costs related to the digital business). Thus, gross margin compression will remain a long-running issue.

SG&A leverage is partially offsetting the gross margin compression, but not by enough, and adjusted operating margins fell 220 basis points in Q1 to 5.6%. All together, that means that despite a 2% rise in sales, AEO's adjusted EPS fell nearly 30% year-over-year. It is expected to fall at a similar rate next quarter despite expectations for positive comp growth.

Stalled unit growth, flattish to low single digit growth in comps, and margin pressure imply that earnings will be stuck in the $1 to $1.10 per share range over the next several years. Buybacks could fuel growth in the low single-digit range, so we think best case scenario if a 5-year forward earnings CAGR of maybe 5%. But with earnings compressing 30% year-over-year so far this year, EPS this year will likely be something like $1. That is an 11x multiple for 5% growth.

We don't like that PEG profile for a struggling retailer. The positive comps are nice in a retail industry that seems to be comping negative everywhere else, but that topline growth isn't flowing through to bottom-line growth. Cash is down, inventories are up, and capex remains elevated.

All in all, we don't think enough risk has been removed from shares of AEO to make them a buy, even on this dip. We think investors looking to pick up scraps from the retail wreckage should look elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.