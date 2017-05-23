Nigeria Issues Return Just Before OPEC Producer Meeting

Even if no output cap is given to Nigeria in this OPEC meeting, we don't think Nigeria has the ability to increase production past 2 million b/d.

This year has been peaceful so far for Nigeria and this allowed its oil production to recover back to 1.7 - 1.8 million b/d.

Welcome to the Nigeria edition of Oil Markets Daily!

This year has been a relatively peaceful period for Nigeria as the Niger Delta Avengers take a step back for peace negotiations with the government until today. Reports from Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said that there was a third-party sabotage in one of the pipelines on Saturday.

The interesting timing of these Nigerian pipeline attacks shouldn't be pushed aside as a coincidental event. If we look at the timing of previous attacks over the last 18 months, they have all occurred around or before OPEC and non-OPEC producer meetings. Nigeria's oil production has so far been exempted from any production cuts as it faces issues keeping production stable. Nigeria's oil production has fallen from over 2 million b/d in 2015 to average just 1.5 - 1.6 million b/d in 2016. As peace started to take hold in Nigeria, production has been on the rebound to 1.7 - 1.8 million b/d. There has even been talks about Nigeria committing to a production cap at this OPEC meeting, but no confirmation has been given from Nigeria's oil minister.

With attacks on the rise again, Nigeria's oil production stability remains fragile. Pipeline sabotages could jeopardize production volumes, which translate into delayed exports. Nigeria's economy is in desperate need of higher production volumes and higher oil prices. As the economy continues to suffer from high inflation and dismal economic growth, Nigeria's troubles won't likely be resolved anytime soon. The lack of funds to invest in producing assets and pipeline sabotages will likely keep a lid on Nigeria's oil production. Third-party estimates currently pin Nigeria's oil production at a cap of 2.05 million b/d with probable capacity volume around 1.9 million b/d. This means that even if Nigeria could stabilize its oil production, volume gains from here won't be material.

We are assuming no production cap given to Nigeria for this OPEC meeting, and as we said above, even if Nigeria could return to full capacity, the impact to global oil markets will be minimal. But if geopolitical issues with militants continue, we see the risk of Nigeria's oil production falling back to 1.5 million b/d increasing.

