Why Tractor Supply Co. Is Excited About Petsense

Ever since Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) reported disappointing quarterly results, shares have been tumbling. As I laid out in my previous article, I believe this presents an opportunity for patient long-term investors to buy into an outstanding company at a discounted price, and have recently initiated a position myself. One of the reasons I am bullish on TSCO's long-term prospects is because I share their management's excitement over their acquisition of Petsense.

When Tractor Supply acquired Petsense last fall, management noted that, due to its relatively small size, they expected no significant impact on earnings in the short term from the acquisition. However, at the latest earnings call the company sounded very excited about the potential for the pet business moving forward, offering insight into how it will help them significantly in spite of its size:

Very pleased with how the Petsense business is performing. As I said 2017 is a year of kind of the shakedown to understand the business more fully and to look at the expansion opportunities. So, we still think this is a company that has tremendous store count, as well as online and Buy Online Pickup in Store capabilities, which we'll talk more about as we get further into the year. But Petsense is a winner, we're very excited about it and it's teaching us a few things about pet special that we can use also in Tractor...We think we have a powerful combination with Petsense and Tractor right now, and there is a lot of growth for us in Petsense to take that business digital and explode it. And in the local markets, where I can push from store delivery, it's going to be a huge advantage for us as we go forward.

1. Very pleased with performance: Though presently small in scale, the performance of the business itself is strong, meaning that it won't be a drag on company-wide margins and profitability metrics.

2. Tremendous growth capabilities: After getting further acquainted with the company, TSCO sees potential for continued impressive growth in Petsense as it seeks to gain additional share of the $60 billion pet industry through increasing its store count, online presence and sales, and the company's growing buy online and pickup in store program. Long-term, the company views Petsense as a key driver of growth and significant contributor to company earnings.

3. Petsense and Tractor are a powerful combination: The company is harvesting significant synergies from this acquisition.

HomeTown Pet: TSCO had already opened two HomeTown Pet stores and gaining the brand power, network, and experienced management by joining forces with Petsense significantly enhances this business's operations and efficiencies. Tractor Supply wisely kept Petsense's leadership teams in place in order to help soothe the transition into their parent company's infrastructure and benefit from their years of experience and expertise in the pet industry.

Petsense: The acquisition also helps Petsense by providing the business with the necessary capital, marketing, and extensive store, distribution, and digital networks to achieve new economies of scale as a competitive advantage against rivals Pet Supplies Plus, PetValu, and PetSupermarket. This synergy is expected to escalate Petsense's store growth to 15-20% annually in an effort to double its total stores by 2020. In 2017 alone, Petsense has increased their projected store growth from a pre-acquisition projection of 15 stores to a new projection of 20-25 stores.

Geography: Petsense has traditionally operated in more rural, isolated environments similar to TSCO, so the companies won't have to rebrand themselves to fit in with different demographic bases. This rural focus should also help shield the business from competition with urban-focused pet retail giants Petco and PetSmart.

Tractor Supply Co: A benefit to TSCO's organic business is the fact that Petsense's differentiated product mix should prevent significant cannibalization of sales and instead bring new customers into contact with TSCO's larger business, exposing them to their broad array of products through online and in-store pet purchases. Furthermore, Petsense's experience in the retail sector will increase the diversity of TSCO's knowledge base, making their operations more effective.

On the surface, Tractor Supply's acquisition of Petsense seems like a fairly insignificant bolt-on acquisition, but further analysis reveals why company management is so excited about its potential. Along with management's other initiatives, the Petsense business offers compelling reasons for continued confidence in TSCO's long-term growth potential and value.

