Microsoft: Examining The Surface Scenario

On Tuesday, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) unveiled its newest device, the Surface Pro. That name might seem familiar to some, but for others, it causes confusion among the Surface line. While the company seems to have a clear strategy among this line of products, Microsoft's Surface ambitions seem a little flat.

The new Surface Pro is the successor to the Surface Pro 4, which seems a little backwards in terms of naming convention. While the company doesn't really want you to think of this device necessarily as a tablet, it's the closest thing to Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPad that you will find. The Surface Pro is very versatile, coming in a wide range of specifications and price points (top of the line going for $2,699), hoping to attract all kinds of consumers. The device starts at $799, but that's without a keyboard or pen, so it will cost you a bit more if you want laptop functionality. However, Microsoft also offers the Surface Laptop, starting at $999, initially aimed at the education sector, as well as the Surface Book, its premium Laptop that starts at $1,499. For those that want a desktop device, that's the Surface Studio that starts at $2,999.

While consumers are getting smarter as technology continues to improve, I really think Microsoft (and Apple for this argument) sometimes struggles showing consumers what's best for them. While Apple and Microsoft have done a good job separating their desktop lines (iMac and Studio, respectively), their tablet/laptop efforts are where things get confusing. Apple's MacBook/MacBook Air/MacBook Pro naming convention is just as confusing as Microsoft's Surface/Surface Pro/Surface Laptop/Surface Book lineup.

In its most recent quarter, Microsoft announced that Surface revenues fell by 26% compared to the year ago period, down to $831 million. The antiquated Surface Pro 4 had a lot to do with that, as well as stiff competition coming from other laptop makers. As I've discussed with Apple quite a bit, these tech giants are grappling with the tough decision of how often to update these devices. We've seen iPad replacement cycles lengthen quite a bit in recent years, and most halfway decent laptops can last several years. Apple actually reported a 14% increase in Mac revenues for its latest quarter to $5.8 billion, although iPad revenues decreased 12% to $3.9 billion. Microsoft clearly trails Apple in this space currently, but that's to be expected given Apple's products have been around longer.

Microsoft unveiled the new Surface Pro on Tuesday, but will it be enough to move the needle? It's a tablet that comes with laptop functionality if you purchase the keyboard, but the company already offers two laptop lines. Microsoft is trying to show a clear difference between all Surface models, but like Apple, some consumers may have trouble seeing the difference. Microsoft just reported a big down quarter for Surface sales, so the company will look to this new Pro to help get things going again.

