When Is Invitae Diagnosed As Oversold?

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) is a genetic information company focused on combining the genetic tests from multiple disorders into one diagnostic. The company desires to provide better healthcare by raising testing standards and providing a "one stop shopping" approach. The company is well-positioned with a lower price than most single-gene tests (under $4000 in most cases), high quality, and competitive turnaround time (6 - 8 weeks) product. Whole genome cancer screening, in contrast, can cost of $40,000 to sequence and confirm. As one of the fastest growing genetic testing companies, it currently has over 20,000 genes in its diagnostic library. Strong Bio notes that the company has a transparent pricing web site, indicative of being extremely competitive in terms of value. This value is further amplified when considering others who have a genetic relationship with a patient afflicted with a genetic disease.

NVTA offers its next-generation sequencing (NYSE:NGS) based upon studies in digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) that have validated their diagnostic results. Bioinformatics demonstrates its power in this diagnostic arena, with proprietary solutions to support variant analysis, phenotyping tools to prioritize gene candidates, and analytical solutions of inheritance patterns. The analysis process is guided by a team of board-certified geneticists with clinical consultation for medical care providers and patients.

One study comparing Invitae diagnostics to a traditional test for breast and ovarian multi-gene panels (commonly known such as BRCA1, BRCA2, and even a new candidate locus OBFC1) which enrolled more than 1000 patients demonstrated 100% sensitivity and specificity for both sequence alterations and deletions/duplications. Variants were 99.8% concordant. The study was done in collaboration with Stanford University School of Medicine and Massachusetts General Hospital, both prestigious operations with excellent reputations. False positives were infrequent, reported in the approximate range of 1.3%.

The company recently launched its exome sequencing services. Exome services can assist care providers in reaching diagnoses quickly which is especially important for children and patients afflicted with rare disorders. Chief Medical Officer Robert Nussbaum, M.D. says, "Exome sequencing is very useful when an individual presents with a complex clinical picture in which a genetic disorder is suspected but the diagnosis is unclear and the gene responsible is unknown. Exome sequencing offers a cost-effective, timely tool to assess large numbers of genes at once, significantly aiding in diagnosis for these patients. In addition to providing a definitive diagnosis for patients who may have undergone other forms of testing without getting a diagnosis, results from exome sequencing can also directly inform medical treatment, determine recurrence risks for patients and family members, and end the need for additional costly or invasive tests and procedures."

The industry of genetic testing has grown exponentially since 1993. The number of diseases discovered to be linked to a genetic basis continues to grow, and assays for more gene loci are added to databases at a rapid pace. Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) started the genetics testing industry by patenting human genes and charging high prices for its tests. After the Supreme Court invalidated isolated gene patents, lower cost newcomers to the diagnostics (including NVTA) field have emerged rapidly. In 2014 the industry was reported as a $6.2 billion market and may double by 2025. Many genetic disorders, such as in cancer, are known to respond well to specific therapies, potentially saving the medical system billions of dollars annually alone. Invitae is in a good position to ride this market expansion, and has demonstrated its willingness to work to form alliances such as Alnylam to expand its testing library into more rare disorders. With all of the work being done in this field, consolidation will benefit patients.

NVTA certainly has some partnering options if it wants to grow in cancer blood test ctDNA screening, with an advantage of only a few days turnaround time. ctDNA is a versatile oncology biomarker and its analysis is an evolving field with many diagnostic signatures being catalogued. Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) gave rise to Grail in a spinoff that has raised over $900 million from Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for a massive study of its breast cancer screening technology that plans to enroll 100,000 patients. Competition is especially tight in the field of oncology, with companies like Oncocyte (NYSEMKT:OCX) potentially entering the less invasive liquid biopsy market with data from a lung cancer detection diagnostic. Guardant Health, a private company, has raised an impressive $550 million to utilize in cost-effective detection of ctDNA in over one million cancer patients over the next five years. Quest diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) has developed its cancer patient-centric diagnostic and database IBM Watson for Genomics. Intercept Detect has a screening technology for ctDNA in 9 cancer genes. Biodesix' GeneStrat is yet another blood test providing physicians with a 72-hour turnaround time for a targeted mutation profile of ctDNA. Oncocyte entering the less invasive liquid biopsy market with a lung cancer detection diagnostic. Pathway Genomics and others can be found entering the fray as well. It will be interesting to see which companies merge to gain footing on both the exon and ctDNA front for diagnostics. At $8.75 per share Invitae has a market cap of $375 million, and therefore itself is a potential takeover target, but could acquire smaller players or partner in the ctDNA space as well.

Some analysts call NVTA oversold with relative strength (RSI) below 25. Other technical metrics of RSI and earnings growth ratios are calling the stock extremely oversold. But are these raw indicators missing something that the market can better perceive? 2016 earnings indicates that the company is having no trouble generating revenues and customers, with $9.2 million in revenues in fourth quarter 2016, over double the first quarter 2016 earnings. But as the company expanded its libraries, operating expenses consumed nearly $160 million over the past couple of years. Nevertheless management expects to be cash neutral to cash positive by end of 2018, with 2017 earnings to be approximately $55 to $65 million, more than double 2016 earnings of $25 million. Analyst concensus target is $13 per share. Since stocks tend to trade ahead of value, the time to buy may be drawing near, if the price is right.

Risks specific to NVTA include that the company has $43 million in cash as of end Q1 and it is possible that the company will have to do an offering to reach cash neutral. As with all diagnostics companies, competition is pretty fierce. One way to balance revenues is to add to gene libraries (which the company is doing), but expansion into other fields of genetics tests adds growth potential too. Cell free tumor ctDNA blood diagnostics companies are fairly flush with cash and would be wise to consider NVTA as an acquisition/merger partner (or vice-versa).

Strong Bio regards this expanded one-stop shopping testing potential as a wild-card to shareholder value, and will remain bullish on NVTA once a dilutive event or a bottom in share price is reached (expected later this fall). Obviously it's impossible to predict when the stock will bottom, but NVTA is certainly a watchlist candidate.

