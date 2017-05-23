Philip Morris: The Quest For A Smokeless Future

Next year will mark the 10th anniversary of the separation of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from Altria (NYSE:MO). The demerger was designed to insulate Philip Morris from Altria's legacy litigation risks, but in many ways, independent Philip Morris has faced far rougher seas than its former parent. While Altria has derived the steady benefits from the relatively loosely regulated US cigarette market, Philip Morris has in recent years faced currency volatility and volume disruption in many of its markets.

In a rather interesting reversal of sentiment, the US cigarette market is nowadays again perceived as very attractive, whereas during much of the 1990s and 2000s, a presence in the US market was perceived to come with a high risk of costly and long-lasting litigation. Recent acquisitions of US cigarette assets by international companies, such as the Reynolds (NYSE:RAI) buy-out by British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI), seem to confirm the idea that the US market is viewed more positively now. With the benefit of hindsight, the deconsolidation of old Altria increasingly looks like it may have been a strategic mistake.

Plain Packaging: A Potential Threat

Expanding regulatory restrictions mean tobacco's marketing toolkit is looking increasingly paltry. Whereas health warnings and advertising bans have long been common practice in many markets, tobacco companies have largely retained the ability to design brand imagery on packs and promote their products at retail locations. But there are looming threats to these important marketing tools. In my opinion, the increasing spread of plain packaging regulation has the potential to become one of the most serious challenges to the tobacco industry's wildly profitable business yet. It is also an underreported threat as industry analysts echo each other's bullish sentiments on the industry's pricing power.

Tobacco's pricing power is real and has delivered billions in dividends and capital gains to tobacco shareholders over the years, but it is also intimately linked to cigarette branding. The average smoker's brand loyalty sits at the heart of the industry's ability to raise prices. In my opinion, plain packaging regulation has the potential to erode the industry's pricing power. We have witnessed in Australia that plain packaging decreases brand loyalty, increases competitive dynamics in the marketplace, and lowers industry barriers to entry.

Since Australian lawmakers passed plain packaging in 2012, it has resulted in profound changes in the Australian tobacco market; market share leaders Philip Morris and British American Tobacco have seen their market shares eroded by aggressive pricing at the hands of Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBF). All of Australia's major cigarette plants have been closed, and in combination with very high pack prices, its smoking rate has taken a tumble. Now, more than four years later, we are seeing plain packaging regulations being implemented in several European countries. Right in the heart of, one might say, Marlboro country. Although much uncertainty over the impact remains, it seems likely to have an impact on Philip Morris's business there. And, since tobacco regulation has a habit of spreading to other markets, it could be an indication of yet another challenge for the industry.

A Smokeless Future?

The international companies are taking very different approaches to deal with the challenges faced in today's marketplace. While British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands have tried to seek shelter from emerging market currency volatility by increasing their exposure to the US market, Philip Morris has focused on developing the most advanced reduced risk portfolio of all the major tobacco companies.

Visitors to Philip Morris's corporate website at pmi.com may have been surprised recently by its revamped look and surprising new message. The company is now asking how long it will be in the cigarette business at all. While that seems a bit premature, it does indicate its growing confidence in the commercial viability of reduced-risk products, where its early start could give it a leg up on the competition. The company has recently increased the financial resources behind its bet on next-generation products like the iQOS device, which heats rather than burns tobacco sticks. In March, the company announced an investment of €300 million intended to convert its facility in Greece to enable 20 billion in additional heatsticks production annually.

Philip Morris has spent the past years developing and test-marketing several next-gen products before bringing them to market: iQOS is its first commercially employed product out of a three platform development portfolio, with Japan currently the most developed market for iQOS and the accompanying heatsticks. In the picture below, we can clearly see that Philip Morris is enjoying significant commercial success with Marlboro Heatsticks in Japan. In the first quarter of 2017, shipments of heated tobacco units increased almost nine-fold over the prior year period, which led to significant increases in overall volume and drove strong market share performance (up 540 bps to 30%).

To put those numbers into perspective; Philip Morris sold about 7.4 billion heated tobacco units during 2016, most of which in Japan (versus 813 billion in global stick volume). It had installed capacity for annual production volume of roughly 15 billion heated tobacco units at the end of December 2016 and hopes to have production capacity for 50 billion units in place by this year's end. That leaves about 32 billion units available for commercialization this year and about 75 billion in 2018, when annual production capacity in place by year's end should be around 100 billion units. Assuming it will be able to sell all of its output, the company will go from a very modest amount of heatsticks sold in 2014 to almost 10% of its total sticks volume by 2018 (75 billion heated units on total volume of about 765 billion, assuming 3% volume declines overall for both 2017 and 2018).

PM management also assumes its heatsticks business will break even this year, despite significant investment in production capacity and marketing support. For 2018, the business should start delivering incremental profits despite in-switching from traditional cigarettes, presumably because of market share gains. The economics of heatsticks are roughly similar to regular cigarettes, with Marlboro heatsticks priced similar to regular Marlboro cigarettes.

Philip Morris aims to be in 35 markets with iQOS and heatsticks by the end of this year, including many European markets and potentially the United States as well (in cooperation with Altria). If it succeeds in marketing iQOS as successfully in other markets as it has in Japan, the future may still not be smokeless for a long time, but it may see a substantially higher portion of the industry's profits ending up in Philip Morris shareholders' pockets.

