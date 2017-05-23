Industrials 41% Gain Estimate Made Quad Top Dog For May

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five May top-yield Industrials stocks showed 6.2% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Small dogs managed this Industrials sector.

The Industrials sector has 23 component industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield represented 15 of those industries.

QUAD led per analyst estimated net gain as calculated 5/19/17, while HHILY was top dog by yield.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 17.4% To 44.3% Net Gains For Ten Industrials Dogs By May 2018

Three of ten top dividend-yielding Industrials dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for Industrials dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 30% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for May 2018:

Quad/Graphics (QUAD) was projected to net $442.56, based on the median of target estimates from two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 44% more than the overall market.

BG Staffing (BGSF) was projected to net $326.76, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for BGSF.

General Cable (BGC) was projected to net $316.77, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 147% more than the market as a whole.

Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) was projected to net $243.14, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 11% less than the market as a whole.

H&E Equipment Services (HEES) was projected to net $242.11, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 158% more than the market as a whole.

Covanta Holding (CVA) was projected to net $233.52, based on a mean target price estimate from seven analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) was projected to net $213.23, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

Fortress Transportation (FTAI) netted $211.02 based on mean target price estimates from eight analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for FTAI.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) was projected to net $204.00 based on dividends, plus target estimates from ten brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) was projected to net $173.96, based on target price estimates from nine analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 14% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 26.08% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 36% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 50 May Industrials Sector Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (11-21) Dog Metrics Identified 10 Top Dividend Industrials Stocks By Yield

Top ten Industrials Sector dogs selected 5/19/17 by top yield represented 7 of 23 constituent industries. Top yielding Industrials stock, Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCPK:HHILY) [1] was the lone infrastructure operations industry representative.

Second place went to the top of two conglomerates on the list, Icahn Enterprises (IEP) [2]. The other conglomerate placed tenth, Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) [10].

In third place was the lone Aerospace & Defense representative, TAT Technologies (TATT) [3], while two shipping & ports industry firms placed fourth, and fifth, Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) [4], and Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) [5]. Another shipping & ports industry firm placed eighth, KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) [8].

The sixth place Industrials top ten dog by yield was the lone railroads industry representative, USD Partners (USDP) [6], while seventh went to a diversified industrial firm, Gamesa Corporacion (OTCPK:GCTAF) [7].

Finally, the remaining ninth place was occupied by an engineering & construction outfit, Stuart Olson (OTCPK:CUUHF) [9], to complete the top ten May Industirals dogs list by yield.

Actionable Conclusion (22): Top Ten Industrials Dogs Showed 11.85% To 40.97% Upsides To May, 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Calculated (6) An 11% Median Target Price Upside and 19.2% Net Gain From 30 Industrials Upside Dogs Come May 2018.

Industrials top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of May 19, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 6.5% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 11% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no Dow-like overbought conditions for the Industrials top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were only occasionally applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Targets Calculated A 6.2% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Industrials Sector Stocks To May 2018

Ten top Industrial dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Healthcare dogs selected 5/19/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of twenty-three industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: (23) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Industrials Dogs Delivering 10.88% Vs. (24) 10.25% Net Gains by All Ten by May, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Industrials kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 6.2% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The second lowest priced Industrials top yield dog, Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCPK:HHILY), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 15.55%.

The five lowest-priced Industrials top yield dogs for May 19 were: Stuart Olson (OTCPK:CUUHF); Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCPK:HHILY); TAT Technologies (TTAT); USD Partners (USDP); Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG), with prices ranging from $3.88 to $15.57.

Five higher-priced Industrials dogs for May 19 were: Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI); Golar LNG Partners (GMLP); KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP); Gamesa Corporacion (OTCPK:GCTAF); Icahn Enterprises (IEP), whose prices ranged from $16.25 to $49.11.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Ten of these top 50 Industrials pups by yield qualify as a valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the forty Dogs of the Week II now available. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Healthcare dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: funny-pictures.picphotos.net

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.