Mid-Con Energy Partners: OPEC Supply Cut Extension Should Alleviate Borrowing Base Uncertainty

Assuming that the OPEC cuts are extended, Mid-Con should end up with a borrowing base that's greater than its outstanding borrowings.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP) is now waiting for its Spring 2017 borrowing base redetermination. Mid-Con's Spring 2016 redetermination was completed at the end of May, so the Spring 2017 redetermination will likely be completed soon.

Borrowing Base Situation

Mid-Con mentioned that its Spring 2017 borrowing base redetermination is underway and should be completed during Q2 2017. Mid-Con's current conforming borrowing base is $140 million and it reduced its credit facility debt from $122 million at the end of 2016 to $120.5 million in Q1 2017. This means that Mid-Con can handle a modest borrowing base reduction to around $120 million without any issues.

I estimated before that above $45 oil (including a flattish futures curve) would probably be sufficient for Mid-Con to maintain a borrowing base of above $120 million. Oil is back over $50 now (with flat futures for several years) based on the expectation that OPEC will extend its supply cuts until March 2018. If OPEC does something along those lines, Mid-Con's borrowing base will likely be maintained above its borrowing level at the very least, with a good chance that it gets maintained at $140 million. If OPEC can't agree on extending its supply cuts, then Mid-Con's borrowing base may be reduced below its current borrowing level and it may face a borrowing base deficiency.

Notes On Puts

While Mid-Con's deferred premium puts are useful for protecting it in a severe downside scenario, they do come at a significant cost. Mid-Con has around 525,000 barrels worth of $50 oil puts from Q2 2017 to Q4 2017. Those puts cost approximately $7 per barrel, meaning that Mid-Con is losing money on the derivatives if oil is above $43 during the rest of 2017. Mid-Con also has around 60,000 barrels of 2018 puts (in Q3 and Q4) with a $45 strike price. Those puts probably require around $38 to $39 oil to breakeven, but at least the total cost is low at $0.4 million.

Although the puts have negative value now, I believe they were necessary to keep Mid-Con's borrowing base situation from getting even worse at the time. Even with its hedges, Mid-Con's Spring 2016 borrowing base redetermination resulted in its borrowing base being reduced to $110 million.

Growth Potential

Mid-Con Energy Partners raised the bottom end of its 2017 production guidance from 3,500 BOEPD to 3,600 BOEPD. It also mentioned that it believes that Q1 2017 should be a trough quarter for production and that production should rise from the 3,622 BOEPD average during the quarter. At the midpoint of its updated guidance, Mid-Con would average around 3,792 BOEPD during the rest of the year.

I think this indicates that Mid-Con's 2017 exit rate may be around 3,850 to 3,950 BOEPD (assuming that it hits around the midpoint of its guidance). This would mean that Mid-Con's planned $13 million in 2017 capital expenditures would result in a modest 3% to 6% increase in estimated exit rate production.

This appears to confirm that Mid-Con is one of the lower cost producers as it appears capable of delivering low-to-mid single digits production growth while spending within cash flow at $40 oil. At $50 oil, Mid-Con could likely deliver production growth in the teens while spending within cash flow. However, Mid-Con's need to manage its credit facility situation and pay down debt means that it will likely continue to spend less than cash flow for a while.

Conclusion

Mid-Con has a low breakeven point that appears to allow it to grow production slightly at $40 oil and quite significantly at $50 oil. Mid-Con's potential production growth continues to be constrained by its borrowing base and debt situation though. The need to get additional breathing room under its credit facility is resulting in Mid-Con paying down debt instead of investing more in growth.

Mid-Con's modest production growth is keeping its leverage fairly high still. Mid-Con's credit facility debt is close to 4x its unhedged EBITDA at $50 oil and its preferred units are another 0.8x unhedged EBITDA. An OPEC supply cut extension should allow for oil price stability that will help Mid-Con modestly grow production while paying down some additional debt though. That should result in Mid-Con's unit value incrementally increasing over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.