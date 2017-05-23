Top Market News: What Happened In Investing Today

Bitcoin hit $2,200; Reddit users reflect on some of the missteps in the cryptocurrency's history as Google search interest spikes.

AutoZone and JetBlue added some colorful tiles to our chaotic mosaic theory of the U.S. economy.

We learned today that the fiduciary rule comes our way June 9. Regulation is annoying, but I don't think the change will make many waves in the investment industry.

Fiduciary Rule Countdown Is On

("The court of chancery, which governed fiduciary relations in England prior to the Judicature Acts." Wikipedia)

Ideologically, I'm ambivalent about regulation. Sometimes you need it, sometimes you don't. But in my day-to-day life, man do I dislike it. I recently renovated my basement, and I needed five separate permits and inspections. What business is it of the DC government's the conditions a tenant and landlord agree on? Give me liberty! That's what I thought as I wrote each permit check.

My ingratitude to the District of Columbia Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs is substantial, even though it's partly thanks to its rules that I engaged my contractors some degree of confidence. I honestly can't tell you whether the added permitting costs outweighed the benefits, but the costs were salient to me, and so I responded negatively. Paging Dr. Kahneman.

Anyway, people had kind of expected our current administration to delay or otherwise neuter the fiduciary rule but, nope, it's going forward, says Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta in The Wall Street Journal.

From an investment perspective, I would say (speaking from a position of relative ignorance) that this will not harm industry to any great degree. First of all, regulations create barriers to entry that make it harder for competitors to enter the market and raise pricing power for incumbents.

Second of all, have you ever worked for a financial services company? There's a lot of regulation, and it dictates a lot of employee behavior already. I think this incremental rule adjustment won't harm advisors that much, because they're already very good at operating within formal rules-based systems. I'm also not sure that retail investors will benefit tremendously from the change. The world will keep spinning. The market may moderately disagree with me. Our news item catalogs several implicated stocks that are down around 2% on a flat to up day for the broad market.

You can read a more informed perspective on impacts of fiduciary standards for advisors and others here.

In other regulatory news, the emissions saga continues: DOJ expected to file lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler FCAU. Plus: Shell shareholders reject proposal for carbon emissions target (RDS.A, RDS.B).

Retail Watch: AutoZone Has A Bad Day

Looking good. But if you zoom out...

Could be better. (Wikipedia)

Did you know you can buy auto parts on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)? As long as the death-of-retail narrative persists, it's tempting to define a retailer as a company that competes with Amazon.

To wit: AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) reported quarterly earnings that were not pleasing to investors, and other auto parts companies dropped in sympathy. The company foregrounded same-store sales declines in the press announcement (Sales per average store and sales per square foot were also down). For perspective, past five-year revenue growth has consistently been positive, between 4% and 8%. Revenue declined in the November and February quarters, as well. As we saw with Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), the common size income statement items - expenses relative to revenues - have been consistent over time. So a sales decline portends a net income decline; there doesn't seem to be a lot of room to reduce costs.

I wonder how much investors just want to hear about brick-and-mortar retailers' gigantic percentage-based growth in digital sales even if the impact on the overall business is tiny. Although you can buy auto parts on AutoZone.com, a search for "digital" and "online" yields zero results on the press release, and the story's the same for the 8-K. A scan of headlines shows AutoZone's digital sales up by single-digit percentages in the past several quarters, so maybe there's not much for management to share on that point.

It's interesting that a seeming plateau in auto sales accompanies a seeming plateau in auto parts sales. Aren't those two things substitutes? Do we infer some sort of broad economic weakness, throw it out as statistical noise, or shrug our shoulders and say "Amazon," because that's the answer for everything? Probably it's that it would take time for weakness in new car sales to translate into added demand for car parts.

See also: Redbox to rent some movies sooner. Redbox is so fun because it's the answer to the question "What does a brick and mortar retailer look like in the digital age?" The answer is "A vending machine."

A Bright Tomorrow For JetBlue

(Wikipedia)

JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) raised its revenue forecasts while presenting at a travel industry conference today. I am curious about what air travel says about not just airlines but also the U.S. consumer, so I talked with someone who follows the industry from the consumer perspective (I added the links).

"JetBlue has a loyal customer base, and they've avoided the scandals of other majors. Most people want their tickets to be cheaper, but the reality is that air travel is or is close to the cheapest it's ever been, which is part of what's fueling demand." While people complain, he said, you can get $300 round trips to the coast, and service is actually better.

"You look at the WiFi, the food, the drinks, the reliability, the safety (hasn't been a fatal accident since Asiana at SFO, and that only killed two people plus the one on the ground): We are far beyond where we were even ten years ago while prices are essentially flat. That to me is a huge improvement."

My friend cited DOT data to back his point about fares, with the caveat that extra fees are not always included in fare data. Here's the national level domestic airfare series from the U.S. DOT:

Why the disaffection? "Expectations have outpaced what's delivered," and it's no fun to live in an Essential Air Service community.

Sort of a proximate story for the broader economy: A lot of things about flying are better and more efficient, but if you check the media narrative and ask people about their overall satisfaction, you might not get the same answer. And the progress is unevenly distributed around the country.

See also: New home sales a touch light.

What's Up With Bitcoin?

(This meme expresses someone else's views on Ross Ulbricht. Reddit)

Last time we checked in on Bitcoin (Pending:COIN), it had hit $2,000. Four days later, it has passed $2,200. As always, we go to leading Bitcoin news source Reddit to see what investors are saying:

I have to say, Bitcoin is fun to watch.

FinTwit Corner

Adam Tooze (@adam_tooze) with a look at Algeria's fall from wine export dominance. I'll add that Algeria was a French colony, considered by France a part of the country, and that there seems to be a relationship between Algerian independence and the wine business in the country.

Peter Atwater (@Peter_Atwater) takes VIX commentary more meta than I'm used to seeing.

SEC Investor Ed (@SEC_Investor_Ed) flags important risks associated with microcap investing. It's a handy starting point.

Noon Six Capital (@NoonSixCap) Tweeted a Medium post about selling winners and losers.

Discussion around Mallinckrodt's (NYSE:MNK) Acthar from Charley Grant (@CGrantWSJ) and Diogenes (@WallStCynic).

