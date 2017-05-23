Should You Buy Take-Two?

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) has reported fourth-quarter earnings results on Tuesday morning, with earnings coming in well above expectations. Growth is looking good, but the valuation is not really low right now.

Take-Two has made some big moves after earnings, prices spiked above $75, which formed a new 52-week high, and at the time of writing, shares are up a little more than 4% at $72. Shares are now trading above the trading channel they have been in over the last half year, where they have risen steadily, and shares are not more than 100% ahead of the 52-week low.

Computer games are a rather cyclical business influenced by time of year (in the holiday season more games are sold), influenced by the release of new games (sales are highest directly after release) and also influenced by consumer confidence - if they have more money they can spend on discretionary goods, the gaming industry profits.

TTWO Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

It is thus not surprising that we see a lot of ups and downs when we take a look at Take-Two's quarterly revenues over the past years, although things smoothen out a little when we look at annual numbers.

TTWO Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

When we look at Take-Two's fourth-quarter results, we see net revenues of $572 million, an increase of a little more than 50% - a very strong growth rate even in a cyclical business. The fourth quarter's revenues brought the total revenues Take-Two grossed in its fiscal year to $1.78 billion, a whopping increase of 26% year over year. At the same time, Take-Two recorded bookings of $1.80 billion; future revenue growth thus seems likely.

TTWO Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Take-Two had some trouble with its margins over the past two years, with the company's gross margin being cut in half temporarily, but it seems the management has taken the necessary steps for preventing this in the future. In the fourth quarter Take-Two's gross profit margin hit 45%, which is the highest since the peak two and a half years ago.

At 19.6%, Take-Two's operating margin in the fourth quarter looked pretty compelling as well, on absolute terms, but especially versus the average of just 1.5% in the previous four quarters. This has helped increase Take-Two's earnings per share number to $0.89 for the quarter, which, curiously, is more than the company's EPS number for the whole fiscal year - the total for the first three quarters had been negative. Unsurprisingly, Take-Two's trailing earnings multiple thus stands at a level that looks extremely overvalued - exactly 100 after today's price jump (with fiscal-year EPS totaling $0.72).

TTWO PE Ratio (Forward) data by YChart

When looking forward, things are pretty different, though, as Take-Two's forward earnings multiple is about one fourth as high, sitting at 26.

Take-Two has a couple of strong franchises, among them the GTA games, Sid Meier's Civilization and the official NBA games. Red Dead Redemption has been another big blockbuster for the company, selling more than 14 million units, and the next edition of that franchise will hit stores in the foreseeable future. Originally Red Dead Redemption was planned for release later this year, which would have allowed Take-Two to benefit from the holiday sales boost, but unfortunately the release date has been pushed back to spring 2018. If it is released timely for the Easter holidays, this could make up for (at least some of) the missed sales boost at the end of the year, and due to the high anticipation, demand will still be strong once the game is released. This will nevertheless push sales back by a couple of quarters and will also affect cash flows and earnings growth in the remainder of 2017.

Take-Two's cash generation has been solid during the last year, with operating cash flows hitting $330 million, up by 27% year over year, but unfortunately Take-Two is neither spending that cash by paying dividends nor is the company shrinking its share count. Cash is mainly spent on acquisitions, which isn't bad as long as those are generating attractive returns. During the most recent quarter, Take-Two has bought out Spanish Social Point S.L. for $175 million, believing that the deal will be accretive to earnings per share, although management hasn't given any more exact guidance for the impact of that takeover.

Takeaway

Take-Two has strong gaming franchises with large fandoms, but the business overall is relatively cyclical. On top, Take-Two doesn't pay any dividends, which means it is only attractive for those seeking capital appreciation - the company has delivered very well, with shares rising more than 40% year to date.

Revenue and earnings growth has been strong in the most recent quarter, but Take-Two's valuation is not really low anymore.

Take-Two could be interesting for those not afraid of some risk who believe the current, strong uptrend will continue, but might not be a good choice for risk-adverse investors.

