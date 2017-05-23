Gazit-Globe (GZT) CEO Dori Segal on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Gazit-Globe (NYSE:GZT)

Q1 2017 Results Conference Call

May 23, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Dori Segal - Executive Vice Chairman

Adi Jemini - EVP & CFO

Mia Stark - CEO, Brazil

Yaron Eshel - CEO, Israel

Analysts

Mark Rothschild - Canaccord Genuity

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Sam Damiani - TD Securities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Gazit-Globe First Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by question-and-answer session. I advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

The presentation that will be used in today's call and our financial statements could be found Gazit-Globe's website at www.gazit-globe.com. Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements today maybe forward-looking in nature. Although, we believe that such statements are based upon reasonable assumptions you should assume that these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Additional information about the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ maybe found in our latest financial statements and our filings with the Israeli Securities Authority, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on the SEDAR operated by the Canadian Securities Administrators.

Statements made during the call are made as of the date of this call. Facts and circumstances may subsequently change, which may limit the relevance and accuracy of certain information discussed. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking or other statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Segl. Please go ahead.

Dori Segal

Thank you, Olean. And good afternoon or good morning everyone wherever you are and thanks for joining us for our Q1, 2017 conference call. With me today on the call is Adi Jemini, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Mia Stark, CEO of Gazit's Brazil; and Yaron Eshel, the CEO of Gazit's Israel.

We had a very good start to the year with an excellent first quarter and before we talk about how our business is doing, let me recap for everyone where we are today in patents of our strategy. As you all you know, Gazit is a global owner, developer, operator of grocery-anchored shopping centers and retail mixed-use properties in growing urban markets. Our philosophy has been changed and it continues to consist of frequent deposit, location, location, location. We strongly believe that good thing happen when you own the good real estate, so I would say that this I don’t think is going to change.

On a serious note, we’re invested mainly in three buckets. First, wholly owned private subsidiaries that are consolidated in our financial statements and in which Gazit outlined strategy is responsible for the financing activities and overseeing their operation. As of today, these operations are conducted through Gazit-Globe Israel, through its subsidiaries in Brazil and soon through Gazit-Horizon in the U.S.

Second public entities under the Company's control with similar strategy to our own that are consolidated in our financial statements and in which Gazit is the largest shareholder. These operations are conducted through Citycon and Atrium.

Third, public entities in which Gazit is the largest supportive shareholders both strategy and management, but now in a controlling their position, so we're not -- we don't control those entities, these entities are First Capital Realty which is presented according to their equity method and Regency Centers Corporation, which is presented at market value as a financial asset.

And now for the business itself, as I said we had an excellent quarter across the Board, both from the corporate and operating perspective. All our operating platforms have performed well or better than our expectations. We delivered strong effortful gross which we expect to moderate throughout the balance of the year as we have taken leverage down at the end of the quarter for Q1. We're also initiating guidance in Gazit for the first time and Adi will expand on that and more later.

Gazit revealed delivered an excellent first quarter with all our assets that were acquired for an advanced development or repositioning stage are coming online throughout these quarters. We expect to generate above average rent growth almost every quarter in 2017 to 2018 in Gazit Brazil. We also acquired 30%, the 30% within home in a recent property situated on over four acres of land in a drop that location in Sao Paulo.

We now have over BRL2 billion invested in Brazil, more specifically in Sao Paulo. Gazit Israel delivered another very good quarter with more rent growth expected out of three properties that are going through major innovation and expansion and one property underdevelopment. We now have over 3 billion shekels invested in Gazit Israel, up coincidently and capitalizing on the growing trends of sports and fitness. Both Gazit Brazil and Gazit Israel have entered into their first lease with Decathlon which is a large European sporting goods retailer and in Israel there is going to be their first store.

Moving to Europe, Citycon had delivered a good quarter and its business performed very well. It continues to execute its strategy of selling non-core assets and reinvesting the capital in development, redevelopment and very selective acquisitions of high quality assets. Citycon has many densification opportunities in their portfolio in the near term.

Atrium delivered a very good story with two notable developments. Reaching a famous one first -- reaching a framework agreement to settle Regency-related legal issues which would generate meaningful saving in G&A and management attention. Second, while core business -- while the core business performed very well, it saw meaningful improvements for now from the Russian portfolio given both by rent growth, strong rent growth and marginal strengthening of the ruble.

In North America, both regions in first capital delivered good results with Regency up ticking their guidance and increasing the dividend for 2017. So, let's talk a bit about North America, we ask a lot about the stay retail and the impact on our business. These are fair, but entirely different questions. Let me share with you what I think or what we think and how we see the [indiscernible] environment. There is no doubt that retail is going to come changes. it always did by the way. It is a very, very dynamic business. The major changes are driven by demographics and technology.

In order to better understand our view let’s go back to the basic of the defining a good piece of real estate that predominantly serves retail. It needs to be first well located; second modern, inviting and convenient facility; and third, it is a good tenant mix. I guess what I'm suggesting is that they may know game now and going forward continues to be bifurcation. In order to be successful in retail real estate or for that matter a mix used retail dominated assets, the win properties would better than the above attributes. Some of that they might not have day one and some of them may be created overtime if know what you're doing. But, ultimately they have drilled all this characteristics. In the new world the way we see it, you would have to aim better and hit the targets every time. In organization like us, with experience, well capitalized and nimble might actually have a competitive advantage in this environment.

Let me give you an example of what I mean. When you look at Regency or First Capital, organization we have created to be tough team players in the field. They both have something very interesting in common. About 30% of the NOI comes from grocery stores, pharmacies and related services to those two uses. About a third of their business on top of that comes from service oriented tenant including medical and business for instance. Over 50% or around 50% from the NOI of the business comes from restaurants and coffee shops that means, if these two entities 75% of the business is either tenant that has no inventory or very low sensitivity to online sales such as grocery stores or pharmacies. As of this a very strong demographics and high quality locations and you come up with a very strong business model. Let me just say that although this companies were created decades ago, over the years they have been models evolve to adopt new trends always ahead of the curve.

I'm going to close my prepared remarks with one last comment. I truly believe that today's volatility in the market is our best friend and we intend to exhibit over the new and medium-term.

And now, let me hand over the call to Adi.

Adi Jemini

Great. Thank you, Dori, and thank you everyone for joining us. Today, I will address some of the key drivers pertaining to our earnings for the quarter and provide an update on our liquidity and balance sheet as well as our guidance for the year. Overall, we are pleased with our results. On the positive side, this quarter was a tale of two cities as we had a strong economic FFO result, which we expect to moderate for the rest of the year. We're expecting to show a 3% to 5% growth compared with 2016 with a significant lower LTV. I think this illustrates our earning power as we continue to strength our balance sheet position.

With that let's move to Slide 5. Slide 5, in the first quarter of 2017 we had two meaningful events which had a material impact on our results. One, the completion of the merger of our Equity One and Regency, which was closed on March 1st. Two, the disposition of FCR and Regency shares for a total consideration of NIS1.2 billion or approximately $300 million.

From an accounting reporting standpoint, the impact is as follows. One, classification of Regency as financial instrument beginning in Q1 2017; and two, the deconsolidation of FCR in classifying it under the equity method beginning in 2017. A few comments on our P&L, as expected the strengthening of the NIS continues to have an impact on our financial as NOI decreased by 2.2%. However, if we cover the FX impact, the NOI increased by 3.2%. It's important to note that in line with the stated strategy, our wholly-owned private subsidiaries becoming more significant contributors to NOI and with that respect more is expected our bucket meaning Gazit Brazil, Gazit Israel, we saw an increase of approximately 21% of NOI driven by development coming in line and recent acquisition in particularly in Brazil.

Now, let me talk for a few minutes and clarify management economic FFO approach. Given the size of our Regency investment which represents about 21% of our total assets in fact being the largest as of reporting date, we deemed it appropriate to include our share of FFO in Regency as part of our FFO with delivery to better reflecting our results and more comparable with a prior period's reporting. We reported a strong economic FFO of NIS0.89 each per share. The FFO for the quarter did include some significant items which I'll elaborate in greater details in the next slide.

In line with the NOI, our wholly owned private subsidiaries were instrumental part of this FFO growth mainly due to our 100% income stake in Gazit Israel and this should result for further size growth as a result of prior year M&A activity. In terms of the loss of 276 million, it is direct result of currency translation classification from OCI to the PNA primarily due to FCR deconsolidation. You can obviously see the other side of the impact on our equity.

Moving to Slide 6. Now, I'd like to discuss our guidance in more detail and tie it in with our Q1 FFO results. As Dori mentioned in his prepared remarks, Gazit has many other quality real estate companies both in North America and Europe and [indiscernible] is going to start in this year and going forward issue guidance of its economic FFO. Our economic FFO guidance for the year ranged from 3.10 to 3.20 per share. The guidance is based amongst other things as our subsidiary guidance that for the most part are published our internal budget and our financial model. The guidance is based on estimates of what we know at the time of the issuance and include assumption and forward looking information such as, but not limited to spot FX rates interest rate and overall state of our balance sheet.

We will of course under this guidance ongoing basis should there be a material deviation from the dysfunction to actual results. In terms of reconciling our guidance FFO to the strong Q1 FFO results, it can be explained by the fact that Q1, FFO includes significant items. One, the foreign exchange rate of the U.S. dollars and the Canadian dollars that further divided against the need up to Q1. And two, the dilution to our economic FFO due to the reduction of FCR emergency holding as a result of our disposition at the end of Q1, nonetheless, our economic FFO guidance imply a clean growth for the year of about 3% to 5% range compared with fiscal year 2016, all that considering our LCD decrease network.

Moving to Slide 7. In terms of operating fundamentals, Gazit proportionate same store NOI came in strong at 3.9% with respect to our wholly owned subs, Gazit showed a strong same store NOI growth of 7.3% driven by the more MB development coming inline in addition to the same store NOI organic growth. In Israel, we see a slight uptick due to however, it must be noted that the same store NOI will includes redevelopment asset such as G1 [indiscernible] centers that are yet fully completed.

With respect to our European subsidiaries, we see a strong growth in Central and Eastern Europe that is driven by Russia, same store NOI which was a 31%. In the Nordics, Norway and Sweden reported strong same store NOI growth of 3.6% and 7% respectively, which was offset by lower result in Finland. It must be noted that a same store NOI hold, in Finland does not take into account our flagship redevelopment of Iso Omena.

With respect to North America, albeit negative headline in current challenging environment for some retailers in North America, our same store NOI results of our subs in those regions are testament that they are whole well located, well merchandized and well positioned to withstand these challenges given that there are urban located shopping center in supply constrained trade areas. In terms of occupancy, it remained relative flat and stood at 95%.

Moving to Slide 8, turning to our balance sheet, in terms of total assets, the decrease is due to deconsolidation of FCR and Regency. We finish the quarter strong with an increase to shareholder equity of NIS926 million to approximately NIS9.1 billion reflecting the book value of NIS46.4 per share an increase of NIS4.7 per share.

Page 9, the level of liquidity in the group of March 2017 is approximately NIS6.8 billion of which NIS3.4 billion is at the Company level. We are continuing to diversifying and lowering our funding sources. As you can see our international bank that sources accounted for 44% at the end of March compared with 39% at the end of 2016. Subsequent to the balance sheet, we closed on another international syndicated revolver credit line with leading Canadian Banks. This revolver facility increased our liquidity while at the same time reduce our cost of financing.

Again, we remain focused on ensuring that we have plenty of liquidity and access to lower cost of capital. It's important to note that as part of our stated strategy, we place the high importance of diversifying our source of funding with the main goal of reducing our cost of capital as we’ve gone in the bank debt and you should expect to see the same trend continues throughout fiscal year 2017.

Next slide, we have well staggered maturity profile with approximately 7% of our discounting in doing in the next 12 months. I think that we have been very clear that the key element to our strategy is to strength our balance sheet and de-lever. To this state, we’ve been able to increase our liquidity, diversify and reduce our cost of funding and with the recent sale of FCR and Regency, our sole panel reached below 54%, our gross levels in 2010, which very possible with the strength and flexibility of our balance sheet which will better enable us to create value with our stated strategy. This will conclude my remarks on the financial statements.

And with that, we'll move on to the Q&A. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Tavy Rosner of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Tavy Rosner

Hi, thanks for taking my question, I wanted to elaborate on your recent launch of Gazit Horizon in the U.S. Can you give us a sense of what investments strategy and also what kind of assets the subsidiary spending on having in the coming quarters, what's the right way to think about that?

Dori Segal

I think all we need a bit more time to come up with something more concrete in terms of actual performance and actual execution or for lack of a better suggestion pulling the trigger. The strategy I think was very well articulated in our press release. We would look for assets that are ripe for repositioning opportunity that has maybe a little bit more complex and redevelopment proposition. Needs a little bit more TLC and we will be very open in our approach in terms of what we're prepared to look at, and including assets that we believe we can enhance the retail part of with time. And not necessarily have a weakened component today and a significant recent performance. So I guess it's fair to say that we are looking to be simplistic for assets with redevelopment to repositioning opportunities and be a little bit more flexible in terms of the uses and on the site.

Tavy Rosner

I think that's helpful and the press release talks about you know deals that would mostly be financed by the subsidiaries, does that mean that you might just decide to go directly with somebody else on the deals that you can identify?

Dori Segal

Fundamentally, we're going to use our own capital, but we are definitely open for partnership on I would say both with financial -- financial institution or a partner that brings some value to the transaction like a resi guy [ph] or something of that kind.

Operator

The next question is from Mark Rothschild of Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Mark Rothschild

Thanks and good morning wherever you are. Just following up maybe on related to Horizon, so will the strategy be to avoid this type of asset that Equity One or the Regency owns? And have focus much more on more value and place only? Or is this still something that’s being more as far as strategy. This wasn’t completely clear on the time, sorry.

Dori Segal

I think if you look at that our cost of capital, and if you look at what we bring to the table, we will probably look for asset that required a bit more complexity to drive value alone. And I also think given the fact that I know how large companies are managing, there is limit Mark of how much redevelopment you can do or how much complexity you want to bring to the balance sheet, not only from a capital perspective, but also from the human perspective. We’ve talked about it for many, many years. A few ready to speaking, if I have an exposure in the certain geography to couple of major redevelopment, I'm not sure I want to have a certain one with the same risk characteristics.

So, as we all know, the U.S. is a very large country, the markets are very big, the market is very liquid in terms of trading assets. I would also probably say what I've said at the end of my prepared remarks volatility in the market is probably our best friend. And so, I really think this practically speaking I don’t think you're going to see us running head-to-head with Regency into specific deals. I remember even moving from couple of years but I didn’t run head-to-head on deal of my direct competitors, because of the different pace, because of the different pricing internally, because of the additional view on the asset, as everybody look at the asset the same way they wouldn’t be any training. So, I really not really concerned at all at the level of -- at this level. I'm not this result of warning, and I don’t think to be honest, I don’t think Regency is concerned.

Mark Rothschild

So, just to make sure I understand. You will be buying or you will be targeting asset that are high quality stable asset, but because the U.S. is so big you don’t anticipate necessarily bumping against Regency?

Dori Segal

No, I don’t think we will be targeting high quality fully leased plan I mean the shopping centers. That is very highly competitive markets right now. I'm not sure that will be our first choice of buying something, no.

Mark Rothschild

Okay, you still put some shares in First Capital -- in regards to Canada One, can you talk a little bit about the strategy with First Capital where you will continue to sell shares. And secondly, do you anticipate doing something similar in Canada as far as creating whether it could be the rise and expanding into Canada or another vehicle that will build a directly own portfolio of assets in Canada?

Dori Segal

I'll start with the first question. The question whether we would sell more First Capital share is driven or probably two parameters, one is price and one is taxes or even those funds right now, I see lot of opportunities for setting shares of First Capital. I also think that looking at the sale which was done a couple of months ago, a year or two years from now, I'm not sure we're going to look that smart given what I know about the quality of the business, so let's leave it at that I think time will tell what was our opinion about the quality of this business.

But one thing I am particular to talk about which is the fundamental difference between the market in Canada and the market in the U.S. in this liquidity and there is not the same liquidity opportunity to do things in Canada from an asset perspective as you have in the U.S. The U.S. is very big, it's very bifurcated, there is a lot of deals, there is a lot of different type of deals, family who's looking for a partner to develop an asset that might not fit every public company and institution already on the NASDAQ and would like some operating partner.

The scope the sheer number and the dollar sign behind the opportunities in the U.S. is significantly higher than in Canada. And so I think holds for the U.S., you know we have the expertise as you know Gazit Horizon has a real feel, a real President and a CEO with a lot of experience in the business, and so I think for now given our balance sheet the U.S. is enough.

Mark Rothschild

And to the first part of your question, I am sorry I didn't catch every word as far as selling First Capital share, you said because of price and tax, it would or would not make sense to sell share?

Dori Segal

I think if you look at the price and the tax situation, I think it will not make any sense to settle.

Mark Rothschild

I just didn't hear every word, thank you. I mean my last question just regard to the guidance, the range was I think it was 3.10 or 3.10 and I am sure if you said ready, but what assumptions are in there for foreign exchanges just based on the current exchange rate? And how much of it did you bake in there as far as what currencies, what did you assume? Can that really jump around based on the moves in currency?

Adi Jemini

Mark, this is Adi. I think what we’ve done basically we took the spot rates as of today or as of the time we did the guidance, which was not long ago. And the difference is due to the point that I mentioned in the call, if you look at the average exchange rates looking end of the quarter for example the U.S. dollar was at 3.73 to the NIS and now it's around 3.60. The Canadian was around 2.80 and now it's around 2.60. So, certainly there's been an impact, also a bit on the Brazilian real given the last few days. So, there's no question that there's been a continuous strengthening of the NIS compared to these currencies subsequent to the reporting date, and that’s how we did it, we used those spot rates.

Operator

The next question is from Matt Kornack of National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Matt Kornack

Hi, guys. Just wanted to quickly touch on the balance sheet side of things, given the asset to further security sales first half increase in Regency, at this point are you comfortable where you stand on, on a balance sheet front absent sort of a move in that degree?

Dori Segal

Yes, absolutely.

Matt Kornack

Okay, and with regards to the bond market generally, is there an opportunity to go back and issue in Israel? Do you see that as being a part of the sort of capital stack going forward Israelis bond issuance?

Dori Segal

The opportunity is there. I don’t think we’re going to be issuing debt this year, I mean 2017 in Israel.

Adi Jemini

Matt, let me just add one thing, I just I think that we have about 7% of our business coming in the next 12 months. And I think we have this year increased our liquidity with the facility that we opened, not recently as a goal and in addition to that and also with the recent sales that we’ve done. I think we’re much stronger. Our balance sheet is much more stronger and if you compared to last year as evident also by the LTV reduction.

Dori Segal

And let me be a little bit more clear as well, Matt. I'm not only talking about Canada, I'm talking about the U.S., we all know from reading the newspapers that there is a case and anticipation for a tax program to come in from the new administration. I strongly believe that right now you should sit see and do nothing. Because the tax ultimately either factor in anything that needs to do and you may very well find to fill six months or a year from now with a different tax rate on a corporate level. So, that is also a consideration for us.

Matt Kornack

Fair enough. And then the last thing with regards to the facilities that you're putting in place, are you leaving these as variable rate with the potential that as the opportunity comes up to potentially issue bond in those respective markets you could pay down the facility with those bond proceeds?

Dori Segal

Yes. In terms of drawing on credit facilities, when these values were right now we don’t worry about a protecting interest rate. If you draw a little bit more sometimes we would use interest swaps to lock in continue rates until we do a bond offering. So, all this has been taken into consideration on a regular basis.

Operator

The next question comes from Sam Damiani of TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Sam Damiani

Thank you. And just wanted to touch on the total volatility, Dori, you have mentioned you see that an opportunity and you see the Company transacting in the near to medium term. I think the word you use. Just wondering if you could be more specific to where that volatility you see turning into investment opportunities into Brazil or the U.S. or the markets that you're seeing?

Dori Segal

So, I think that the number one volatility probably more leasing driven than anything else. When you're looking at a shopping center in an old mall that perhaps its future is not only as a mall. And there are certain retailers today that I think every consensus that maybe at one point they will leave the shopping center given their sales per square foot. One of the uncertainty and one of the volatility is as to when and if they leave. And as to, are you pay them, are you paying them to do this or you just waiting it out.

There are many things that perhaps don’t play even the absolute pay properties there are for the most part leased with the most of the tenancy want to have there. This causes us a lot of volatility in pricing and valuation in the ability to finance the properties that I think is an opportunity. I've also seeing and I'm going to be careful what I'm saying right now that the assumption is that retail assets finishing as to look at certainly. There might be some combination between retail and other users that are not so common right now that perhaps we see as an opportunity to bring to a certain assets here and there that are unique for that particular trader.

So I think an organization outside that really doesn't run a portfolio in North America which is the case can be a lot more opportunistic, can be a lot more free to do things that maybe are less common with traditional real estate companies, I had those discussions many times in the field of public company that some deals just look a little too much for a normal retail, normal real estate company.

So I think in this particular case we do have some latitude which we intend to capitalize on, and as I say I think as much as I'd like to tell you things that goes into our mind and are sort of internal management. We will have to hold off on a quarter or two or perhaps thereabouts before we'll have some more concrete to talk about. And I think, I think as I said I think there are opportunities out there that may not be so apparent until we actually acting them on.

Sam Damiani

Okay, thank you, that's helpful. And just on your strategy of getting the balance sheet down to 50% invested in public at least that was set out last year sometime. How do you feel about that three year goal there on track?

Dori Segal

Well, there is two ways to get there. One is to sell asset and one is to make more money. I think we're the almost fully execute on the first one we're concentrating on the latter.

Sam Damiani

Okay, Dori, just on the quarter you mentioned and Adi you mentioned it as well, did it exceed your expectations that didn't quite get in what area specifically, the quarter exceeded expectations?

Dori Segal

So, I think Sam, actually -- I am going to simply answer don't hold it against me. We had quarter basically that was delevered towards the end of the quarter and basically has the income for all the assets that we have sold throughout the quarter. So, it was a bit of a -- I mean we -- we didn't anticipate it when we initially look in. When you look at the operating platforms, I really I think again with the exception on paper of Finland, which is also not correct because some of the assets on Finland are under development. So, the property stats are sort of understated in Finland, but with the exception of Finland, we really had a very good quarter across the Board in all our operating platforms. That is not so common in the portfolio that side as I specified, so in the sense I think it was a good quarter.

Adi Jemini

The only thing I may add also the FX as I mentioned that's one of the things that the lease continue to strengthen, so in terms of the guidance forward.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There are no further questions at this time. Mr. Segal would you like to make any concluding statement.

Dori Segal

I’d just like to thank everybody for joining on our call. And we’ll talk to you on the next call. Thank you very much. Bye, bye.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes the Gazit-Globe first quarter 2017 results conference call. Thank you for your participation. And you may go ahead and disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.