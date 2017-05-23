Celgene Corporation (CELG) Presents at UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2017 - Call Transcript

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG)

UBS Global Healthcare Conference 2017

May 23, 2017, 01:30 PM ET

Executives

Michael Pehl - President, Global Hematology and Oncology

Terrie Curran - President, Global Inflammation and Immunology

Analysts

Carter Gould - UBS Securities LLC

Carter Gould

Great. Good afternoon everyone. My name is Carter Gould, I am the Senior Large Cap Biotech Analyst here at UBS and welcome to Day two. Next up is Celgene. Joining me on stage is Michael Pehl, President of Global Hematology and Oncology; and Terrie Curran, President of I&I. So, welcome, thank you both for joining us on stage.

I believe, to kick-off, Michael is going to make some comments to set the stage. Why [Indiscernible] and we can kind of -- [Indiscernible] the conversation.

Michael Pehl

Thank you and thanks for inviting us. It's really great to be here. Before we start with the questions, I just wanted to say that I -- we believe Celgene is an incredibly important and exciting time. We have a fantastic business momentum that is dedicated true for both I&I and for Hematology/Oncology with our existing products.

We've been achieving a lot to of clinical and regulatory milestones recently and I hope will have a chance to talk about those a little bit. And then we have this period in the next 18 to 24 months where 18, 19 Phase III studies are going to read out across both franchises, I&I and Hematology/Oncology. And at the same time, I think our mid and late-stage pipelines just gets much more visibility.

So, in Hematology/Oncology alone, we're going to have more than 10 pivotal decisions upon new assets that are going to help fuel the growth beyond 2020 and I think there's a similarly rich period coming for I&I.

So, there's a lot of momentum ongoing, a lot of exciting data read outs and a great pipeline, and we're all very positive and optimistic and excited at Celgene.

Q - Carter Gould

Great. Thank you. So, I didn't know we're going to have Terrie before today. But given the ozanimod sort of have been topic all this week why don't we start there. So, you reported your second positive Phase III [Indiscernible] at MS from RADIANCE yesterday.

Definitely a lot of positive data certainly another encouraging sign moving towards approval. At the same time, there was a lot of focus on its disability data and the fact you guys didn't show a relatively high bar that was being set in terms of benefit versus an active comparator. Can you maybe just talk about how the data you have in-house today kind of sets you up for approval and then thinking about commercial?

Terrie Curran

Sure. Thanks Carter and good afternoon everybody. I think we're very excited about the Phase III data that we see. I think if you look at the base case for ozanimod, we expect to have an oral compound that is as efficacious as the ozanimod market with differentiated side effect profile and tolerability profile.

So, I think if you look at the SUNBEAM trial, you'll see that there are a number of levers in terms of differentiation, lower liver toxicity, people -- some of the cardiac toxicity are now [Indiscernible] and then also if you look at lymphocyte recovery, much faster as well as having a shorter half-life.

So, I think in totality, if you look at the profile, we're very excited and expected that it will be well differentiated. I think in terms of disability, I think it's important to note that there are no oral compounds that have achieved that endpoint versus an active comparator.

I think we were very encouraged to see that the rights of disability progressions, if you look across MS trials more broadly, the rights that we saw across all three active lines were very low. In conjunction with the significant impact that ozanimod had on brain volume, is very encouraging and we expect to move towards bar by the end of the year.

Carter Gould

Okay. And then maybe just one more question in terms of how you see commercially, the positioning of ozanimod relative to Gilenya. Is this something where the streets should just be expecting ozanimod to compete with sort of Gilenya with new starts? Could we see actual patient switching off Gilenya? How are you thinking about that internally?

Terrie Curran

Yes, I think if you look at the performance emerging in the Phase III, we do expect to be as efficacious as Gilenya, but have -- be differentiated in terms of side effects and tolerability.

I think if you look at the liver toxicity, the cardiac toxicity as well as lymphocyte recovery, we expect that ozanimod will perform much better they are now. Our base case is to have a class label in terms of first dose monitoring. But I think as we see the totality of the data, we'll be able to have a conversation with the regulators and look to having some differentiation in the label. I think with -- both the specificity of the compound as well as the titration, we're not getting some of those off-target cardiac effects that we see with Gilenya.

Carter Gould

Okay, great. Michael, maybe going back, starting with Revlimid. Seems to be the starting point of most of conversation.

Michael Pehl

That's the logic of starting.

Carter Gould

You've had a couple of successes here. Clinical and regulatory went with Revlimid and myeloma and really kind of opening up or expanding the European opportunity. I guess taking a step back, when you think about the front-line setting and maintenance in myeloma for Revlimid, is there any reason to think that the European market -- and I'm thinking about in terms of penetration duration can't match kind of what you're expecting or what you've seen already in the U.S.?

Michael Pehl

Yes, that's a very important question. And let me start by saying while Europe is more important when it comes to the opportunity coming from stem cell transplantation maintenance, there is an opportunity in U.S. already also. There is usage in U.S. since quite some time.

But the label is not just allowing us to promote, there's kind of 50% of the patients that are first line and eligible for stem cell transportation, either don't get maintenance or get maintenance, but not until treatment in progression. So there's a true and sizable opportunity in the U.S. But then the opportunity in Europe is obviously bigger. We already have reimbursement in six European markets. So very, very quick.

And we're working on others. The value proposition is extremely strong. We've been doing a meta-analysis. You may recall that with six -- with three clinical studies with more than 1,300 patients showing an over-survival benefit of more than 2.5 years for Revlimid maintenance.

And I think that's really an unprecedented value proposition. So, I think it's not by chance that we're seeing this very rapid reimbursement in European markets. There's no reason to believe that in terms of penetration and duration, we should not get exactly where the U.S. is at. We just have to go through this 18 to 24 months of reimbursement negotiations before the different markets. But once that is done, I think we are very, very optimistic that we can catch up with the U.S., absolutely.

Carter Gould

Okay. And on that duration angle, certainly, when we run our models, that's a big driver of Revlimid's growth over the next -- through the balance of the decade. We've talked at length before around sort of the kinetics of the benefits from these novel-novel combinations sort of kicking in and sort of further accelerating sales growth.

Can you maybe just walk through that a little bit? I think there's a point that flossed at a lot of investors and you sort of have to outpace the prior regimen's progression. And I guess at what point should we really kind of expect to see the benefit materialize and--

Michael Pehl

Of course, a very relevant question as well. And once again, saying duration is a very important driver for us in terms of Revlimid performance. We have others. We talked about stem cell transportation. Lymphoma studies that are reading out for the end of the year. So there's more coming.

But duration is definitely a key driver. Where we're at, at this moment in time is in the U.S., we have a treatment duration of round about 24 months. If we add our patients, who get Revlimid in first line and in any shape or form in a second or data line treatment, Europe is not quite there yet. They are 13 to 14 months. But for both sides of the Atlantic, treatment duration is increasing. And there's a couple of key drivers for that. Starting with the newly diagnosed labels that we're talking about. So if you can give Revlimid, your treatment duration is increasing. You should not forget that, especially in the maintenance setting, the treatment duration can be extremely long.

The other key driver in that regard are the triplet regimen. And just to remind everybody, we've been seeing different triplet regimens reading out. The first ones that we saw with [Indiscernible] elotuzumab and with [Indiscernible], they had progression-free survival. And I think that's a very good surrogate for treatment duration of somewhere between 20 to 26 months.

Now we see the daratumumab combinations with treatment durations up to 48 months. And that's just for the relapsed/refractory setting, that's also first treatment coming now in the first-line setting. RVD's an example, which has been showing a one-year over-survival benefit, also showing a progression-free survival of that magnitude. So, when you're thinking about 24 months in U.S. all-in and then 48 months plus with the new triplet regimen, there is still a real good and long way to go.

To your point, in order to see this effect accelerating, you need to get over the 24 months that you're having already. We saw the approvals of the new triplet regimen starting like one to two years ago.

So, I think by this year, we're starting to see the effects of the triplets kicking in. And the same thing is going to happen when we're looking at Europe, the stem cell transportation and the effect that it has on treatment duration.

So, it's just going to take a little bit of time. You have to go beyond what you have already. But that's a very, very nice growth opportunity for the long-term for us without any doubt.

Carter Gould

And then just from a strategy and messaging, I mean the messaging around Revlimid has been fairly consistent or has been evolving in the same direction, right, give it early, give it often, give it through progression. But that -- I guess that messaging starts to get a little bit more complicated when you think about either patient segmentation, patient stratification as you get to the end of this decade and into next.

It may sort of -- there's some low-hanging fruit, probably to put it a little too casually, but -- in the high-risk segment. But when you think about like after Revlimid and you start having to cut up these populations. I mean does that represent a challenge to you and your messaging or...

Michael Pehl

Well, it almost represents a challenge in terms of bringing together translational data and clinical data in a way that I think is unprecedented, right? The current triplet reality is giving us a lot and a true improvement upon tablet reality. I just wanted to say this word of caution; not every myeloma patient can get a triplet. There's this large elderly frail population out there. The majority of patients with multiple myeloma is unfortunately over 75 years old. So, giving them triplets is not an easy thing.

Again, the fact that the tablets of either -- whether it's pomalidomide or Revlimid is working so well as a tablet, I think makes what we're having also very, very unique. But when we're thinking about the next step -- and the next step is definitely this kind of long-term remission and even cure for patients.

The starting point is to think about where is the medical need? And it's -- you can define this by different ways. There is a lot of patients, unfortunately, which starts to become refractory against four or five regimens, right? And those patients have a life expectancy of less than 1 year, sometimes even less than a couple of weeks. So, that's a way of looking at a patient population in need.

We've been talking about the elderly frail patients already, where triplets is not an option. But then thinking more about the cumulative approach, the most efficacious triplet at this moment of time is probably Revlimid and daratumumab, right?

And there was a New England publication on that. When you're looking at the progression-free survival cost in that publication, you see that a third of the patient is relapsing after six 12 months. Those patients, a third -- those patients have a life expectancy of three weeks -- of three years at a maximum.

So, what we try to do at this moment of time is to try besides the obvious clinical segment, a molecularly defined segments of medical needs. Who are those patients? What is their genetics? What is the role of the immune system? What is the role of the microenvironment? Why are patients -- and that's another group at risk -- why is their patients are not achieving MRD-negative disease? And what is the biology of that disease? So that's one thing. So, we think we really make great progress in defining those molecularly and clinically.

The second really important thing, especially when we think about bringing new technologies, such as BCMA, CAR-T early and broad, is can we come up with new endpoints.

So, the traditional endpoint in multiple myeloma has been overall survival and progression-free survival, of course, both used as a surrogate for all. But we're making a very, very big effort together with academia and regulatory authorities and also in working together with other companies in trying to make sure that MRD-negativity is going to become an accepted endpoint for our study.

And then as part of this effort we learn -- what we learn is what are the combinations and the therapeutic approaches that is most suitable for the segments that we have been defining.

Not every combination is equal. There is probably combinations where you try to combine an EMIT [ph] and BCMA or BCMA alone. There's others where it's going to be an EMIT in the CD38. There's others where you're going to go for BCMA. And that's what we are learning.

What we hope that we're going to have by the end of the year is all the data points necessary from our clinical studies, from our translational efforts, and from our regulatory efforts in order to be able to bring all of that together and then position the right combination and the right patient segment. That's the ongoing effort. Its complex, but I think it's going to be extremely rewarding because the result of that is going to be a very, very meaningful improvement of the outcome of those patients.

Carter Gould

Okay. Maybe switching gears to Revlimid. In follicular, you're going to have relevance and augment read out later this year. There's another, some of the incremental data coming at ASCO.

When you think about ultimately, where Revlimid -- and really -- R square can be sort of positioned in follicular, I guess we often get some pushback from some docs. They see that more as a second-line regimen, even though you clearly are going after the front-line setting too.

I guess what's the -- it might just be inertia from these docs, who just haven't had access to an overall combo before. But I mean, is there a higher clinical hurdle than just sort of bettering our chemo in that setting? Is there -- do you have to really kind of blow through it to get over that inertia and that's sort of entrenched to your point?

Michael Pehl

Yes. So, I think the way to think about and answer this question is really again, coming from the medical need. Where is the medical need? And just to remind everybody, so we are talking about in the lymph -- lymphoma, which is follicular lymphoma. There's a couple of others.

Those are mostly elderly, frail patients with a very impaired immune system. The main treatment for those patients is the combination, as Carter said, of rituximab and chemotherapy that can be dropped, but then also others.

Those patients are tolerating the chemotherapy extremely badly. It's like -- if you think about, this is a non-curative approach. Those patients are going to get progression-free survival for a period of time and then they are relapsing. The price to pay is weeks in hospital. You send those patients basically to hospitals for a very, very long time. What -- the other thing is the RAs are low, and remissions are very short-lived.

I think the combination of all of that, when you think about it, makes us quite extremely effective -- extremely interesting and attractive. Very good tolerability profile. And I think we've been really generating data in hundreds of patients, whether you're talking about the magnified study. We have an update that is very interesting at ASCO. We also have the randomized study at the last ASH Congress in the first-line setting. So, extremely well-tolerated regimen, very high CR rate and very convenient.

So, we really think that this is going to provide a great alternative. And as a consequence of the data that has been generated and system guidelines have been very broadly updated, I think it has this combination of medical need clear, great profile of the drug, great evidence. And so we think on the basis of the read out of the studies, R square is going to be a huge success in the population.

Carter Gould

Okay, great. Moving again to luspatercept, as somebody who covers both Acceleron and Celgene. It's been great to see the evolution your messaging to The Street here and the potential of this drug. I think most people acknowledge the drug, holds incredible promise in RS+ patients.

The RS-, we saw some emerging data in that segment coming out of Valencia a couple of weeks ago. When you think ultimately about the potential of moving into that segment, you've already signaled that you're going to do one front-line study. Is it more a question of just when not, if you get around to moving into the RS- population or is efficient service still being hashed out?

Michael Pehl

I think it's -- it's actually both. It's a matter of when. And so for those of you have not been in Valencia, the data that Carter has been referring to is data of around about 60 patients that has been generated in a front line low risk MDS setting and in a population with an EPO level below 500 and a certain number of transfusions were below, the response rates were very high and the rate of transfusion independence was for both being zero plus positive and negative patients in the 50% to 60% mark, which is what you know from Revlimid and del 5q.

So, incredibly good and very important durable improvements and transfusion independence for those patients. So, that is a large population. The current standard of care, by the way, is EPO, where you can get in the patient populations, where those products have worked well. You get low response rates and what you get is not durable. So, medical need is there, data that -- the ring sideroblast-negative observation is interesting.

And from the observations that we have in the late-line lowest population where we only were -- we have a Phase III study ongoing that is only in the ring sideroblast-positive population, we were actually not quite sure whether it looks part of the business and would be an option for those patients or whether we would have to go into combination, which is something that we intended to explore.

Anyway, but those new data suggests that we can include ring sideroblast-negative patients as well. Before we take in the front line trend, before we take the final decision, we just want to create a little bit more data in order to be sure.

We're going to take a decision about the expecting fusion criteria by the end of the year so that we can start the study and somewhere -- kind of by the beginning of 2018. I think this is a very, very exciting observation. It can even further broaden beyond ring sideroblast-positive MDS and myelofibrosis, where we're also running studies and [Indiscernible] can even broaden the population for luspatercept. So, very exciting. We just want to be sure and create a little bit more data into next month and then we're going to move ahead full speed.

Carter Gould

Okay, great. Just coming back to myelofibrosis since you brought it up Mike, often referred as sort of the one -- myeloid indication that got away from you guys. When you think about moving luspatercept into that setting, is the plan to go after [Indiscernible], before [Indiscernible], in combination with [Indiscernible]. How do you think about where, I guess, coming back to your point, where the medical need in MS today?

Michael Pehl

Well, so the first thing that we need to do is to confirm the observation that has been obtained for the sister drug, which is sotatercept in a population and learn as to what -- and we -- and for those of you who don't know, so that was data shown at ASH with sotatercept in myelofibrosis, it was a Phase I/II study.

So, those funding study and those patients achieved 40% of a transfusion independent, which is very, very remarkable. I think that's the highest that has ever been reported. So, we want to repeat the data with more translation of rigor, with luspatercept.

And I think it's fair to say that, that's kind of the first study that we're going to do is in a population where geography is even not working on patients, who have [Indiscernible] already.

I think in the longer term, the thinking is that you will probably like to combine those two. But the starting point is, for us, let's have a very clean population in order to learn as much as possible, hopefully, even in reaching patients further beyond what we've been seeing in our initial studies and then moving forward -- and that could actually then be -- also lead into the combinatorial approach.

Carter Gould

Terrie, coming back to you. I think about ozanimod going into IBD. We've had some incremental data from some competitors in ulcerative colitis earlier this week. I know we only have about two and a half minutes left. But if you can just kind of summarize to us kind of how you feel ozanimod sets up competitively in usage?

Terrie Curran

Yes, I think if you think about the disease, there's a large unmet need. I mean many of these patients are progressing on to surgeries and the existing therapies within a year, many having relapses.

So I think there's a real need within the therapy area for products that is effective, that is oral, that has kind of a reasonably benign safety profile. So, I think if you think about the ozanimod profile, it kind of ticks the boxes in those three elements. So, I think a large unmet need, chronic disease, where I think the profile of ozanimod would really fit perfectly in the first line.

Carter Gould

Okay. And when you think about the data we got out of RADIANCE, so at least, on the safety side, does that give you any more comfort with the safety thinking about and using it?

Terrie Curran

Yes, I think you see the safety profile in RADIANCE is very consistent with the safety profile that we saw in SUNBEAM. And I think if you look at the key elements, would there be cardiac safety, liver toxicity, lymphocyte recovery, we're seeing very, very positive and very excited about the profile.

Carter Gould

And on that safety side, I think everybody sort of -- or most people, I think appreciate the cardiotoxic and the burden that puts on caregivers in, at least, in that first dose. But when you -- can you maybe just expand on the toxicity and how important that is, how you think that might play out, at least...

Terrie Curran

So, I think if you think about tolerability, it's about 14% of patients discontinue Gilenya because of the other toxicity. So, if you look at the Phase III someday we're seeing much lower rates of toxicity and improve tolerability. So, from both decision's point of view and a patient's point of view, very compelling profile for that disease.

Carter Gould

Great. All right Terrie, Michael, thank you very much.

Michael Pehl

Thanks very much, Carter.

Terrie Curran

Thank you.

Michael Pehl

Thanks everybody.

Terrie Curran

Thank you.

