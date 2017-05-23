Annaly: Buy On Dips

The REIT is currently yielding 10.3% and has paid stable dividends for over 14 quarters. It is very fairly valued.

Business Fundamentals

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is a blue-chip mortgage REIT that is valued above its book value. Given that the company's earnings are shrinking, thanks to a continuously flattening yield curve due to interest rate hikes, its current valuation is fair at best. As a result, investors should purchase on dips only, preferably in an IRA or tax-sheltered account. As an alternative, also take a look at Armour Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR), as it is attractively priced.

Here are some more basic facts about NLY:

Current share price - $11.65 per share

Market cap - $11.90 billion

Dividend yield - 10.33%

Leverage - 5.8x

Valuation - $11.23 book value; 1% premium to book.

Defensive Leverage Profile and Adequate Asset Size

Annaly Capital Management is the blue-chip of the mortgage REIT industry, having the advantage of a very large equity base. Annaly's equity base is approaching $13 billion, and it has paid over $15 billion of dividend since its IPO.

The REIT's current dividend situation is relatively safe, as it has kept dividends at current levels for three straight years. In addition, its current leverage employed is 5.8x, below the targeted range of 6.0x-8.0x. This allows managers to start purchasing more assets to boost its comprehensive income in order to cover its dividend in the future. As a comparison, take a look at Annaly's competitors below and their leverage.

REIT Leverage Annaly 5.8x ARMOUR Residential REIT 5.5x (lowest) American Capital 8.0x Annaly's Target Leverage 6.0x to 8.0x

Macroeconomic Challenge and Forward Earnings

The macroeconomic environment remains challenging for mREITs, as interest rate spreads remain very narrow and are expected to narrow even further going forward. In fact, the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates in March and will likely hike rates again in the coming months. As of today, the 10-year to 2-year spread stands at historical lows - just below 1.0%. Unfortunately, the rate spread is likely to stay narrow in the coming months, as the Fed continues to hike short-term rates, increasing Annaly's borrowing costs. In conclusion, look for the REIT's earnings to continue to shrink in the near future, thanks to rising short-term rates. As a result, Annaly's dividend may also come under some pressure, and management may need to increase leverage in order to keep the dividend steady.

Current Valuation

Annaly is the blue-chip of mortgage REITs with a phenomenal track record and a market cap of $11.9 billion. With its industry-leading position in mind, Annaly deserves a premium compared to its peers. However, the company is current trading at 1% premium to its book value, while its competitors are generally trading at a discount. Refer to the table below for a comparison of Annaly's valuation with those of its competitors:

Company Relation to book value American Capital Agency 5.6% premium Annaly Capital Agency 1.0% Premium ARMOUR Residential REIT 3.2% discount (lowest)

Comparing Annaly's valuation to those of its competitors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Annaly Capital Management is valued rather fairly at $11.65, which is also a 1.0% premium to its book value. The company's current dividend yield is 10.3%, and its track record of steady dividends and low leverage should help keep the dividend at $0.30 per quarter going forward. As a result, the author recommends buying on dips for the company, but also recommends taking a look at ARR as an alternative purchase due to its low leverage and 3.2% discount to book valuation.

